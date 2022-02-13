Who Will Perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2022?

For the 2022 Super Bowl, the National Anthem will be performed by country superstar Mickey Guyton. Here is what you need to know about her.

Guyton Is CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year

In her time since bursting onto the country music scene in 2014, Guyton has amassed four Grammy nominations and was recently named CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year.

Her bio in the NFL press release is as follows:

Capitol Nashville’s Mickey Guyton “raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place” (NPR). Guyton recently released her critically acclaimed debut album Remember Her Name which was hailed by the Associated Press as “a powerful and personal debut” and Slate as a “scorching reclamation of a genre.” With “Remember Her Name,” Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. Title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey with Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. This follows last year’s groundbreaking Grammy nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for “Black Like Me” which she performed as part of the awards ceremony. “Black Like Me” was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was recently named CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year.

Upon being announced as the Super Bowl National Anthem performer, Guyton wrote in an Instagram post, “Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing. So excited to be singing the National Anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!”

By performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Guyton joins an illustrious group of artists that includes Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Pink, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renee Fleming, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, and Whitney Houston.

During the pre-game segment, actress Halle Berry is hosting a star-studded tribute to football and Hollywood that also features artist Carrie Underwood, comedian Kevin Hart, and former football superstars Marcus Allen, James Harrison, Ronnie Lott, Peyton Manning, Joe Namath, and Mike Singletary.

R&B star Jhene Aiko is performing “America the Beautiful,” and gospel duo Mary Mary, accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), is performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will feature a tribute to rap and R&B music with five superstars from the genres: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. But this year, for the very first time, the Super Bowl halftime show will als include American Sign Language artists — deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes will be signing the halftime show.

The 2022 Super Bowl pre-game coverage airs from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific times on NBC. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 3:30 p.m. Pacific on NBC.

