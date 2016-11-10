10 Awesome Christmas Sweaters for Men 2018 (Updated!)

The holiday times are have returned, and along with them, the traditional holiday sweater. You might think of Christmas sweaters as inherently ugly, tacky, or downright ridiculous.

But to those who wear them without irony, the Christmas sweater is the quintessential winter garment. Those who are fully dedicated to the tradition would even refuse to wear the same sweater to any two Christmas parties. The whole point is to showcase the timeless fashion of the season.

There are two different types of Christmas sweater for men to choose from. There are the humorously traditonal and the downright distasteful. For some, the classic family-friendly look is the way to go, and for the rest of us, there are sweater options rife with childish humor.

In selecting our favorite Christmas sweaters for men, we’ve included options for both camps, to ensure you are ready for any kind of Christmas party.

But, admittedly, the only difference between between an ugly Christmas sweater and a normal one is how you wear it. So wrap up in a cozy holiday sweater, because either way you’re going full-on Christmas spirit.

1. Men’s Dinosaur Chaos Ugly Christmas Sweater

Dinosaurs celebrating Christmas messes up my mental timeline pretty hard, but the festive colors and adorable santa hats make it work surprisingly well. The sweater is 100% cotton, which means it will shrink in wash the first time you wash it.

With that in mind, buy a size up. Now could a sweater of this caliber be feasibly called ugly? Sure it has the clashing Christmas colors, but this sweater is also classy enough to be worn to Grandma’s house. Somehow, a dinosaur sweater really sets my expectations for what a Christmas sweater should be.

Price: $23.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

2. V28 Men’s Christmas Sweater

V28 offers several different Christmas sweater designs in a soft and warm acrylic knit. This brand offers everything from cute patterned designs to full-on Hip Hop Penguin tacky, so anyone can find something to meet their needs.

this sweater runs a little small, but its 100% acrylic material won’t shrink in the wash, so you should be fine if you shop one size up from your normal fit.

Price: $17.99 – $29.99

3. Men’s Santa’s Candy Cane Throne

Game of Thrones fans will enjoy this somber Christmas sweater, which re-imagines the iron throne as a chair for the original King of the North. This dark jersey knit sweater is snug, comfortable, and made from 100% cotton.

If someone misses the reference, they may suspect you of forming a secret Santa cult, but most people are fully aware that winter is coming.

Price: $23.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

4. I Find Your Lack Of Cheer Disturbing Star Wars Sweater

Are you celebrating Christmas from somewhere on the dark side this year? Then this Darth Vader holiday sweater is the perfect choice for you.

This polyester cotton blend does not have the knit charm of a homemade sweater, but its tiled patterned background and stitched appearance flow with the Force.

Also appropriate is this other Star Wars design, which reads “Let’s Get Sith Faced”.

Price: $30.00 – $34.00

5. Digital Dudz Fireplace Christmas Sweater

The fireplace Christmas Sweater from Digital Dudz will set your Christmas spirit ablaze. This sweater brings a crackling Christmas fire to life right on your chest — but not literally.

This sweater actually has a secure smartphone sleeve that allows you to use your phone screen as a digital display for a tiny yule log fire. All you need is the free Digital Dudz app, and you are good to go.

The sweater itself is fairly thin, so you won’t sweat like you do in front of a real fire. Also, be sure to hit the mute button unless you want to hear looping Christmas music all night.

Price: $39.96 – $86.47

6. Men’s #Elfie Christmas Sweater

Let’s take an Elfie. Elfies are the most appropriately narcissistic element of the season of giving. That is, besides an ornate sweater that celebrates the very act.

This double jacquard crew neck sweater depicts Santa and an elf being brought together in the spirit of a terrifying elfie. And would you call this ugly enough to wear to an ugly Christmas sweater party? I would say yes. The sweater runs a bit small, so go an extra size up.

Price: $27.99 (62 percent off MSRP)

7. Men’s Unicorn Ugly Christmas Sweater

Something about this Unicorn Christmas Sweater truly speaks to me. It could be the marled crew necklines, the off-kilter candy cane ribbon pattern, or the valiant unicorn at the center of the shirt. Wait, it’s definitely the unicorn.

This 100% cotton sweater is awesome to wear all year-round, but the festive colors and comfy material make it particularly relevant in the winter time. I’m just so happy that the world is ready to call this a Christmas sweater for men.

Price: $29.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

8. Men’s Grumpy Elf Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater

Cat lovers who have a little Grinch in them can relate to this Grumpy Elf Cat Sweater. You can’t blame that cat for being grumpy, as pretty much any cat would be mad if you made it wear a sweater.

Accordingly, this is the kind of sweater for someone who feels like they themselves are being forced to wear a Christmas sweater. But hopefully no one is really making you wear it, as this sweater is quite comfortable, and its festive pattern is plenty enjoyable to look at. Aw, we didn’t think so.

Price: $23.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

9. Men’s This Is How We Roll Light-Up Sweater

Santa, patriotism, and trucks come together in this unique Christmas sweater with four flashing LED lights. Not only does this sweater portray Santa driving a jeep that is bannered “this is how we roll,” but it also lights up as you walk around.

Absolutely amazing. If you want to see more pretty lights, you can browse more light-up Christmas sweaters for men here.

Price: $27.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

10. Men’s Santa Street Fighter Christmas Sweater

Oldschool arcade gamers will appreciate this homage to traditional fighter games, which equally festive and humorous. This 100% cotton sweater will get you serious cred with the tier 1 players, and everyone else will be KO’ed by your great sense of humor.

Price: $23.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

