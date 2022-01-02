Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 10 on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon?

The season 4 finale of “Yellowstone” on Paramount Network is just about to air tonight on Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern. But can you watch season 4 episode 10 on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon if you’re wanting to watch the finale as it airs or shortly thereafter? The answer varies depending on which streaming platform you’re interested in and what tier subscription you have.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 10 Isn’t on Regular Hulu, But Can Be Watched via the Premiere Service, Hulu with Live TV

If you’re wanting to catch the season 4 finale of “Yellowstone” on Hulu, whether or not you can use this platform depends on the tier subscription you have. If you only have a regular Hulu subscription or a simple Hulu (No Ads) subscription, then you won’t be able to watch “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 10, or any of the previous episodes on the platform yet.

However, you can watch “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 10 live as it airs on Paramount if you have a higher tier subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Seven-day free trials are available for this plan, which includes 65+ TV channels including Paramount.

Once you are signed up for Hulu with Live TV (not regular Hulu), you can stream “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 10 live on your preferred device. Examples of devices that will work include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on Hulu’s Live TV website.

If you’re not available to watch the episode live, you can watch it later on Hulu with Live TV’s on-demand library. However, keep in mind that some subscribers are having issues with that option, so you might want to watch live if you can.

@hulu_support why can’t I watch any of my Yellowstone DVR content? All 3 recordings are giving me this message. pic.twitter.com/GuhhP7tESK — Zach Julian (@CoachJulian42) December 29, 2021

@hulu Spoke with @hulu_support . Looks like the issue I mentioned about “the ending of recorded and on-demand shows getting clipped – in particular, the most recent episode of Yellowstone” is a known issue with no definite resolution date. Sad. @Yellowstone @ParamountPics — harsini (@harsini) December 30, 2021

Remember: you can only watch the season 4 finale on Hulu if you have “Hulu with Live TV.” It can’t be streamed on Hulu if you have the ad-supported regular Hulu subscription or even if you have the regular Hulu (No Ads) subscription.

Got it! To clarify, Yellowstone is made available directly from the network for our Hulu + Live TV subscribers, so ads may still show at the network's discretion. That said, we'll be sure to share your feedback with the proper parties here! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) December 14, 2021

If you do watch with Hulu with Live TV, you might still see ads sometimes, Hulu explained in the tweet above.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4’s Finale Is Not Available on Netflix

Unfortunately, you can’t watch the “Yellowstone” season 4 finale on Netflix, or any other season of “Yellowstone” on the streaming platform. They don’t have the rights to “Yellowstone.”

If you search for “Yellowstone” on Netflix, Netflix will instead recommend similar titles.

You Can Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Amazon Prime, But Not Live

If you prefer, you can also watch “Yellowstone” on Amazon Prime Video. All of Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are available for purchase and streaming on Amazon, so if you need to catch up, that’s a great place to do it. Season 4 is also listed as part of Amazon Prime video, where you can buy the entire season on HD for $19.99. As of the time of this article’s publication, all the episodes through episode 9 of season 4 are available on Amazon.

However, keep in mind that you won’t be able to live stream the finale as it’s airing on TV — you’ll have to watch the episode slightly delayed if you choose the Amazon option. Episodes are typically posted on Amazon around 12 a.m. Pacific, but they are also sometimes delayed as long as 24 hours after they air on TV. Amazon notes that with a Season Pass, the new episodes will be delivered to you as soon as they’re available. Amazon notes: “As new episodes air, they will automatically be made available in Your Video Library, usually within 24 hours of broadcast.”

Other Live Streaming Options

For other live streaming options that you can use to watch “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 10, options include Philo TV, FuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV’s Blue + Comedy Extra or Orange + Comedy Extra, and DirecTV.

