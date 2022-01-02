‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale: What Time & Channel Does Episode 10 Air?

The hit series “Yellowstone” is bringing its fourth season to a close. Considering how previous seasons have ended, this one will likely leave viewers with some major cliffhangers to process until the show returns. Here’s a look at what time the “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 10 finale airs and what TV channels you can watch it on.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4’s Finale Premieres Sunday Night, January 2

“Yellowstone” season 4’s finale premieres on Sunday night, January 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific, according to a Paramount representative’s message to Heavy. This will be an extra-long finale, but unlike the premiere, it will be just one episode long.

The new season had 10 episodes, just like season 3.

Season 4 episode 10 has a long title: “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops.”

The synopsis reads: “To the Duttons, family is everything. But newfound truths threaten that bond. Jimmy comes home, and has important decisions to make. Beth takes family matters into her own hands.”

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale Will Air on Two TV Channels

“Yellowstone” season 4 episode 10 will air on two TV channels simultaneously, according to TV Guide’s listing.

The finale will air on the flagship channel, The Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV.) Paramount Network has a channel finder on its webpage here that you can use to find the exact channel number near where you live. For example, DirecTV noted that Paramount Network is on Channel 241 HD. HD Report also listed a number of channel numbers where Paramount Network may be available, such as 1146 for AT&T U-verse HD, 53 for Charter Spectrum HD, 1025 for Cox Communication HD, 65/116 for Time Warner, and 554 for Verizon FIOS. However, local regions may change channel numbers, so check with your provider for the exact channel number near you.

In addition, the episode will also air on CMT at the same time, according to TV Guide’s listing. However, it’s not airing on POP TV or TV Land like the premiere did.

Immediately after the episode airs on Paramount, “1883” will air Episode 2. Then the finale will air again as an encore most of the night on Paramount. So you’ll have multiple chances to catch it if you forget to watch it live or if you forget to record it.

Some streaming options are also available. If you have a cable log-in, then you can watch live on Paramount Network’s website or mobile app or CMT’s website. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can also watch on a streaming service of your choice that has Paramount Network, such as fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, DirecTV, Sling TV with a Comedy Extra package, or YouTube TV.

Keep in mind that you cannot stream the finale on Paramount Plus, but only on Paramount Network’s streaming service. You also can’t stream the finale on Peacock’s streaming service, even though seasons 1-3 are available there. Season 4 will be added sometime later.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup