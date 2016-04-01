10 Best Swimsuits for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

It’s always summer somewhere, but it can still catch you by surprise. If you don’t want to go out in last year’s sun-faded pair of trunks, check out these top swim fashions below, compiled to show off a mix of this year’s best styles. These pairs are fit for anything from sunbathing to windsurfing, and whatever it is that you’re doing, you’ll look great doing it.

1. O’Neill Men’s Catalina Stripe Boardshort

O’Neill is a top brand for board shorts that can take a beating, and their Catalina design is a popular display of their vivid color palettes. The stripe-heavy design is stretchy, quick drying, and fits accurate to their listed sizes, if not a little big. The drawstring waistband keeps the pants snug when surfing and skimboarding.

Price: $41.40 – $69.00

2. Sunshine Code Men’s Volley Shorts

The vibrant and distinct designs of Sunshine Code’s volley shorts make them a top pick for those looking to stand out this summer. Their breathable cotton design is very comfortable, and offers side pockets and a back pocket flap. Sizing can be slightly tricky to figure out, but the elastic waistband and supplementary drawstring allow for a precise fit. With a design that is comfortable inside and outside of the pool, these swim shorts are ones that you will wear as often as possible this summer.

Price: $14.99 – $16.99

3. Kanu Surf Men’s Monaco Swim Trunk

Kanu Surf’s essential Monaco line offers comfortable imported designs that keep it simple with plaid patterns in subdued pastel colors. Those looking for a modern-fitting pair of swim trunks that ends above the knees will find these trunks extra comfortable, and each size tends to fit as expected. The simple design utilizes a volley style elastic waist and tie closure to keep your trunks from dropping with the tide, and a single back flap pocket helps you keep track of essentials like keys and jewelry.

Price: $18.75 – $18.99

4. Hurley Men’s Phantom P30 One and Only Boardshort

Hurley’s Phantom P30 One and Only is a simple but stylish pair of boardshorts that comes in over 15 colors. It is made from material that is 92% Recycled Polyester/8% Spandex, and is water repellent for quick dries. The material is light, stretchy,and machine washable as well. They have a zip pocket at the side, and a tie closure. Sizing can be somewhat inconsistent, but a pair will either be a little small or just right.

Price: $13.71 and up

5. Koson-Man Men’s Summer Stripes Swimming Trunks

If you are looking for a pair of swim trunks with some flair, the brief-style Summer Stripes trunks from Koson-Man is a great option. Don’t be frightened by these trunks’ asian sizes, as they are a great fitting pair of shorts assuming you get a size up from what you normally wear. Their blend of 82% nylon and 18% polyurethane is breathable and comfortable, and their stripe design will show off your beach fit excellently. Don’t expect to see pockets on this style of swim trunks, but do expect to feel great wearing them.

Price: 23.59 and up

6. Original Penguin Men’s Earl Fixed-Waist Swim Short

Original Penguin’s Earl swim shorts are a lightweight pair of fixed-waist swim trunks that fall well above the knee in most sizes. The Earl trunks are 100% polyester and have a solid color design with attractive contrast trims. The shorts have a comfy mesh-lined interior and ample storage between their side-seam pockets and welted back pockets. Color selections range from black to grey, but this only makes the color accents more striking. If you are looking for a slimming pair of trunks that show a little extra leg, the Earl swim shorts are a great pick.

Price: $31.26

7. Under Armour Reblek Boardshorts

If you plan to dive into some surf sports on your next beach trip, Under Armour’s Reblek boardshorts are a great option. These stylish shorts are made from a polyester/eslastane blend with salt and chlorine-resistant materials that help prevent fading and wear in the water. Their stretchier fabric offers comfort and flexibility, and it repels water without sacrificing breathability. Top it off with a durable tie string and cargo pocket and you’ve got the recipe for a great pair of boardshorts.

Price: $28.58 and up

8. Hurley Block Party Core Supersuede Boardshort

As usual, Hurley swimwear offers comfort and flexibility for lounging, swimming, or surfing — whatever you want. As for the Block Party Core, you can expect the same stretchy pure polyester design with an asymmetrical stripe design that looks awesome. Comfort is key on this pair, and the material offers plenty of flex and beathability. The velcro fly is easy to use, and the shorts have a handy key ring to complement the back flap pocket.

Price: $27.99 and up

9. O’Neill Men’s Santa Cruz Solid Boardshort

When all you need is a simple and inexpensive pair of boardshorts, you can count on O’Neill’s classic Santa Cruz boardshorts to get it done. Their solid color designs are affordable on any budget, and they go beyond the basics to offer two side cargo pockets and a solid drawstring design. These 100% polyester shorts can have a little tighter legs, and no mesh lining, but will otherwise be a comfortable fit and a durable pair of shorts.

Price: $12.69 and up

10. Linemoon Men’s Beach Boxer Swimsuit

This hip-hugging boxer swimsuit design from Linemoon makes a statement of confidence when worn poolside, as the 80% nylon / 20% spandex material fits to your form. The quick-drying elastic material is very comfortable, and is held in place by a quality drawstring. This swimsuit may not have any pockets, but its sexy style and comfortable fit make it a great choice for swimmers and sunbathers alike.

Price: $16.90 and up

See Also

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.