Why Did Shannon and Josh Leave ‘Love island’?

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein have been one of the strongest couples on this season of “Love Island.”

They coupled up day one, and despite a little hiccup in the beginning, have been going pretty strong ever since. They even made their relationship exclusive during their ziplining date. But Shannon and Josh announced their decision to leave the villa in the August 5 episode.

Shannon and Josh delivered the news to the other islanders hand-in-hand. “I just want to tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today,” Josh said. He went on to say that he had received word that his sister, Lindsey, had passed away.

Josh Decided to Leave and Be With His Family

Upon receiving the tragic news of his sister’s death, Josh knew he needed to leave the island and be with his family.

“I just need to be home with my family right now to support them. I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you, consider you all my best friends. We’re going to see each other again. This isn’t it,” Josh told the islanders.

Josh also spoke highly of his sister, calling her an “unbelievable person” and stating, “she was the reason I’m here, the reason I found Shannon and met all you guys. It’s unexpected, but she lived an unbelievable life.”

About Josh’s Sister

The Goldstein family, including 27-year-old Lindsey, are from Haverhill, Massachusetts. Lindsey worked as an investigator at the MA Department of Children and Families, an organization that works to protect children from domestic abuse and neglect.

According to Lindsey’s LinkedIn page, she received a Bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College and a Master’s Degree from University of Massachusetts Lowell. Lindsey was also planning a wedding with her fiance, Paul Gorton. The couple had set an October 2022 wedding date.

Lindsey’s cause of death is still unknown.

Another Contestant Left the Show Unexpectedly

Another “Love Island” contestant left the show unexpectedly this season. Leslie Golden took to social media to assure her fans that she didn’t leave due to any drama with other contestants. After originally citing she left for “personal reasons”, Golden eventually admitted the real reason during an Instagram story.

“It’s already starting to come out. I would love to say it. I think it’s hilarious. I think it’s a really dumb reason. Again, very on-brand for me. However, what I did was a little illegal,” the former contestant said.

Unlike with Shannon and Josh, the show barely acknowledged her exit.

