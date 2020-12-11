Who Is Marjorie? Song Meaning, Easter Eggs, & Lyrics

Marjorie is the thirteenth song on Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album, “Evermore.”
Swift announced the sister album to “Folklore” the same way she dropped “Folklore” as a same-day surprise. On Instagram on Thursday, she wrote,
To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.
In a YouTube chat with fans, Swift said that some of her favorite lyrics in the surprise new album come from this song. She wrote, “I have about 50 fav lyrics but right now… it’s “never be so kind you forget to be clever. Never be so clever you forget to be kind.”
”Marjorie” Song Meaning & Hidden Easter Eggs
Who is Marjorie? Is she a real person?
It’s possible that “Marjorie” is based on Swift’s grandmother, whose name was Marjorie Taylor. In the lyric video above, you can see a number of black and white photos of a woman who looks like Swift.
”Marjorie” Full Lyrics: ‘If I Didn’t Know Better, I’d Think You Were Talking to Me Now’
THE MARJORIE VIDEO, IM IN TEARS pic.twitter.com/LZjZkQ2kXr
Here are the full lyrics to “Marjorie”:
[Verse 1]
Never be so kind
You forget to be clever
Never be so clever
You forget to be kind
[Pre-Chorus]
And if I didn’t know better
I’d think you were talking to me now
If I didn’t know better
I’d think you were still around
[Chorus]
What died didn’t stay dead
What died didn’t stay dead
You’re alive, you’re alive in my head
What died didn’t stay dead
What died didn’t stay dead
You’re alive, so alive
[Verse 2]
Never be so politе
You forget your power
Nevеr wield such power
You forget to be polite
[Pre-Chorus]
And if I didn’t know better
I’d think you were listening to me now
If I didn’t know better
I’d think you were still around
[Chorus]
What died didn’t stay dead
What died didn’t stay dead
You’re alive, you’re alive in my head
What died didn’t stay dead
What died didn’t stay dead
You’re alive, so alive
[Verse 3]
The autumn chill that wakes me up
You loved the amber skies so much
Long limbs and frozen swims
You’d always go past where our feet could touch
And I complained the whole way there
The car ride back and up the stairs
I should’ve asked you questions
I should’ve asked you how to be
Asked you to write it down for me
Should’ve kept every grocery store receipt
‘Cause every scrap of you would be taken from me
Watched as you signed your name Marjorie
All your closets of backlogged dreams
And how you left them all to me
[Chorus]
What died didn’t stay dead
What died didn’t stay dead
You’re alive, you’re alive in my head
What died didn’t stay dead
What died didn’t stay dead
You’re alive, so alive
[Outro]
And if I didn’t know better
I’d think you were singing to me now
If I didn’t know better
I’d think you were still around
I know better
But I still feel you all around
I know better
But you’re still around