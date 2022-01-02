Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4’s Finale on Paramount Plus, HBO Max, or Peacock?

The finale of “Yellowstone” season 4 airs on the Paramount TV channel tonight (Sunday, January 2) at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 7 p.m. Central. The episode is going to be extra long, clocking in at more than 90 minutes including commercials. But can you stream “Yellowstone” season 4 episodes 10 on the Paramount Plus streaming network, HBO Max, or on the Peacock streaming network? The answer gets a bit confusing, especially when you consider where the prequel series is currently available for streaming.

You Can’t Stream the Finale on Paramount Plus, Even Though the Prequel ‘1883’ Is Available There

Even though “Yellowstone” is airing on the Paramount TV channel, you won’t be able to stream the season 4 finale live on the Paramount Plus streaming network. Making this even more confusing is that the prequel, “1883,” is currently available for live streaming on the service.

If you search for “Yellowstone” on Paramount Plus, you’ll get results like these:

Other shows with the name “Yellowstone” in them will show up, as will the prequel series, which is a Paramount Plus original series. But Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” is not on the list.

You Can Stream the Finale on the Paramount Network, Not Paramount Plus

You can stream “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 10 on the Paramount Network tonight, not Paramount Plus. If you have a cable login, you can watch it live on Paramount Network’s website or on Paramount Network’s app. You’ll also be able to watch it the next day on Paramount’s website/app. But if you don’t have a cable login and prefer Paramount Plus, that option isn’t available to you.

The episode is airing on TV simultaneously on Paramount and CMT. So you’ll also be able to stream the finale live on CMT’s website if you have a cable subscriber login.

Bob Bakish, ViacomCBS CEO, said when Paramount Plus was first launching that they can’t secure the rights to all their major streaming TV shows, CNET reported. Some legacy deals that were in place before Paramount Plus launched (like Peacock’s deal with “Yellowstone”), changed the game as far as where the show is available.

New ‘Yellowstone’ Episodes Aren’t on Peacock’s Streaming Service Yet

You also can’t stream the season 4 finale on NBC’s Peacock streaming service either. Currently, if you visit PeacockTV.com’s “Yellowstone” page, you’ll see all the episodes from season 1, 2, and 3 available for streaming. But season 4’s episodes haven’t been added to the streaming platform yet.

CNET reported that Peacock still has an exclusive streaming deal for the first three seasons of “Yellowstone.” The fourth season will likely be added to Peacock’s streaming service sometime after the season is over, just like season three was.

‘Yellowstone’ Can’t Be Streamed on HBO Max

You also can’t stream “Yellowstone” on HBO Max, if that was your preference. None of the “Yellowstone” seasons are available on this platform.

If you’re looking for a good streaming alternative, there are several options available to you. Philo TV’s network of TV channels includes the Paramount Network, and the platform has a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV also includes the Paramount Network among its 100-plus TV channels, and it has a seven-day trial too.

Vidgo offers the Paramount Network among its 65+ TV channels.

Sling TV also features the Paramount Network if you have “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle or “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra.”

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four channel packages that include the Paramount Network (“Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.”)

Hulu with Live TV (not the regular Hulu streaming service) also includes the Paramount Network.

