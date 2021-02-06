Yono Clips on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs and inventors Michael Green and Bob Mackey took their company, Yono Clip, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurs “believe they have a simple product that everyone could use to keep their belongings germ-free.”

Green and Mackey were able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban.

Here’s what you should know about Yono Clip on Shark Tank:

1. The Idea Came to the Inventor While at the Gym

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the idea for the Yono Clip came to Bob Mackey when he was at the gym and nearly tripped over someone’s bag. He wished there was a way for people to hang up their bags rather than lie them on the ground, so he started sketching.

The outlet reports that Mackey posted about the idea on Facebook, and that’s when Michael Green reached out to him.

Together, they created the first design for their product.

2. Engineering Companies Told the Inventors Their Idea Would Not Work

According to the piece by the Athens Banner-Herald, when they first sent out the designs for the idea of their project, they were shut down by engineering companies.

“We submitted it to three different professional engineering companies, and they all said it would never work,” Mackey told the outlet.

Following those three companies telling them no, however, the inventor and entrepreneur got United Kingdom-based engineering company Aeon Engineering.

3. The Kickstarter Reached its Goal in One Day

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign launched by the copmany reached its goal in just 24 hours.

The goal set by Yono Clip was just $7,700, and the company raised $9,857 with a total of 936 backers.

The campaign offered the product as a solution to item theft, lying things in germ-ridden places and more. “The possibilities are endless,” the site reads.

4. The Clip Helps Keep Posessions Germ-Free

One of the positive aspects of the Yono Clip, according to the Kickstarter campaign, is that it can help people keep their possessions free of germs.

“With the introduction of COVID-19, the Yono Clip is an excellent way to make your possessions less susceptible to germs,” the Kickstarter reads. “After all, the best defense against germs and dirt is NOT to come in contact with germs and dirt.”

The pitch also says that it’s easy to use while being at the gym and offers somewhere to hang belongings other than on the floor or on a piece of gym equipment.

5. The Yono Clip is Available Online

At the time of writing, the Yono Clip is available to purchase online for the price of $19.99. The product is available in red, black, white, blue, pink or green.

“The simplest and most compact way to keep your items close by, off the floor and free from germs and dirt,” the website reads.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs and inventors get a deal from one of the Sharks.

READ NEXT: Aura Bora Drinks on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know