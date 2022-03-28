Fans Ripped Will Smith After Chris Rock ‘Chaos’ at Oscars

Will Smith posted a prophetic Instagram ahead of the Oscars Chris Rock altercation but the fans were not happy with him for his actions.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, Smith posted an image of himself with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith before the Oscars and the caption has people pointing out how he predicted what was to come.

Here’s what you need to know:

Will Smith Posted a Video With Jada Pinkett Smith Saying They ‘Choose Chaos’ Ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards & Fans Were Not Happy

The caption of the photo, posted just hours before the incident, reads “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos.”

Fans took to the comments of the post after the fact to blast Smith for his actions, which he apologized for in his Best Actor acceptance speech.

“Uncalled for. Unfollowing,” someone wrote.

“You’ve lost your mind,” someone said.

“lighten up. You just embarrassed yourself,” someone commented.

“Come on, as a comedian yourself you know Chris was joking at this point in your career you can’t take a joke that was completely out of hand.

“Dude what the hell was that? When did y’all stop taking a joke?” another fan wrote.

“Will! What the actual F did you just do on LIVE TV dude,” someone commented.

“Y’all been choosing chaos for a while now I’m ready for it to stop,” a fan wrote.

“Well…. They got what they wished for… shame on you Will Smith!” someone else wrote.

“Especially sticking up for a girl who clowned you infront of the whole world not to long ago,” another fan commented.

“What a great way to make a fool of yourself,” a fan wrote.

“You were so inappropriate tonight responding with violence. So disappointing in your reaction. Violence is never the answer,” someone else said.

Will Smith Seems to Have Slapped Chris Rock After He Made a Hair Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Bald Head

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

The incident occurred during the second half of the Oscars ceremony when Rock was on stage presenting the winner for the Best Documentary Feature. He made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith starring in “GI Jane 2” due to her shaved head, which seems to have triggered her husband. Smith got out of his front-row seat and walked up to the stage and seemingly slapped Rock, then said “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth” all of it censored on American TV.

An uncensored version from an international broadcast made its rounds on Twitter shortly after.

Jada Pinkett Smith Suffers From Alopecia & Has Been Open About Her Struggles With the Disease Which Causes Hair Loss