Wounded TV Reporter’s Facebook Post Called ‘Creepy’ After She Was Shot

People labeled a social media post by wounded television reporter Winnie Dortch “scary,” “creepy,” and ironic after she was shot and wounded in what her station called a domestic incident in Cleveland, Ohio.

On October 5, two days before the shooting, Dortch wrote on Facebook, “Just finished up a shoot with Fatal Attraction! I covered a case in 2023 about a man brutally murdering his girlfriend, claiming it was self-defense!” It was her last post before the shooting. The shooting left her injured and a man dead, according to her station, 12News, which called the shooting a “brutal domestic attack” against Dortch by a man who knew her.

A woman wrote on X, “Help me send some BIG prayers out for my cousin @WinnieMarieNEWS who just got out of surgery after being shot by someone. Domestic violence is ‘Never’ the answer! This is a beautiful spirit who loves helping others in the community.

Dortch also shared the Fatal Attraction post on Instagram, where people also noted the irony. “The irony in this post😢 my God‼️” wrote one person in the comment thread. Another person wrote, “The irony is too scary. Lord watch over her & heal her body and spirit.”

“And now this has happened to you I’m praying hard 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 please God hear my cry 🙏🏾” wrote another person.

She wrote on Facebook that she was in a relationship and posted numerous photos of her small daughter.

A woman wrote on Dortch’s Facebook comment thread, “I’m sorry you had to re-live this episode God is watching over you like you prayed over you daughter I’m hoping for the best for your recovery ❤️‍🩹 🙏🏾”

People who shared the Facebook post also drew parallels to the tragedy Dortch suffered two days later. “The irony of her posting this 2 days ago just to end up in a real life domestic shooting yesterday morning, omg wow! Prayers for her🥺🙏🏾” wrote one woman. Another person labeled the post “creepy” in retrospect.

Prayers flowed for Dortch. “The Cleveland TV news world is small. On days like today, we are one. Praying for Winnie and her family and sending strength to our friends at ⁦@cleveland19news. 19 News Reporter Winnie Dortch hospitalized after Lakewood shooting,” wrote WKYC-TV anchor Russ Mitchell on X.

Her station wrote, “Our hearts go out to our beloved Winnie and her family. Please join 19 News in wishing her a speedy and full recovery.”

Police Say That Winnie Dortch Had ‘at Least 1 Gunshot Wound’

In a statement emailed to Heavy, Lakewood police reported that, on Monday October 7 at 7:54 a.m., they received “a call of two parties arguing on Chase Avenue between Merl Avenue and Clifton Boulevard. As officers began responding to the scene, callers notified dispatch that they believed they heard gunshots.”

“Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, they located a deceased male, as well as a female who had at least one gunshot wound, both located on a sidewalk on Chase Avenue, just south of Clifton Boulevard. Officers and Lakewood Fire Department personnel administered aid to the female, who was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment,” police wrote.

“Her wounds are considered serious, but there is no further information at this time regarding her exact injuries or condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene,” the press release says.

“Detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation of the incident itself, as well as the nature of the relationship

between the two involved parties, as it appears that they were familiar with each other. Names of the parties are

being withheld pending confirmation of their identities and subsequent notification to family members,” the statement said.

Dortch’s statement confirmed in a story that she was the woman shot and wrote that Bryant Carter, of Bedford, was the deceased man at the scene.

Winnie Dortch Recently Obtained Her ‘Childhood Dream’ in Her Television Career

On September 18, Dortch announced positive news on Facebook.

“In 2014, I was offered an intern position with the morning team at WGN-TV. I was THRILLED! Ten years later, I am walking into my destiny. I prayed, manifested and worked hard to improve professionally,” she wrote. “For years, I’ve been trying to make it back home to the best city in the Midwest! God has a way of bringing things FULL CIRCLE! My childhood dream has come true.”

Added Dortch: “As of December 2024, I will be a full-time reporter at WGN-TV. To my family, friends, co-workers, strangers and associates, thank you for the encouragement. I’M COMING HOME YALL 🌃”

Dortch’s LinkedIn page says she worked in television markets from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Flint, Michigan, before landing in Cleveland.