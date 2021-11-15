‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 3: How Did John Prine Die?

The latest episode of “Yellowstone,” season 4 episode 3, was dedicated to the loving memory of John Prine. Some viewers may be wondering, “How did he die and who was he?” He was a legendary songwriter who inspired many musicians.

John Prine Died From COVID-19 Complications

According to NPR, John Prine died in April 2020 from COVID-19 complications. He was 73 years old and died in Nashville, Tennessee.

The week before his death, he was hospitalized after developing COVID-19 symptoms. He had to be put on a ventilator and he did not recover.

John Prine’s family shared a statement on Facebook after his eighth day in the ICU. You can see a repost of the statement above.

They wrote:

This is John’s 8th day in ICU . He is receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night.

I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing for me.

As you know, John was put on a ventilator last Saturday. He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics. He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him. I don’t have the words to adequately Thank You all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family has received this last week. It means the world to us to have your love and support at this difficult time. On behalf of me and our boys- Jody Jack and Tommy – please know that we are keeping you all in our hearts with a prayer that you stay safe and healthy. Please continue to send Love, Prayers and Positive Energy to John. He needs us now more than ever.John loves you and I love you too.

According to Rolling Stone, his symptoms came on fast and he was in ICU for 13 days before he died. His wife and manager, Fiona, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17, 2020, after a tour in Europe.

His song “Caravan of Fools” was the ending song for the latest episode of “Yellowstone.”

John Prine Was a Famous Songwriter

Prine, according to Rolling Stone, was “one of America’s greatest songwriters.”

He was known for being able to delve into ordinary experiences and turn them into stirring songs, the publication shared. He wrote “Hello in There” about an elderly couple’s loneliness, “Sam Stone” about a drug-addicted soldier in Vietnam, and more.

He was a two-time Grammy winner, actor, and record-label owner too, Rolling Stone reported. Bonnie Raitt covered one of his songs, as did George Strait, Carly Simon, John Cash, Don Williams, and many other country greats.

He released his first album of original material after a 13-year break in 2018. It was called “The Tree of Forgiveness,” and it hit Number 5 on the Billboard 200, Rolling Stone reported. He was given a Lifetime Achievement Award in January 2020 at the Grammys, before his death. The year prior to that, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

READ NEXT: Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Review & Recap