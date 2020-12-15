Are Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Still Dating?

Zooey Deschanel will appear on the premiere of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU on Monday, December 14. Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott host the spinoff show, and fans will get to see the relationship between Deschanel and Scott.

The couple made their relationship public in September 2019 and have been dating ever since. The New Girl star and Scott made their public debut at the Critics’ Choice Awards in November 2019. The couple met while filming Carpool Karaoke when the Scott brothers sang against the Deschanel sisters. Deschanel and Scott’s relationship has only been getting stronger since spending quality time together during quarantine.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person,” Scott told People earlier this year in April. “Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music.”

Deschanel & Scott May Not Be Getting Married Anytime Soon

Both Deschanel and Scott have been married, so they’re taking the relationship slowly. Deschanel was married to musician Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012 and film producer Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to September 2019, and their divorce was finalized earlier this year in June. Scott was married to longtime girlfriend Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013.

Scott recently addressed engagement rumors and laughed them off. “I’m pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter,” he said on SiriusXM’s The Covino & Rich Show on November 13. He added, “I think we’re just taking it one day at a time here and it’s a crazy thing nobody would have predicted. But I’m glad that I’m with somebody that I love.”

Scott noted that his brother has also been a topic of curiosity. “We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew Gives Permission for Jonathan to Wed Zooey’ or ‘Drew Gives His Nod to the Relationship.’ And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we’re like, so is Drew my ‘Brother-Daddy?’ Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life?”

Deschanel & Scott Have Been Trying to Make the Most out of Quarantine

For some couples, quarantine has brought them closer together. Scott even told People in April, “I’m blown away [with Deschanel], it’s really been wonderful.”

He added, “I think we’re just taking it one day at a time here and it’s a crazy thing nobody would have predicted, but I’m glad that I’m with somebody that I love, and somebody who’s so talented.”

Scott revealed that he also began watching New Girl for the first time ever. “True love is driving five hours only to see your love for one, or watching their whole show,” he said on an episode of the podcast At Home With Linda and Drew Scott.

The couple also made the most of their quarantine by dressing up for Halloween together. Deschanel dressed up as Hermoine Granger, and Scott went as Harry Potter. Deschanel hasn’t dressed as the Harry Potter heroine since she starred in Yes Man with Jim Carrey in 2008.

