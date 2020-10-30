Zoe Laverne Not Arrested: TikTok Star Victim of Hoax After Allegations Regarding 13-Year-Old Social Media Star Emerge

Zoe Laverne is the 19-year-old TikTok star who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old social media star in October 2020.

Following the allegations, Laverne thanked her fans for their support but said that “right now I don’t think I’ll be back on social media again.” Laverne said that she didn’t want to leave her burgeoning career behind but she was “tired of crying and hurting. It’s nothing but negativity to me anymore. I love you so much.” Laverne has not updated her TikTok page since October 24. Laverne has not been active on Twitter since August 2020.

Laverne Said in an Instagram Post that the 13-Year-Old Was ‘Not Raped’

At the time of writing, Laverne’s Instagram account has been set to private. According to TikTokRoom, Laverne posted an explanation on the situation on her page. Laverne says that the 13-year-old was “not raped etc.” Laverne says that the two kissed but “never had a relationship but we did catch feelings for each other after being so close.” Laverne said that videos of the pair kissing that have spread on Twitter are from “months ago and we both realized it was wrong and we both cut it off.”

Laverne said that she told the boy’s mother that the two kissed. Laverne said the boy’s mother was not happy but was understanding that the pair are teenagers. Laverne added, “This was not meant to be on social media and I’m sorry you had had to see it.” Laverne said that she and the other person in the video “think it’s best to stop talking and work on each other’s mental health and spend time with our families.”

Heavy has reached out to both camps in relation to the story. The 13-year-old social media star who involved in the story has 341.8K followers on TikTok and close to 80,000 followers on Instagram. In the wake of the allegations, the 13-year-old posted a video to his Instagram story with the caption, “Breath baby, it’s gonna be okay. I promise.”

Laverne’s Mother Says the 2 Are Just Friends

IS THIS REAL DID ZOE LAVERNE FR GET ARRESTED pic.twitter.com/c2EC7kcjyJ — yat (@YATZlRY) October 29, 2020

On October 27, Lavern’s mother, Debbie Pemberton, posted a video online defending her daughter against the allegations. Pemberton said, “Anybody can reach over and kiss somebody. They’re best friends and this needs to stop you guys. Why are you doing this?”

On the morning of October 30, a story from a prank news site began to spread alleging that Laverne was in police custody following the allegations. The fake news story says that Laverne was arrested at 1:48 PST at her home. Laverne, a native of Greenwood, Indiana, now lives in Los Angeles. The story goes on to say that Laverne “had recently been under fire due to accusations made from her and ex-boyfriend, Cody Orlove. Videos of the 19-year-old girl kissing a 13-year-old boy were surfaced.”

There is no evidence that Laverne is in custody. In addition, a YouTube video titled “Zoe Laverne Getting Arrested Video” was viewed more than 30,000 times after first being post on October 29. The video does not show Laverne getting arrested but shows the TikTok star crying while her mother says, “Don’t cry” while telling the camera, “Don’t believe everything you hear.” During the video, a male voice can be heard saying, “Shut it off.”

In July 2020, Laverne fell victim to a death hoax story that alleged she committed suicide. Another fake news story that was spread about Laverne alleged that she was arrested on DUI charges in the summer of 2020.

The Indianapolis Star reported in July 2018 that Laverne was being homeschooled, a decision her parents came to after their daughter became famous and attracted unwanted attention. The Star reported that at the time, Laverne was dating fellow social media star Cody Orlove. The couple broke up in July 2020, according to Orlove.

