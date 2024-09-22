Award-Winning Singer, 55, Dies After ‘Heartbreaking’ Final Instagram Post

Australian singer and composer Zulya Kamalova has died a week after a final Instagram post in which she wrote, “Not so much left,” according to a post on her Instagram page.

“These days I oscillate between hope and despair. But I try to focus on joy, good memories, and lovely times. Be it, traveling in Europe, catching up with friends, enjoying the times that I have left. Not so much left I m afraid. So let’s concentrate on love,” she wrote on September 11.

“I love you all and let’s be good to each other. In this trad Tatar song Sania apa @o.m.f.o. and I are having fun with the electronic rhythms and the timeless Tatar melodies. You can also hear the virtuoso Tatar bayan player if you scroll through the photos,” she added.

The Instagram post contained photos of her with a child. Her page described her as an “ARIA award-winning Tatar singer/composer living in Australia.”



According to 7News, Kamalova died a week after the “heartbreaking” post. The cause of death was cancer, which she had battled for seven months, 7News reported, describing her as a “Russian-Australian singer.”

According to 7News, Kamalova “relocated to Melbourne in 1991” from Russia, eventually releasing six albums, and receiving an ARIA Award “for Best World Music Album” in 2007 for “3 Nights.” She also received a nomination for another album in 2003, 7News reported. The ARIA Awards “are the premier event on the Australian music calendar: a celebration of all that is great and popular in local music, and an opportunity to showcase our artists to Australia and the rest of the world,” the awards’ website says.

Zulya Kmalova Died After 7 Months ‘of Suffering & Hope in Equal Measure,’ a Post on Her Instagram Page Says

A post on Kamalova’s Instagram page also confirmed her death. “Zulfia ‘Zulya’ Kamalova 1969-2024. After 7 months of suffering and hope in equal measure, our beloved Zulya passed away peacefully at home 6pm Melbourne time, 18 September 2024, with her daughter, Zifa, and partner, Andrew, by her side. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her and her music. May her memory live on forever. Peace and love to all.”

On September 18, Alexander Cheparukhin, her music producer, wrote on Facebook, “Zulya left us today. Shortly after her 55th birthday. All her last hours with her were her daughter Zifa and husband Andrew.”

He added, “I last spoke to her was early last week. She knew that her days were numbered, but she still didn’t lose hope for a miracle. She was grateful to all of us who helped her to give people beautiful songs. I remembered Kazan, Perm, Moscow. Cannot imagine a world without her voice.”

On September 8, Kamalova wrote on Instagram, “The sunset view is looking rather apocalyptic from the hospital room. But rather spectacular. Appreciating the present moment, because there is no other moment but the present.”

Her Music Producer Also Wrote, ‘Long Live Her Voice’

According to Cheparukhin’s post, “Zulya was a very good, bright, sincere and beautiful person. I’ve been listening to her music again all the past few weeks. She sang in many languages, but my favorite songs by Zuli are Tatar . . . Long live her voice. A bright memory.”

Fans wrote tributes on Kamalova’s Instagram comment threads. “Saddned with this news, it’s devastating to everyone… our love and support goes to the family and friends of Zulya! Her legacy won’t be forgotten as so many people in all over the world would remember her amazing voice and songs, and what an amazing human being she was…” wrote one.

“The world has lost a great artist. Heaven has won a great spirit,” wrote another. “Zulya no! A shining light forever!” another fan wrote.

In August, Kamalova wrote on Instagram, “When one is faced with mortality :) it seems appropriate to talk about free will. I have always leaned towards this concept. When there’s a chance to evaluate your journey (which ironically cancer may give you the opportunity to do) you see how life, universe, god, destiny – whatever you may call this force – leads you from one thing to the next. But there seems to be something at the core – you can call it – ‘follow your bliss’ or heart or duty or whatever depending on your state of enlightenment :)”