Who Will Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl 2020?

“America the Beautiful” is being performed at Super Bowl 55 by H.E.R. (real name Gabriella Wilson) on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The scheduled start time for the game is 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, so to enjoy all the pre-game performances, it is advisable that you start tuning in at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Here’s what you need to know about H.E.R. and the rest of the Super Bowl programming.

H.E.R. Says It Doesn’t Get Any Bigger Than the Super Bowl

H.E.R. "Fight For You"We're thrilled to welcome H.E.R. back to the show for this performance of a song she wrote for the film "Judas and the Black Messiah," which hits theaters and HBOMax on February 12th. The song is available for streaming and downloading now, check it out! jatbm.lnk.to/FightForYou #JudasAndTheBlackMessiah #FightForYou #HER Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel… 2021-02-05T08:35:01Z

In a pre-show interview with Entertainment Tonight, H.E.R., which stands for “Having Everything Revealed,” said that she is “excited and blessed” to have been asked to sing “America the Beautiful” for the Super Bowl.

“Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl,” said the Grammy-winning artist. “It’s a huge stage and it doesn’t get any bigger, you know? But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own. I’m a huge fan of the different versions of ‘America the Beautiful,’ but I really want to bring some different elements in there… make it H.E.R.”

She added that she has been doing her homework by rehearsing and “watching a lot of other performers.” She also said that having H.E.R. perform is a positive message for other young Black women.

“I think the No. 1 thing I think about a lot is the fact that I’m a young Black girl from the Bay area, that never imagined that I would be on a stage like that. I think it’s a message to other young Black women that you can do it too,” said H.E.R.

The two-time Grammy winner is also fresh off receiving a Golden Globe Award nomination for the song “Fight for You,” from Judas and the Black Messiah, which she told Entertainment Tonight “means the world” to her.

H.E.R. Is Joined by Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan, and The Weeknd

The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Unlike ANYTHING Done BeforeThe Weeknd opens up to ET’s Kevin Frazier at a press conference ahead of his Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance. The 30-year-old singer talks about doing a performance unlike anything he’s ever done before, including how his team built a stage into the stands. The Weeknd also shares if he’ll be incorporating his… 2021-02-04T23:00:06Z

After H.E.R. performs “America the Beautiful,” Grammy-nominated artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will join forces on the National Anthem, then Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd will headline the halftime show.

Additionally, in the four hours leading up to the Super Bowl, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, CBS will be taking a look back at Super Bowl’s past. The press release from CBS teases:

CBS Sports will explore the past and present of the NFL during The Super Bowl Today on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7 with a four-hour celebration of Super Bowl LV. The Super Bowl pregame show will include features which examine Kenny Washington’s re-integration of the NFL in the 1940s, relive Whitney Houston’s memorable National Anthem, look at the ascension of Black quarterbacks in the modern NFL and celebrate women trailblazers in the NFL, as well as honor COVID-19 frontline and essential workers who have helped the nation this past year. Additionally, The Super Bowl Today host James Brown will sit with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the state of the NFL and the successful 2020-21 season.

Finally, the festivities will conclude with the series premiere of CBS’ new crime drama The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah and Chris Noth.

Everything kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and runs through roughly 11 p.m. ET, depending on how long the game goes, on Sunday, February 7 on CBS.

