Why is Whoopi Goldberg missing from “The View”? The co-host of the television chat show wasn’t present in her usual spot on February 2, 2022. Where is Goldberg?

Goldberg was suspended on February 1, 2022, for two weeks because of comments she made about the Holocaust, CNN reported. Goldberg’s Holocaust comments, which she has since apologized for, came during a discussion about a Tennessee School Board banning a Holocaust-related graphic novel called “Maus.”

According to CNN, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the suspension, saying:

Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.

Goldberg Said the Holocaust Was ‘Not About Race,’ but Later Walked Back the Statement

According to Daily Variety, Goldberg’s comments that caused controversy were, in part: “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man… These are two white groups of people. The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s [about] how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews — it’s each other.”

In a statement posted to her Twitter page on January 31, 2022, Goldberg apologized for her comments. She wrote,

On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazis’ systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies.

Goldberg also apologized on air, saying, according to Daily Variety:

So yesterday on our show, I misspoke. And I tweeted about it last night but I kind of what you to hear it from me directly. I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. And I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things. And while discussing how a Tennessee school board unanimously voted to remove a graphic novel about the Holocaust, I said that the Holocaust wasn’t about race and it was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. But it is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments as I said and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know, and as you all know because I’ve always done that.

A Jewish Leader Called Goldberg’s Initial Comments ‘Dangerous’ But Later Wrote That He Appreciated Her Apology

No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH https://t.co/koS1kuspqV — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 31, 2022

Jonathan Greenblatt, of the Anti-Defamation League, was critical of Goldberg’s initial remarks, tweeting,

No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH

Greenblatt later wrote on Twitter that he accepted Goldberg’s apology: “Deeply appreciate @WhoopiGoldberg inviting me on to @TheView today to have an important discussion on the importance of educating about the Holocaust. Whoopi has been a long-time ally of the Jewish community and @ADL and her apology is very much welcome.”

Deeply appreciate @WhoopiGoldberg inviting me on to @TheView today to have an important discussion on the importance of educating about the Holocaust. Whoopi has been a long-time ally of the Jewish community and @ADL and her apology is very much welcome. https://t.co/0lCLSgM9vO — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 1, 2022

He previously tweeted, “Thanks @WhoopiGoldberg for correcting your prior statement and acknowledging the #Holocaust for what it was. As #antisemitism surges to historic levels, I hope we can work together to combat ignorance of that horrific crime and the hate that threatens all.”

