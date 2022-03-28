Will Smith Memes: Smith Hits Chris Rock at Oscars

Although many saw it as a serious incident, Will Smith memes flew on Twitter after the Hollywood star struck Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. He was apparently upset about a joke that Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has suffered from hair loss.
First, here’s an uncensored version of the video, showing the smack that Smith gave Rock during the telecast:
The jokes, GIFs, and memes, flew.
Here’s what you need to know:
Smith Struck Rock After Rock Joked About His Wife
It appears that Will Smith was defending his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. That’s because the smack came after Rock joked about Smith’s wife.
According to Buzzfeed, the smack “was not staged or part of the show.” It came after Rock pointed to Pinkett Smith, who attended the Oscars bald, and said, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” referring to her bald head.
According to CNN, Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, “an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.” She has discussed this openly.
As he struck Rock, according to CNN, Smith said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!”
Rock’s response? “Oh, wow.”
Smith later apologized when he took the stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar, saying, according to CNN, “I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse and have people talk people about you. In this business, you gotta have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that’s ok.”
According to Deadline, Rock also said, “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”
Rock also told Smith, “Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke,” Deadline reported.
Smith’s Oscar win came for his role in the movie, “King Richard,” in which he played the father of tennis phenoms Venus and Serene Williams.
Smith Apologized on Stage
According to Deadline, Smith said on stage, “I want to apologize to The Academy; I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. I hope the Academy invites me back.”
The victory was Smith’s first Academy Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith revealed that actor Denzel Washington told him after the Chris Rock slap, “At your highest moment, be careful — that’s when the devil comes for you.”
Smith also told the crowd, “I want to be a vessel for love.”
Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss. She posted about it on Instagram in December 2021, writing, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆”
The ceremony was the 94th annual Academy Awards. It took place Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Smith posted on Instagram that he got dressed up to choose “chaos.”
