Will Meredith Die of Coronavirus on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Fans Weigh In

We’re four episodes in on a new season of Grey’s Anatomy, and Meredith is still bed-bound. In the season 17 premiere, our medical drama lead collapsed in the hospital parking lot, which was a welcome way to re-introduce McDreamy for what will be a recurring role. But now that we’re getting deeper into the season, fans want to know if Meredith is going to make it.

Two weeks ago, Meredith was hospitalized with COVID-19, and her doctors shuffled through a number of potential treatment plans, such as antiviral therapy solutions.

In a preview for tonight’s episode of the show, Dr. Amelia Shepherd states, “Meredith’s not improving…they can’t wake her.”

So, will the unthinkable happen? Could Meredith die? Here’s what fans have to say about the possibility:

Fans Weigh In

The overwhelming consensus is that Meredith “can’t” die.

One fan recently wrote on Twitter, "OMG! Will Meredith be okay? She caught covid? I'm happy that she got to see Derek again but she can't die!! Can't wait for next weeks episode! #GreysAnatomy"

Another joked, “If Meredith dies, Shonda really gone have to fight me.”

And a third tweeted, “If Meredith dies , I’ll cryyyy but what’s new.”

In October, actress Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith on the show, sat down with Variety to discuss the ending of Grey’s Anatomy and when the show will wrap. Pompeo has been playing the part since the show’s pilot filmed in 2004, and said that the 17th season could potentially be its last.

Asked directly if this could be the last season, Pompeo said, “I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be.”

She continued, “You know, I’m just weighing out creatively what can we do. I’m really, really, really excited about this season, and that’s all I can say about that. And it’s probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it’s really true.

I don’t take the decision lightly, though. And we employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform, and I’m very grateful for it. I put a lot of thought into these decisions, because they’re big ones.”

The Decision To Give Meredith COVID-19

Given that a number of shows have shied away from including COVID-19 in their scripts, it is both surprising and bold that Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s highest-rated drama, decided to include the global pandemic in their characters’ storylines.

In a recent interview, showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter, “Last week we felt Meredith Grey’s pain as a doctor treating an early surge of COVID patients. This week we begin to experience what it is for her to be a COVID patient herself… Over 1,700 health care workers in the U.S. have died of COVID to date. Many thousands more have been infected. Health care workers are on the front lines of this crisis, living through a war for which they were not trained. We saw an opportunity to dramatize and illuminate their plight through the incredibly well loved and well-known character of Meredith Grey. Doctors and nurses are fighting for us and falling for us. The least we can do is wear a mask, socially distance and stay home whenever possible. Meredith has a real fight ahead of her. And … she has that beach. Darkness and light. It’s a powerful season. Stay tuned.”

While Vernoff did not hint at whether or not Meredith contracting the virus will be the end of her character, and the show, as we know it, only time will tell the iconic character’s fate.

Tune into Grey’s Anatomy Thursday night at 8pm ET/PT.

