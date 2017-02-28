15 Best Plus Size Sports Bras: Workout Without the Bounce

It’s true. Busty women are often admired for their curvaceous figures and jaw-dropping cleavage. But for anyone who has those Rubenesque assets, we know that having an ample chest creates all kinds of unique challenges, from finding clothes that fit properly, to getting our hands on beautiful lingerie that doesn’t feel like it’s made from chicken wire and kevlar. Honestly, I’ve had to return more than my share of itchy, stiff, scratchy, but pretty bras over the years.

When it comes to workout gear, big busted women need super supportive, well-fitted plus size sports bras. Breasts are made up of mostly fatty tissue and skin, so when your boobs bounce during a workout, they are actually getting damaged, and that eventually leads to the dreaded sagging. When we work so hard to keep our hair, skin and body in the very best shape, wearing a good sports bra is like putting your boobs on a beauty regimen.

Because I like to play hard outdoors, and I engage in a lot of high impact sports, (and because I have pretty ample breasts,) I went on a search to find the best plus size sports bra – one that would protect and firmly hold the girls in place, and keep them from showing the ravages of time and strenuous activity.

There are occasional misconceptions about who needs a plus size sports bra. I know many smaller women who happen to have large breasts and require what might delicately be termed “a full figure bra.” They may need a small chest size, but a large cup size. In the same vein, larger women with bigger chest sizes, may need a D, E or even larger cup size. In either instance, the challenge to find properly fitting plus size bras, with enough support to fuel their activities, whether that means yoga or running a marathon, can be tough.

This list includes a variety of great plus size sports bras, from moderate support, to full on compression, and they come in sizes up to 50F. There are underwire sports bras that provide more breast definition, so you can avoid that “loaf boob” look, and there are also some pretty great wireless sports bras that have come a long way from the old days. They use knitted-in definition panels, and some even have adjustable fronts, to give you customized control of the bounce. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a bra that’s right for you. So get ready to play, and play hard. Here are our Best Plus Size Sports Bras.

Best Underwire Plus Size Sports Bras 1. Lunaire Women’s Plus Size Coolmax High-Impact Sport Bra

This high-impact plus size sports bra from Lunaire delivers bounce free workouts with both adjustable shoulder straps and an adjustable back closure. That means you can cinch it tight for your next run, or wear it a little looser for yoga.

This sports bra features comfy cups, lined with moisture-wicking Coolmax eyelet, that allows your sweat to travel to the outside of your bra and more quickly evaporate – a big plus when it comes to avoiding chaffing. The floating frame underwire construction means you get some added shape, without the poke and pinch of many traditional underwire bras. It limits bust movement, while adding extra support.

The bra’s wide straps connect closer to the clasp in back, making it more wearable with those high-cut shoulders on so many workout tops. The wide three hook closure keep your assets secure, without digging in. This popular bra comes in sizes from 32C up to 48DDD.

Price: $16.11 – $40 (Up to 59 percent off MSRP)

2. Glamorise Plus Size High-Impact Underwire Sport Bra

You’ll look pretty as a picture in this cute pink and grey underwire plus size sports bra.The double layer cups feature an integrated wonder wire design prevent the underwire from ever touching your body. You’ll feel super supported, and comfortable at the same time. Built for your most demanding workouts, the two-way stretch back won’t pinch or irritate.

The double layer cups are made of moisture wicking material to keep rash causing sweat away from your skin. Breathable open mesh on the bra and straps offers cooling comfort and the adjustable, three position back closure makes sure you can get a customized fit. Glamorise also makes a high-impact, zip front sports bra that’s great for runners. They also offer a “no bounce” full support bra in sizes up to 50F.

Price: $33.56 – $61.99 (Up to 31 percent off MSRP)

3. Elomi Plus Size Energise Underwire Sport Bra

If you’ve been looking for a plus size underwire sports bra that gives you full support for high impact sports, but doesn’t suffocate you with an excessively snog fit, the Elomi Energise might be just right for you. It is cut high enough that it eliminates the “bounce out of your bra factor” while running and jogging.

The unique non-compression design offers bust separation, while the three section cup delivers better forward bust shaping along with good lift and support. The microfiber material wicks moisture away from the skin. This bra features a clever J hook in back that allows you to convert the standard straight straps into a racer-back style to fit your workout gear.

Elomi makes beautiful racy and lacy plus-sized bras for women with up to J cup sizes. They also make gorgeous and sexy panties for women of every size.

Price: $34.99 – $66

4. Freya Women’s Active Underwire Molded Sports Bra

This multi-tone underwire sport bra from Freya comes in sizes up to 40G. It offers heavy duty support with total comfort, even during your most strenuous workouts. The molded cups give your bust great shape with no bounce, and because of their more rounded styling, this bra will look super under tees and tanks with no worry that you’ll look like Madonna.

Because it’s double lined to be incredibly supportive, it’s especially nice for women who are nursing. This bra also features mesh panels for increased breathability and comfort. The moisture-wicking Coolmax fabric inside the bra dries quickly to help you avoid chafing, and overall the bra features antibacterial fabric technology for odor resistance. Adjustable shoulder straps also feature a J hook in the back so you can quickly convert the bra to a racerback style.

Because the band size tends to run on the small side, consider buying bra extenders to further customize your bra for a perfect fit. Freya also makes matching workout shorts, leggings and other fitness essentials.

Price: $37.95 – $69.69

5. Wacoal Women’s Underwire Sport Bra

In Wacoal’s underwire plus size sports bra, the key is in the cup, because a sports bra should fit a little snugger than a regular bra. The center front should lay flat with no gaping when you look down. If any of your breast tissue is coming out the top or side of the underwire, consider going up a cup size. Alternatively, folds, wrinkles or loose cups are a sign your bra might be too big, which leads to more bounce and discomfort during your most intense workouts.

This sports bra lifts and separates breast tissue, while the comfortable underwire faces away from the body to prevent chafing. The adjustable straps and back closure make for a more comfortable fit. This bra comes in sizes up to an H cup, so it offers maximum support for high impact activities, and makes it a great choice for full busted and full figured women.

Wacoal’s sport contour bra is a wire-free option in sizes up to a G cup. Wacoal also makes beautiful plus size bras for everyday wear as well.

Price: $29.79 – $127.07

Best Wireless Plus Size Sports Bras 6. A Big Attitude 9555 Plus Size Sports Bra

If you’re looking for a plus size sports bra that’s all about comfort and support, this bra from A Big Attitude could be the perfect choice for you. It features two layers of super soft cotton, and a covered plush elastic band, to give you easy support for a wide range of moderate motion activities.

The round scoop neckline in both front and back gives you the option to wear this bra under almost all necklines, whether you’re looking for support under work clothes or workout clothes. With no underwires to poke through, you can machine washes this bra, making it super easy care. Wide inch straps eliminate the possibility of it digging into your shoulders. This uber-comfy cotton cutie comes in six sassy colors, and sizes from 0X Plus to 6X Plus.

Price: $28 – $35

7. Glamorise Women’s Full-Figure Sports Bra

This pretty pink number is great for the full-figured or plus size woman who’s looking for a medium to high impact sports bra, that still offers a natural shape that looks flattering inside and outside of the gym. This bra features seamless, non-stretch cups that maximize bounce control and create a smooth look under your clothes.

With an exclusive Magiclift no wire design, this plus size sports bra provides firm support without the discomfort of a wire. Made with moisture wicking fabric, you’ll keep cool and dry during strenuous activities, but this bra is so sweet that whether you’re working or working out, it’s the perfect fit.

If you’re just headed for yoga, a medium impact two-tone purple sports bra and matching yoga pants look awesome together. Heck, you could even get a matching yoga mat.

Price: $34.09 (29 percent off MSRP)

8. Glamorise Elite Performance No-Bounce Wirefree Plus Size Sports Bra

Who says workout wear can’t be killer fashion? This sexy, plus size sports bra lets you look hot and move with comfort. This cami-style bra is all about performance with attitude. An added mesh upper bust panel keeps the girls contained, while high tech moisture wicking fabric wicks sweat away from your skin to be easily evaporated.

Two-way stretch back panels help to keep this bra in place while you’re working out, and the wide hook and eye back closure is plush covered to avoid pressure points. Extra wide padded straps give you the ultimate support, and the straps and closure are adjustable, so you can contain your bust at the appropriate level for your activities.

With total bounce control, you can count on your girls staying in place during the most strenuous activities. Another great thing – this bra comes with its own lingerie bag included, so you can feel comfortable tossing your bra in the wash – on gentle cycle, of course. Get it in sizes from 34C to 50H.

Price: $26.49 – $44.99 (Up to 41 percent off MSRP)

9. Goddess Women’s Plus Size Soft Cup Sports Bra

The Goddess sport bra bridges the gap between rest and play. This low impact sports bra is as comfortable to relax in as it is to workout in. Thick padded straps give you the maximum in comfort as well as support. Powerful stretch out fabric keeps your bust firmly in place, while the moisture wicking finish keeps you cool and dry. The anti-bacterial, non-stretch inner liner helps combat odor from sweat.

The wide, under-bust elastic band keeps this bra firmly anchored during workouts to minimize chafing. And the clever contrast trims and stitching mean it looks great whether you’re wearing it as a top or a bra. It’s a comfy and functional alternative to leisure wear too, because it’s got such a fashionable look. Get it in sizes 34C to 48I.

Price: $33.02 – $56

10. Olga Women’s Play It Cool Wirefree Plus Size Contour Sports Bra

Olga bras have long been a favorite of mine, but their high quality sports bra offers a little something extra. If you’re feeling the heat of a tough workout, the Chill FX lining in the cup wicks away sweat to keep you cool and dry, whether you’re mid-cardio or just running between appointments. It even has the perfect set-in cups for great shape and the right amount of support.

The cushioned camisole straps provide the kind of enhanced comfort you’re looking for in a sports bra. With plus sizes up to 44DD. This great wicking bra also comes in an underwire style if you want more shape and support.

Find more of Olga’s plus size bras and panties here.

Price: $20 – $91.36

11. Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra

Seamless and smart means no fuss for you. Bali’s comfort revolution seamless smart size bra makes sizing easy. For women who are avowed bra haters, this bra is wildly popular and akin to wearing next to nothing. Made of nylon and spandex, the stretch fabric flexes to fit you perfectly, for all-around comfort. Special knit-in zones provide targeted support, and add more defined shape, so often missing in a sports bra.

The buckle free straps mean no pinching or rub marks on your skin. While this seamless designed for wear both in and outside of the gym, this bra is designed for maximum comfort with no annoying bra lines under your clothes. Get it in sizes up to 3XL.

Because this bra doesn’t provide enough support for medium or higher impact sports, the SYROKAN Women’s High Impact Full Figure Sports Bra or their high-impact Bounce Control Sports Bra might be more suitable for your workout needs.

Price: $23.27

Best Unique Plus Size Sports Bras 12. Best Adjustable Bounce Sports Bra – Glamorise Women’s Plus Size Adjustable Support Wire Sport Bra

I can’t help but be impressed by this innovative idea for a sports bra. It features adjustable wire support with the unique Glamorise underwire design. While the wire is hidden, so you will never feel it, this support system shapes your bust in much the way you would expect from a traditional underwire bra. The really cool feature that makes this different that an underwire bra is the adjustable front panel.

It allows you to control the level of bounce, depending on your activity, simply moving the buckles, which are backed by fabric so as never to rub your tender skin. Moisture wicking fabric and adjustable padded straps make this plus size sports bra easy and comfortable to wear. You can also get this bra in a tri-color mix of purple, black and aqua. Get them in sizes from 32B to 46G.

Price: $9.66 – $54.22

13. Best Nursing Sports Bra – Leading Lady Women’s Nursing Wireless Sports Bra

Leading Lady’s sports nursing bra features wide, padded straps designed for comfortable support. The ultrasoft, breathable and flexible cotton/poly blend features just a hint of spandex to allow nursing moms to stay cool while at the gym or on the go. This wireless nursing bra has adjustable straps, plus multiple hook and eye closures in back. These work together to provide the perfect fit, even when your breast size fluctuates during the day.

A full inner sling ensures proper support while breastfeeding or pumping, before or after a workout. Easy-to-open nursing clasps makes breastfeeding a snap. Because it’s available in an extended size range, this sports nursing bra is an ideal full figure bra as well. It comes in a wide range of sizes from 36B to 46DD. A lightly padded sports nursing bra can also provide added support when heavy breasts need it the most. Now you can even get nursing pads customized for use in sports bras.

Price: $12.99 – $26

14. Champion Women’s Plus Size Vented Compression Sports Bra

Finally, the sports bra you can feel good about tossing into the washer. Champion’s plus size compression bra features moisture management technology that wicks moisture away from your skin to keep you cool and dry. The back mesh construction and keyhole offer maximum ventilation in hot zones. This plus size sports bra offers a supportive compression fit that’s perfect for medium impact workouts and other activities.

The racerback design gives you ease of movement, while the wide cushioned straps stay put and feel comfortable and super supportive. The sleek, smooth bottom band adds to the comfortable fit. For high impact, try the Champion Plus Size Shape U Sports Bra. For maximum impact workouts, get all the support you need with the Champion Women’s All-Out Wirefree Full Figure Support Sports Bra.

Price: $13.50 – $32 (Up to 57 percent off MSRP)

15. Best Plus Size Post Mastectomy Sports Bra – Royce Women’s Impact Free Cotton Sports Bra

Royce’s Impact Free sports bra is perfectly comfortable and ultra-stylish. Designed to give maximum support for any sport, this bra has high cotton content, padded straps and gives plenty of coverage for excellent support up to a K Cup. This high quality, fits and supports beautifully, and meets the specific needs of women looking to get active and regain their health, post breast surgery.

The result is beautifully comfortable, great fitting, and truly supportive non-wired lingerie that looks and feels fabulous. Royce makes an amazing array of beautiful bras for post-mastectomy patients, that include pockets for breast forms.

Price: $36.13 – $60

