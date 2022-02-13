Who Will Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl 2022?

For Super Bowl LVI, “America the Beautiful” is being performed by R&B artist Jhene Aiko. Here is what you need to know about her.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2014, Aiko has earned herself six Grammy Award nominations, including Best R&B Song for “The Worst,” “Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Sail Out,” and Album of the Year for “Chilombo.”

Her bio in the NFL press release is as follows:

Six-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker, author and poet – has been at the forefront of a new wave of contemporary music for more than a decade. Known for experimenting with a range of styles – from psychedelic to classic R&B to incorporating sound healing and the use of sound bowls in her music – the singer/songwriter has collaborated with Drake, Childish Gambino, John Legend, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Saweetie and many others. Jhené Aiko crowned a breakthrough year in 2020 with over three billion streams worldwide and three Grammy nominations for her R&B masterpiece, Chilombo, including the prestigious ‘Album Of The Year.’ Chilombo was nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award for Best Soul/R&B female, two Soul Train Awards, and won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album.

In an Instagram post after she was announced as a Super Bowl performer, Aiko cheekily told her followers that she is from a house divided — “My daddy’s from Cincinnati, mom is from L.A ‘America the Beautiful.’ Only 12 days until the big game. SEE YOU THERE!”

When she performs “America the Beautiful,” Aiko will join an illustrious group. Past performers of the song at the Super Bowl include H.E.R., Yolanda Adams, Chloe x Halle, Leslie Odom Jr., John Legend, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, and Ray Charles.

Super Bowl LVI is a match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams previously won two NFL championships prior to the AFL-NFL merger, in 1945 and 1951, then they won the Super Bowl in 1999. The Cincinnati Bengals have been to the Super Bowl twice before but have never won a championship.

During the pre-game segment, actress Halle Berry is hosting a star-studded tribute to football and Hollywood that also features artist Carrie Underwood, comedian Kevin Hart, and former football superstars Marcus Allen, James Harrison, Ronnie Lott, Peyton Manning, Joe Namath, and Mike Singletary.

Country star Mickey Guyton is performing the National Anthem and gospel duo Mary Mary, accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), is performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will feature a tribute to rap and R&B music with five superstars from the genres: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. But this year, for the very first time, the Super Bowl halftime show will als include American Sign Language artists — deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes will be signing the halftime show.

The 2022 Super Bowl pre-game coverage airs from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific times on NBC. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 3:30 p.m. Pacific on NBC.

