Where Was Lifetime’s ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ Filmed?

Lifetime premieres its second original Christmas movie tonight, October 24, with Christmas Unwrapped. This wonderful holiday film will certainly get you into the Christmas spirit, but where was it filmed?

Christmas Unwrapped premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. It stars Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini, Cheryl Ladd, and was executive produced by Tiffany Haddish.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

From executive producer Tiffany Haddish, Christmas Unwrapped follows Charity (Amber Stevens West), an ambitious reporter, who learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini), a beloved member of the town who insists all the gifts he provides are from none-other than Santa himself. Cheryl Ladd also stars.

‘Christmas Unwrapped’ Was Filmed in Canada

Like many holiday movies this year, Christmas Unwrapped was filmed in Canada, specifically in the Ottawa region, IMDb shared.

Ottawa Film Office revealed that the movie was originally shot under the title Charity Christmas.

The movie filmed earlier this year.

One of the scenes used for filming was the Rink of Dreams outside of Ottawa City Hall.

The Rink of Dreams outside #Ottawa City Hall will be filmed for most of Monday, so it will be closed to the public. The rink will be a stand-in for a New York City location.#TheLittleBigApple #Ottawa #ottnews — CBC Ottawa (@CBCOttawa) January 24, 2020

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo from filming.

It was genuinely cold and snowy when Christmas Unwrapped was filmed in Canada.

It Was Originally Called ‘A Charity Christmas’

It originally was called Christmas Charity (sometimes referred to as A Charity Christmas) when it filmed in January.

Interestingly, Mel Gibson was filming a Santa movie called Fat Man in Ottawa around the same time, and Smyth Casting helped with casting that one too.

Director Bosede Williams, who also helmed last season's MERRY LIDDLE CHRISTMAS, shared this selfie from the set of CHARITY CHRISTMAS, rumored to be for Lifetime, which stars Amber Stevens West and Marco Grazzini and is filming now in and around Ottawa. 📸 https://t.co/FF6ngP66yc pic.twitter.com/kKnXwTAsWr — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) February 1, 2020

Smyth Casting had a lot of posts in January looking for background helping with Charity Christmas. In late January, they were looking for older skaters, ages 60+. They also sought people for street scenes, a bagel cart vendor, a delivery person, a DJ, and “elegant venue goers.”

The cast for the movie includes:

Amber Stevens West (Charity Jones)

Marco Grazzini (Erik Gallagher)

Cherion Drakes (Tisha Davis)

Anthony Sherwood (Martin Jones)

Cheryl Ladd (Janet Cohen)

Morgan Kelly (Aaron Coleman)

Izzy Perry (Caitlin)

Jodi Larratt (Vivian)

Roger Dunn (Frank Murray)

Stacey Coke (Mayor Flynn)

David Frisch (Tom)

John Koensgen (Frank Murray)

Jake Raymond (Bryan)

Ceyon Crossfield (Young Boy)

Eric Craig (Mike Hollis)

Christmas Unwrapped was filmed in Canada before much was known about COVID-19 and long before productions were shutdown for the pandemic.

Lifetime’s Christmas Schedule

Lifetime has numerous movies on the schedule this season, including:

