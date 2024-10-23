Zach Bryan’s Girlfriend Cries About Being ‘Discarded’ After ‘Heartbreaking’ Instagram Breakup Post

Zach Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia have split, according to a post that Bryan made on his Instagram story.

In an Instagram response, LaPaglia wrote that she was “blindsided” by the country star’s message.

She explained more in a YouTube video, saying, “I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up. I had no idea that post was going up. He didn’t text me. He didn’t call me. I just woke up to a bunch of texts being like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I’m like, ‘Did my (expletive) dad die?’ And so I’m like completely blindsided by that.”

She said she was “discarded in a few days. It’s really, really heartbreaking.”

LaPaglia also said she was sitting on the bathroom floor in the video and had been crying for “five days straight.”

Bryan unloaded about the breakup on his Instagram story on October 22. “Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” Bryan wrote.

“I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways,” he continued. “I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.”

“With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself,” Bryan added.

The story was still visible on Bryan’s Instagram page on the evening of October 22.

Brianna LaPaglia Wrote That She Was Temporarily Leaving Social Media ‘to Heal Privately’

LaPaglia thanked supporters in her message on Instagram. “Hey guys, I’m feeling really blindsided right now,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

“Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk,” she wrote.

“I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay,” she added.

The day before the posts she shared a handwritten note on Instagram that read, “And eventually you’ll find that life goes on, even if you don’t want it to. The days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop. You’ll believe life is cruel for continuing on while your feet are stuck.”

The post continued: “You’ll find people and moments to blame for your concrete feet. Then there will come a morning when you wake and realize things go on, life isn’t cruel, your feet are. The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well.”

Zach Bryan & Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Met at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Reports Say

According to People Magazine, Bryan and LaPaglia “met for the first time at the Academy of Country Music Awards” in May 2023 and then announced they were an item on her podcast, “PlanBri Uncut.”

She spoke out to People about receiving hate.

“But now, I realize you can’t buy into love — or hate — on the internet,” she told People in 2023. “You just kinda gotta be yourself and see where it takes ya.”

In the YouTube video after the breakup post, she said, “How can you give someone everything and love them unconditionally through stuff that you shouldn’t . . .” before she trailed off and then declared, “This is so embarrassing.”

She said she didn’t want to talk about details yet, but she will. She said they broke up on October 21, and she wasn’t ready to do anything publicly. “Right now I’m just completely blindsided,” she said, crying in the video. She said she didn’t want “it to be public.”