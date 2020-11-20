‘Wipeout’ Contestant Dies After Finishing Obstacle Course

A man died after finishing the obstacle course on the popular reality competition series Wipeout, as first reported by TMZ. The contestant’s name has not yet been released.

Production told the outlet that “a male contestant needed medical attention” on November 18, 2020 after completing the course, and was treated by on-set emergency medics before being transported to a local hospital.

TMZ was told by law enforcement that they received a call regarding a person experiencing cardiac arrest just before noon on Wednesday. Before being brought to the hospital, the man was treated with a defibrillator, as he “was experiencing chest pains after completing the course.”

Wipeout, which was created by Matt Kunitz and Scott Larsen, originally ran for seven seasons on ABC between 2008 and 2014. The series was filmed at Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita, California. Spinoff versions of the show were also big hits in the U.K. and Germany.

Endemol Shine North America, who produces the show with Sharon Levy DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller told TMZ following the contestant’s death, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

TBS Revived ‘Wipeout’ in 2020 With Hosts John Cena & Nicole Byer

Hired to help bring back the epically physically demanding competition program, TBS hired The Suicide Squad star John Cena and Nailed It! comedian Nicole Byer, as reported by Deadline.

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants.” said Cena. “The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done! I can’t wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!”

Byer added, “Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs and there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback.”

While the show’s big red balls returned, the revamped series was also returning with some new twists. Designed to further exhaust the contestants, the obstacle course would consist of multiple strategic stops and decision points.

Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TNT, TBS, and truTV said:

Wipeout has always delivered a great deal of light and laughter in dark times – whether that was in 2008 when it first premiered in the midst of a massive recession or now again, in 2020. This is one show that brings people together – regardless of age, race or politics. With megastar John Cena and hilarious Emmy nominee Nicole Byer, and with the help of rising star, Camille Kostek, as our host in the field, Wipeout is going to be bigger, badder and ballsier than ever before

‘Wipeout’ Conducted Virtual Auditions To Cast the Show Amid Coronavirus

In July, Wipeout announced that they were moving forward with production amid the coronavirus pandemic and holding virtual auditions, as reported by ABC 7.

“We are looking for all walks of life, 18 and over and people who live in Southern California is a definite must,” casting director Katy Wallin said. “We’re looking for teams of two, teams of three, fierce, fun, charismatic, all walks of life, all shapes and sizes.”

