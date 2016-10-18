I’ve been a huge fan of Dracula and all things vampire – movies, books, whatever – since I was a teen. But what sealed my infatuation was seeing Bram Stoker’s Dracula when Gary Oldman said “I’ve crossed oceans of time for you.” C’mon now, who wouldn’t swoon over a line like that, even if it was from someone who would forever doom you to drink blood? But enough with all of that reminiscing, it’s almost Halloween and one of the all-time great, classic costumes for men, women and children is to transform into a vampire. Heck even toddlers and babies have access to such wicked alter-egos.

Since costume parties, trick or treat outings and special days at work and school are right around the corner, it’s time order up your favorite vampire costume and practice your very best Transylvanian accent so you, too, can enchant someone by saying “I vant to suck your blood.” There are tons of awesomely cool vamp accessories from fangs and fake blood to jewelry, hats and wigs. And there’s no better accessory for a woman vamp than some blood-red long lasting lipstick that’ll get you through the longest party with perfect lips. So whether you’re looking to dress as the classic, old school vampire or sexy it up with a more modern twist, here are our Top 11 Best Vampire Halloween Costumes 2018.

1. California Costumes Men’s Very Cool Vampire Costume

Lovely ladies will be lining up to let you bite their neck in this wickedly sexy vampire costume. You’ll be tall and darkly seductive in this super cool ruffled vampire shirt and cape. Toss this simple get-up on over some sexy jeans or better yet, grab some uber-great fitting black slacks and black patent shoes. Order a cane to look extra regal. And, if you really want to take this vampire Halloween costume over the top, get yourself a top hat. Don’t forget the goth glasses and a believable set of fangs too. This cool costume includes the shirt and cape with stand up collar.

Price: $26.40 – $47.90

2. Count Pimpula Costume

A little bit of pimp and a little bit of vamp…that’s the inspiration behind this Halloween costume for men. The red velvet vamp suit is set off by zebra striped cuffs and a stand up collar on the jacket, along with pants that feature insets of zebra from the knees to the ankle. You can make this suit even more pimpin’ by adding these awesome zebra striped platform shoes. And for sure, don’t forget to sport a cane. Need fake blood to look like a real vampire? You can find fake blood here.

Price: $27.11

3. California Costumes Men’s Count Blood Thirst Costume

Count Blood Thirst is on a search for his next tasty victim. This great Halloween costume for men comes with the silky and flowing cape with the red satin lining and stand up collar. This costume also includes the red brocade-style vest with an inset ruffled front adorned with chains and super fancy sleeves. Want to give yourself that Johnny Depp vamp-look with longer hair? Find a great men’s wig to enhance your Count costume. A fake goatee would add a nice touch as well.

Price: $32.35 (15 percent off MSRP)

4. Fever Men’s Gothic Vamp Costume

This classic, gothic Vamp Halloween costume for men is 100% polyester poplin, with velvet and knit mesh fabrics. The dark brown poplin frock coat jacket has sewn-in, blood red velvet vest panels that fasten with two fabric-covered buttons at the center front. The left jacket lapel has eight more decorative velvet-covered buttons while the right lapel has corresponding velvet loops. You’ll strike just the right pose for neck-biting or charming all the ladies at your next Halloween event, especially with a pair of realistic custom fangs.

Price: $49.99

5. Rubie’s Costume Halloween Sensations Queen Of The Vampires

This wicked costume rules, and so will you, no matter what Halloween crowd you’re in. Masquerading as the Queen of the Vampires, you’ll have everyone swooning over your luscious velvet robe. It has a draping hood, bat wing shaped sleeves, a bat wing stand up collar and matching belt. If you’re headed out for the night with your matching Count Dracula, be sure to give yourself a nice bloody fake vampire bite on the neck for added effect.

Price: $42.61

6. California Costumes Women’s Blood Thirsty Beauty Costume

You’ll fool everyone as the bloodthirsty seductress in this great vampire Halloween costume for women. It’s short and sassy, yet long and alluring all in one. The blood red and black velvet dress features an overlay of a longer cape and includes the attached stand-up collar and belt. Pair it with black fishnet stockings, and some super stilletos for an even more sexy look. A silvery wig would add a great touch to this awesome women’s Halloween costume.

Price: $28.46

7. Leg Avenue Women’s Cozy Bat Costume

Some people might be afraid of bats, but when they see you in this cozy bat costume they might just want to snuggle you without thinking about that dicey possibility of a vampire bite. You’ll look adorable in this cozy, cute Halloween costume, made from fabric that’s akin to stretchy fleece. But take note – this dress is very short, so you’ll probably want to wear hot pants or boy shorts underneath to keep your derriere fully covered. Make sure to get the matching spiderweb-style, distressed net panty hose to give that extra creepy factor, since the rest of you will be looking so darned cute.

Price: $30.51 – $139.85

8. Dreamgirl Women’s Fang Bangin’ Fun Vamp Costume

As the name might suggest, this suggestive and sexy Halloween costume will have heads turning no matter where you’re trick or treating. The fun vampire costume comes with the cute stretch knit dress with a contrasting burgundy scalloped edge along the neckline. It also includes an iridescent black satin and burgundy cape with a stand-up collar and bat wing scalloped edge. Both have adjustable closures. It also includes a cute belt with a Pentagram and chain detailing. It comes with a cute choker with a ring and a set of vampire fangs, so all that’s left to complete your super sexy vampire look is a pair of those naughty thigh-high boots. This costume also comes in plus sizes.

Price: $28.94 – $99.69

9. Rubie’s Transylvanian Kid’s Vampire Costume

Your son may not own an ominous dark castle isolated on the cliff tops, but he can sure look the part. This classic vampire Halloween costume for kids comes complete with an attached red and black vest, white shirt, and black cape. You kid will be convincing and make anyone believe he’s thirsty for that certain red liquid. An authentic looking Dracula medallion would be a cool accent to this fun, and slightly creepy, costume for kids.

Price: $29.95 (19 percent off MSRP)

10. California Costumes Toys Vampire Girl

This cute and not-so-creepy Vampire Girl Halloween costume is a fun alternative to many darker and more sinister Halloween costumes. The cape, which has a super nifty bat wing shape, comes to a close at the stand up collar with a vampire medallion. The dress, in classic red and black, features long, bell-bottomed trailing sleeves and a cute brocade ribbon sash. Your little cutie will probably have carte blanche to nibble every neck in the neighborhood on Halloween night. If you want to amp up the scary factor, get her some glow in the dark fangs.

Price: $16.68 – $33.08

11. InCharacter Baby Boy’s Count Cutie Vampire Costume

Your little vampire may not have all his fangs yet, but that doesn’t mean he can’t channel Dracula with this jumpsuit complete with bat pendant and detachable cape. The snap crotch makes it easy for quick diaper changes, and no one will be able to resist your baby’s charms when they’re wearing this uber-cute and cuddly mini-vamp costume. Better yet, it’s machine washable and that means that any kind of little accident will be easy to clean. Hooray for worry free babywear.

Price: $23.45 – $28.37

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.