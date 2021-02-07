Who Is Performing at Super Bowl 55 Tonight?

Who is playing in the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show? And, who are the other performers at the game?

Music artist The Weeknd is set to execute this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance and has said that he will have no help from guest performers, according to the NY Times. While many are watching the Super Bowl to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, there are also many who just watch for the entertaining commercials and performances.

In addition to the halftime show, there are also several artists taking the field during the pre-game show, prior to kickoff. Read on below for more information on the pre-show performers and what The Weeknd has revealed about the halftime show.

The Weeknd Promises Something ‘Never Done Before’

When it comes to his plans for the halftime show, CBS Sports has reported The Weeknd saying that, “Due to COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers we kind of built the stage within the stadium and we’re also using the field as well but we wanted to kind of do something that we’ve never done before. So we built the stage in the stadium but I’m not gonna tell you anything else, because you’ll have to watch on Sunday.”

The Weeknd’s hope is that viewers will be able to follow the “storyline” in his performance.

The National Anthem Will Have Two Performers

There will be more than one artist singing The Star Spangled Banner during the pre-game show, which starts at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. Country star Eric Church is teaming up with singer Jazmine Sullivan to deliver a rendition of the patriotic song. In an interview with Glamour, ahead of the big game, Sullivan talked about what it meant to her to be a part of this Super Bowl performance.

Sullivan confessed to Glamour, “Honestly, I’ll be the first to say I’ve played myself small all my life. So I never even dreamt of performing at the Super Bowl. I always looked at that as a moment for someone who had a career that was bigger than mine. So I’m just super grateful, in shock, and excited to share this moment with my loved ones who have seen me go through all the things I have in my life.”

She continued, “I just feel like it’s all God’s timing because they picked the Blackest, most soulful artist they could find to do this with Eric Church. He’s a country singer, and we are the total opposites of each other. But I’m representing for my people, our lives, our struggles, and everything we’ve been through. I can’t even explain it. I’m completely honored.”

The National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl usually is done back to back with a performance of America the Beautiful. This year, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, aka H.E.R., will sing America the Beautiful.

Deaf rapper Warren “Wawa” Snipe will do sign language for both performances, according to the National Association of the Deaf.

