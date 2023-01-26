Zach Shallcross Responds to Being Called ‘the Boring Bachelor’

Zach Shallcross is responding to fans who think he is the “boring Bachelor“?

That’s what Daily Variety wrote that he was called in a headline that ran on January 23, 2023, the night of the premiere of his season.

“‘The Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross on His Premiere’s “Forced Kiss” and Being Called the ‘Boring Bachelor'” Daily Variety’s headline read. On Twitter, some fans did express that they consider Shallcross boring.

“Zach seems so boring that I almost fell asleep typing this tweet to you,” wrote one.

Zach seems so boring that I almost fell asleep typing this tweet to you…. #bachelor pic.twitter.com/RWp823oaoP — Tracy Gentner-Jarrett (@EMVaca_ROC) January 24, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross Says It Was Tough Getting Used to Negative Comments

Daily Variety asked Shallcross about fan reactions. He responded,

Fans are going to be pleasantly surprised because right now, probably the No. 1 concern is, ‘OK, it’s this boring Bachelor, and there’s going to be no drama.’ The reality is, if you are someone that likes the show because you want people to find true love and an actual focus on what it’s supposed to be about — not about acting, not about this and that — then I think fans are gonna love it. If you’re into the unnecessary drama and stuff that’s just like ridiculous and doesn’t make sense, then yeah, maybe I’m not the guy for you. But I think what I’m really excited for is everyone to see the personalities of everyone involved because that was not necessarily something included in The Bachelorette. People don’t know necessarily who I am, and on this season, you’re going to see all of me. It’s the good, the bad, the goofy — the side that hasn’t really been shown before. That’s what I’m excited for people to see.

He told Daily Variety that it was tough getting negative comments:

It was already shocking that I learned that I was the Bachelor. It never really settled in. It took some time to be like, ‘Wow, like this is actually happening to me.’ And then you do see the reactions from viewers and fans; there’s the supportive ones, and then there’s the not-so-supportive ones. That was definitely a tough thing to get used to. But it is crazy to me because I just lived this experience and am very happy. The often-visceral reaction from the fans is a little intense. It has been pretty unique, just seeing the whole array of different reactions, either for me or against me.

There Has Already Been Some Drama on Zach Shallcross’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Shallcross’s season wasn’t lacking for drama in episode one. He let a contestant, Madison Johnson, go home early after she started coming on too strong and crying.

Greer, the contestant he gave the first impression rose too, then apologized after she was accused of using “misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween,” according to TMZ.

All the some fans stuck by the boring label. “It’s fascinating to watch these women pretend like Zach isn’t the most bland, boring man is hilarious and fascinating. #bachelor,” one woman tweeted.,

“I didn’t think it was possible for Zach to be this boring but boy is he trying his hardest to prove me wrong,” wrote another.

