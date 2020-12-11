Who Is Dorothea? [Song Meaning, Easter Eggs, & Lyrics]

Dorothea is the eighth song on Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album, “Evermore.” Like any of Swift’s songs mentioned people’s names, fans are wondering whether the name Dorothea has any significance, or if it’s entirely made up.

Swift announced the sister album to “Folklore” the same way she dropped “Folklore” as a same-day surprise. On Instagram on Thursday, she wrote,

To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.

“Dorothea” Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

While “Marjorie,” the other track with a person’s name, has direct and clear meaning to Swift’s life, “Dorothea” is less clear. Swift does not directly mention the name in the Instagram post providing additional insight into her Instagram post, nor are any of her publicly known family members named Dorothea.

During her live YouTube chat with fans leading up to the album’s midnight release, Swift revealed that Dorothea was the first track she wrote for this album. “The first one written was dorothea and the last one was happiness. (last week!!)” she wrote.

“Dorothea” Full Lyrics: ‘For You I’d Buy Anything’

