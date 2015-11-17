11 Best Beard Accessories for the Well-Groomed Man (2018)

Men who live behind a beard are an elusive type. Their rugged masculinity may completely overpower the rest of their personality to the point where you struggle to figure them out.

For them, this is the cost of greatness. But rather than gift them your firstborn child as tribute, consider relying on some top-rated beard accessories for your gift-giving needs.

After all, any gentlemen who sports a proper beard should know how to pamper and groom it, even if that isn’t their style.

Softening, trimming, and combing your beard are all essential to keeping that facial hair the iconic symbol of manliness that it is, which is why they are an ideal gift for a modern man.

From one beardo to another, I present to you my picks for the best beard accessories to gift to a well-groomed man.

1. Honest Amish Organic Beard Balm

When it comes to keeping strong, healthy beards, nobody beats the Amish. They use a blend of nut butters, essential oils, and hair-strengthening botanicals, which has been masterfully recreated by this Honest Amish Beard Balm.

This all organic balm has a uniquely woodsy scent rich with pleasing spice notes. It comes in a small tin, which may make this a better stocking stuffer than a gift, but a little bit of this product goes a long way for restoring softness and integrity.

For more unruly beards, there is also the Honest Amish Heavy Duty Beard Balm, which will soften and condition even the most unruly of beards.

Price: $12.87 (34 percent off MSRP)

2. Wooden Boar Bristle Brush by Leven Rose

This boar bristle beard brush from Leven Rose is a great complement to any masculine mane, as it naturally softens, calms, conditions, and tames.

Why boar bristle? Because its similarities to human hair gives it built-in restorative powers when used on the hair and scalp. The real wood design gives it a pleasant smell and anti-static properties, ensuring a snag-free and luxurious brushing.

Price: $18.97 (27 percent off MSRP)

3. Kent Hand Made Beard and Moustache Comb (81T)

Yet another exceptional beard combing option, this hand made beard comb from Kent is a fine tooth option that’s better for taming longer manes. One reviewer compares the feeling of using this Amazon #1 Best Seller to that of “a hot butter-knife through butter.”

At only about 3 inches long, this comb is a great add-on to pair with a balm or shampoo, and makes for an easy pocket companion. If you need a larger beard comb for an even larger beard, the Bamboo Beard and Mustache Comb by Leven Rose is a great alternative.

Price: $5.45

4. Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit

If your bearded one suffers from dry and wiry whiskers, they might need the full treatment from beard care expert Billy Jealousy.

While you can buy their Beard Wash and Beard Control products separately, their full kit includes both plus an extra-firm boar bristle brush for easy application. The wash uses a hydrating formula with aloe and soy protein, while the control product smooths the hair with jojoba oil.

No matter how little time one puts into their appearance, the fuzzy-chinned among us will keep coming back for the silky soft feel of their beard after a treatment from Billy Jealousy.

Price: $25.00

5. Philips Norelco Multigroom 3100

This top-rated beard trimmer is not only the #1 Best Selling hair trimmer on Amazon, but also the one currently used to keep my own thick-growing facial hair in check.

The trimmer’s 18 different length settings make it easy to clean up and shape my beard no matter what length I have it at. And if my rebellious bristles ever get too misshapen, I just use the rechargeable battery to take my jawline outside for a full buzz.

A warning though: the more proud beard-wearers out there might take a gifted trimmer the wrong way, so do a little probing to ensure that he/she wants a trimmer before you go all-in and gift them one.

Price: $15.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. Ranger Grooming Beard Oil and Leave-In Conditioner

Yet another great beard product from men’s beauty experts at Ranger Grooming, their signature beard oil is an all-in-one tonic to rejuvenate your facial follicles.

This leave-in oil comes in a spiced sandalwood scent (as well as a fragrance-free option) with just two key ingredients: organic jojoba oil and Moroccan argan oil. Don’t worry, that’s a good thing, since that means there’s no unneeded fillers, fragrances, additives, parabens or GMOs to worry about.

This oil treats, calms and dries equally well, making it good for cleaning, moisturizing, and eliminating the dreaded beard-druff.

Price: $15.17 (5 percent off MSRP)

7. Mr. Rugged BOLD Beard Oil Conditioner

If you look at its ingredient list, Mr. Rugged’s Beard Oil Conditioner looks like most other quality beard oils, featuring ingredients like argan oil, jojoba seed oil, rice bran oil, and cedar wood essential oils.

However, the one thing that makes Mr. Rugged’s formula different is its airless pump bottle, which makes for convenient super convenient application from any angle. Rather than use a dropper, or worse, scoop out of a small tin, you can simply squirt a controlled amount into your palm for lathering.

Mr. Rugged’s oil will minimize beard itching and nourish your hair follicles all at once, which will make it a slam dunk for any brother of the beard.

Price: $14.95 (70 percent off MSRP)

8. Mountaineer Brand 100% Natural Complete Beard Care Kit

Mountaineer Brand’s Complete Beard Care Kit is the ideal bundle for a budding beard enthusiast who is sure to want the full grooming package.

This kit includes a 4 oz. Timber Beard Wash, a 2 oz. Timber Beard Oil, a tin of Magic Beard Balm, and a military-style boar bristle brush. With the addition of the conditioning and softening Magic Beard Balm, this is the most comprehensive beard care kit available

The included burlap sack makes this kit great for gifting as well. A true rugged outdoorsman has to have a soft side, and it only makes sense that this soft side exists on his chin.

Price: $28.00

9. Wild Willies Stache Wax

Wild Willie’s Stache Wax is among the top choices for a quality hard wax that will offer your mustache that devilishly sharp curl you’ve been waiting to master.

This wax provides a long lasting hold on your whiskers, and you don’t even need a full beard to enjoy its benefits. The wax is made with seven different nut butters, carrier oils, vitamins and essential oils, making it vegan-friendly and all-organic.

Price: $16.77

10. Beardsley & Co. Shampoo Set Plus Conditioner Value Pack

Small sample packs of various products are great for those testing the waters of true manliness, but committed beardos know they need to buy in bulk to meet the constant needs of their facial bush.

This value pack from Beardsley & Co. offers just that, featuring three 8 oz. bottles with various facial follicle formulas. Two of those bottles contain Beardsley Ultra Shampoo (one wild berry and one cantaloupe scented), which cleans and refreshes your beard using botanical ingredients.

In the other is Beardsley’s Ultra Conditioner, a potent product that will clean up the most unruly of beard with just a small amount. These natural products will work wonders on facial hair, or any other hair at that), which makes them a versatile and useful gift.

On top of that, you also get 4 oz. containers of both the Beardsley beard oil and beard lotion, completing the whole package.

Price: $43.11 (14 percent off MSRP)

11. Mr. Rugged Beard Shaping Tool

The hardest part of owning a beard is knowing when to trim it down. If you don’t have a beard, then you don’t yet understand the temptation to ascend to Z.Z. Top-esque greatness and just leave it be.

But the fact of the matter is that you have to shape your beard to face, and trim it down where it just won’t grow.

This clear shaving template is an invaluable tool for doing so, and prevents you from having to guess where to stop trimming at your neck and sideburns.

Price: $11.95

See Also

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.