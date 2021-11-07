‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does Episode 1 Air?

The hit series “Yellowstone” is finally back on Paramount for a fourth season. The season 3 finale aired back in June 2020, so fans have been waiting a long time for the show to air. The wait is finally over. Here’s a look at what time “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 1 airs and what TV channels you can watch it on.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premieres Sunday Night, November 7

“Yellowstone” season 4 premieres on Sunday night, November 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. This will be an extra-long premiere featuring back-to-back episodes.

The new season will have 10 episodes, just like season 3, Newsweek reported. If an episode airs every weekend, including the back-to-back season opening, then the season will end around the beginning of January 2022. However, it’s possible the show will have some short breaks for holidays, so the exact schedule still remains to be seen.

Season 4 episode 1 is called “Half the Money.” Season 4 episode 2 is called “Phantom Pain.” The synopsis for both episodes reads: “The coordinated attack on the Duttons continues, as everyone searches for answers on who is responsible. Rip delivers on a promise.”

‘Yellowstone’ Will Air on Several TV Channels

“Yellowstone” season 4 episodes 1 and 2 will air on several TV channels simultaneously to celebrate the launch of the season after a long hiatus, Decider reported.

The episodes will air on the flagship channel, The Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV.) Paramount Network has a channel finder on its webpage here that you can use to find the exact channel number near where you live. For example, DirecTV noted that Paramount Network is on Channel 241 HD. HD Report also listed a number of channel numbers where Paramount Network may be available, such as 1146 for AT&T U-verse HD, 53 for Charter Spectrum HD, 1025 for Cox Communication HD, 65/116 for Time Warner, and 554 for Verizon FIOS. However, local regions may change channel numbers, so check with your provider for the exact channel number near you.

In addition, the episodes will also air on TV Land, CMT, and POP TV at the same time. Then you can watch the episodes again on Paramount Network at 10:21 p.m. Eastern and 12:42 a.m. Eastern if you missed the episodes when they first aired.

Some streaming options are also available. If you have a cable log-in, then you can watch live on Paramount Network’s website or mobile app, POPTV.com, TVLand.com, or CMT’s website. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can also watch on a streaming service of your choice that has Paramount Network, such as fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, DirecTV, Sling TV with a Comedy Extra package, or YouTube TV.

Keep in mind that you cannot stream the new episodes on Paramount Plus, but only on Paramount Network’s streaming services. You also can’t stream the new episodes on Peacock’s streaming service, even though seasons 1-3 are available there. Season 4 will be added sometime later.

