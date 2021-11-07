Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon?

Season 4 of “Yellowstone” on Paramount Network is just about to premiere tonight on Sunday, November 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern. But can you watch the premiere or the rest of the new season on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon?

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Is Not Available on Netflix

If Netflix is your streaming service of choice, you won’t be able to watch “Yellowstone” season 4 there, including season 4 episode 1. Netflix doesn’t carry any season of “Yellowstone,” including the new season.

If you search for “Yellowstone” on Netflix, Netflix will instead recommend similar titles, such as “Longmire,” “Heartland,” “The Stand at Paxton County,” “Virgin River,” or “Roped.” These series are all very different from “Yellowstone,” however.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Isn’t Available on a Regular Hulu Subscription, But Can Be Watched via Hulu with Live TV

If you have a regular Hulu subscription, you won’t be able to watch “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 1 there either.

However, you can watch “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 1 if you have a subscription to the premium Hulu with Live TV plan. Seven-day free trials are available for this plan, which includes 65+ TV channels including Paramount.

Once you are signed up for Hulu with Live TV (not regular Hulu), you can stream “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 1 live with your preferred device, such as Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on Hulu’s Live TV website.

You can also watch the episode later via Hulu with Live TV’s on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

Just keep in mind that this option is only available for people subscribed to the premium Hulu with Live TV service. Other Hulu subscriptions will not be able to access season 4.

Back in May 2020, Hulu explained that they don’t have the rights to stream “Yellowstone” as part of Hulu’s regular streaming library.

For live streaming options, Philo TV, FuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV’s Blue + Comedy Extra or Orange + Comedy Extra, and DirecTV also have options for streaming Paramount shows live, including “Yellowstone.”

You Can Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Amazon

If you prefer, you can also watch “Yellowstone” on Amazon Prime Video. All of Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are available for purchase and streaming on Amazon, so if you need to catch up, that’s a great place to do it. Season 4 is also listed as part of Amazon Prime video, where you can buy the entire season on HD for $19.99.

However, keep in mind that you won’t be able to live stream the new episodes as they’re airing on TV — you’ll have to watch them slightly delayed. Episodes are typically posted on Amazon around 12 a.m. Pacific, but they are also sometimes delayed as long as 24 hours after a premiere. Amazon notes that with a Season Pass, the new episodes will be delivered to you as soon as they’re available. Amazon notes: “As new episodes air, they will automatically be made available in Your Video Library, usually within 24 hours of broadcast.”

