Whitney Collings Dead: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Dies at 33

Whitney Collings, who starred in the reality series, Bad Girls Club, died on December 3, as first reported by TMZ. She was 33.

Collings appeared on 12 episodes of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club between 2008 and 2009, and returned to film the Bad Girls Club Reunion Special. Prior to joining the reality series, she worked as a sales representative for Priority One Marketing Group in Florida, according to her IMDB page. At the time of her death, she was working as a senior sales executive at Ecigarettes Wholesale, as stated on her Facebook page.

Collings’ mother Linda Houghton Collings confirmed the tragic news on Facebook and changed her profile to a picture with her daughter when she still had blonde hair.

Collings’ mother wrote, “I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart,” TMZ reported. A friend of the reality star, Christina Marie, wrote on her Facebook page, “I am completely heart broken Whitney Collings we have so many fun memories together. Rest easy beautiful angel your with your dad now…”

A cause of death was not immediately revealed, but TMZ reported that Collings died while in a hospital near her hometown of Boston. The outlet said, “The medical examiner currently has Whitney’s case and will determine the cause and manner of her death.”

Collings Was Studying Biology & Physics at Salem State While Appearing on ‘Bad Girls Club’

Bad Girls Club – "Boston" MontageA collection of clips of "Boston" from Bad Girls Club 2009-04-05T21:46:06Z

Collins was just 21 years old when she became a reality star. While she was working hard as a barmaid in Boston, Collings was also studying biology and physics at Salem State, as reported by The Boston Herald.

As for why she decided to join the reality series, Collings was pulled by the desire to live in a luxurious house in Los Angeles, “and it was a good excuse to party,” Collings joked before the season premiered in 2008.

While on-screen, Collings has run-ins with her fellow castmates, such as Sarah Michaels, Ailea Carr, and Tiffany Davis, she said that off-screen they were all close friends “who talk on a daily basis,” she told The Boston Herald. “I keep telling people, ‘It’s a reality TV show,’ hinting that not all of what viewers saw on TV was real drama.

In 2009, Collings revealed to RealityWanted.com that she landed the gig after signing up to their website. “I actually forgot I joined but started to get all of these emails about different casting opportunities. I noticed one for The Bad Girls and I thought, ‘This totally looks like a show for me,’” and sent in an application.

After the casting director sent her an e-mail, she was flown out to Los Angeles for the final audition. When Collings found out she nabbed the part, “I was hanging out with a friend when I got the call. They said I made it, but told me I couldn’t tell anyone. They said they wanted to fly me out to L.A. to start filming in two weeks.”

Collings was Kicked Off ‘Bad Girls Club’ After Hitting a Cast Member

While Bad Girls Club was filming in Cancun, Mexico, Collings was involved in an altercation at a club that got her axed from the show. According to Collings this was how that situation went down:

Leah got into an altercation with Amber. I tried to calm everyone down as we were leaving, when Amber came after me with a shoe. I got into it with her, but then stepped back and realized it wasn’t worth it. I tried to walk away when Amber started swinging at me. I ended up kicking her in the face and got kicked off.

Afterward, “I was mad and upset,” Collings told RealityWanted.com. “I was just trying to stand up for Leah. It wasn’t fair, but at the same time it is in the contract that if you hit someone you will get kicked off.”

Overall, Collings wouldn’t have traded in the experience for anything else. “I’m really glad,” Collings said. “It was an opportunity of a lifetime. Good or bad, you just have to go with it. I would definitely do it again. I don’t have any regrets.”

Fellow ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Died in July



Collings’ death comes just months after fellow Bad Girl Club star Demitra “Mimi” Roche died in July at age 34.

Roche’s death was confirmed by her friend, Miami rapper Er305. The rapper wrote on his Instagram page, “RIP @DEMITRAJADE. Gone way too soon. One of the kindest people I knew. Every time we linked you made sure it was lit. Thank you for truly supporting my craft from day 1 before anyone believed. We all miss you Mimi.”

Roche was preceded in death by another Bad Girls Club cast member. Season 12 star Linsey Jade, who hailed from Brooklyn, died on April 2, 2015. She was 22.

