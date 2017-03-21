Top 15 Best Hiking Sandals for Women 2018: Which is Right for You?

Okay ladies, you’re seriously ready to get outdoors about now, and you’re looking for the proper footwear to get you through some long fast walks, casual urban strolls, beach combing and hiking. But after winter, it’s just hard to get stoked about putting full shoes on your feet, when your tootsies are calling out for fresh air and sunshine. The answer? Hiking sandals. Yup. I’m not even kidding here. These sandals are made for super duty.

Hiking sandals have grown in popularity over the past couple of decades, in part, because companies like Keen, Merrell, Chaco and Teva, have combined all their knowledge of hardcore, outdoor adventuring women, with technology that makes these hiking sandals almost as tough and rugged as traditional boots. Many of these sport sandals are as at home in the water as they are on land, and with multiple adjustable straps and buckles, they stay totally secure on your feet. EVA footbeds and extra-grippy rubber outsoles add to their durability, meaning you can conquer the gnarliest muddy, rocky terrain with confidence.

While you might expect to wear your favorite fashion sandals for a season, it’s likely you’ll wear your athletic sandals much longer. I’ve currently got six different pairs, with some having lasted five or six years already, and I’ve thoroughly worn out at least a half dozen more. Don’t be afraid to get more than one style. You might find one is your preference for water sports. Rafters sandals offer easy water flow through and quick dry fabrics. For pure trail hiking, look for those sandals that offer super rugged treads, and extra strapping for ultimate snugging power. The last thing you need on a slippery surface is a sandal that doesn’t stay firmly on your foot.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to test out hiking sandals that match up with your fashion sense too. It wasn’t long ago that most of these women’s sport sandals were black and brown. Now they come in a rainbow of colors and styles that are absolutely as bright and pretty as they are functional. The other thing you might be surprised at is the wide variety of price points and amenities. If you’re more likely to hike through your neighborhood park or green space, why pay more for features you don’t need? There are lots of mid-range options that will perfectly fit your needs and your budget. So, if you’re ready to head to the great outdoors, slip into any of these Top 15 Best Hiking Sandals for Women 2018, and kick start start your summer of fitness and fun.

1. Most Popular Hiking Sandals – KEEN Women’s Whisper Sandal

I admit it. I’m addicted to KEEN sandals. I have four different pairs, all in different colors. I wear them for fishing, hiking, camping, kayaking and pretty much everywhere, when I’m counting on comfort and function. From hidden coves to rushing rivers, the Whisper sandal from KEEN can manage any water-filled day. The quick draw elastic cord lacing system adjusts to a comfortable and secure fit. And because you know how bare feet and sandals can create a bit of an odor dilemma, the washable polyester upper features an odor-reducing Aegis Microbe Shield®. The foot-cushioning EVA molded footbed provides comfort on the go. A non-marking rubber outsole means your floor won’t show back marks, even if you’re a bit of a foot dragger. This dandy hiking sandal features a metatomical footbed design. That means the internal support mechanism is anatomically engineered to provide excellent arch support and cradle the natural contours of your foot. And because your feet are going to get dirty, sweaty and wet if you’re doing all the fun things of summer, all KEEN water sandals are machine washable. That’s a hard feature to beat. The KEEN Venice offers more water flow through and is my favorite rafting and kayaking sandal. The KEEN Bali Flip Flop protects your toes, along with offering dynamite support to your soles and arches.

Price: $89.95

2. Skechers Women’s Reggae Buckle Clip Sandal

Sketchers has come a long way from their reputation as a skateboard shoe company to produce footwear that’s caught on hugely with trend-savvy people. This awesome outdoor sandal features fun patterned webbing uppers and a toe ring that comfortably and easily moves to create your perfect fit. The adjustable ankle strap also has a buckle and elastic gore to further customize comfort. The memory foam insole literally hugs your foot, which makes for long hikes with happy feet. With a super supportive arch and a bit of a rise at the heel, this hiking sandal is both functional and fun. The Regga Slim Keep Close Gladiator Sandal opts out of the toe loops (and I’ll admit, I’m not personally a fan of those) and gives you complete support with lots of criss crossing straps. The Reggae Misty Morning Sandal features strappy upper, with three points of hook-and-loop adjustability.

Price: $44.88

3. Teva Women’s Hurricane XLT Sandal

The Teva Women’s Hurricane XLT is hands down, one of the most comfortable, reliable and worthy hiking sandals around. Their water-ready polyester webbing upper is extremely durable and dries quickly after getting wet, meaning you can march through creeks and splash along shoreline trails, without feeling like your feet never fully dry. Their easy hook-and-loop closure comes on and off quickly to help your get your fit just right. These awesome hiking sandals also feature a cushioned Shoc Pad™ in the heel that helps to absorb the impact where you need it most. This Teva sandal is treated with Microban®, a zinc-based antimicrobial technology that helps prevent stink – a bonus for everyone, including you. The Durabrasion Rubber™ outsole is extremely durable and supplies great traction, especially important on those steep mountain trails or on any rocky terrain that could be slipery with moss or small springs running out over the trail. My daughters first made me a Teva convert with their brightly colored Teva flip flops. Multiple adjustment straps on the Teva Tirra Athletic Sandal, keep these babies on your feet, even in difficult terrain.

Price: $31.33 – $77.99 (Up to 21 percent off MSRP)

4. Chaco Women’s ZX2 Classic Athletic Sandal

I bought my first set of Chacos at a national retailer’s scratch and dent sale years ago, and they are still one of my go-to selections for kayaking because they stay on my foot without slipping or sliding. The Classic series is comprised of only eight component parts, making for the simple, timeless sandal I’ve grown to love. Every pair comes standard with adjustable straps that custom-fit to your foot, a toe-loop for additional forefoot control, plus a podiatrist-certified LUVSEAT PU footbed for all-day comfort and support. To add to their great features as a hiking sandal, they now feature ChacoGrip rubber, an update to the pair I’ve got. Perhaps I’ll need some new ones now. That grippy outsole means you’ll keep your feet firmly on the ground, even in dicey terrain. And, if you’ve got to portage your kayak or canoe around rapids, you’ll feel secure with these sandals snugged up to your feet. The Chaco Classic features a bit more support around the ankle, while the Chaco Dorra sandal is perhaps more well-suited to simpler urban hikes.

Price: $54.04 – $117.97 (Up to 49 percent off MSRP)

5. Merrell Women’s Terran Lattice II Sandal

You might think of Merrell as more of a boot than a shoe or sandal company, but the fact is they’ve become big players in all sorts of outdoor shoes and sandals for running, hinking and playing. These terrific hiking sandals are no exception. The breathable mesh-and-nubuck leather uppers, set off with a bright pop of color, keep your feet feeling as cool and carefree as you look wearing them. The rubber sole provides solid grip to the gorund, while the breathable mesh lining keeps your feet from becoming a hot mess. The Merrell air cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability for even your longest hikes or shortest strolls. Their Terran Convertible II Sandal features a Remember Me Foam footbed that cradles your tootsies for soft, all day comfort. Merrell’s Vesper Convert Sandal adds fashion styling to an urban hiking sandal, with a super soft and supple leather upper.

Price: $79.95

6. Ahnu Women’s Tilden V Sport Sandal

If you prefer trails over treadmills, you’ve got the proper wanderlust to wear these awesome hiking sandals. The Tilden V sandal provides the protection and security of a shoe, with the breathability of a sandal. It features Ahnu’s Numentum® Traverse technology that gives you support, and provides comfort, without sacrificing style. Its quick-dry mesh upper is comfortable and functional, and it perfectly complements the feminine, water-friendly webbing to keep you looking fresh. These sandals are designed to keep you naturally centered, balanced, and comfortable for miles on end. Ahnu’s Moonstone Gladiator sandal is especially suited for wet environments, featuring razor siped, non-marking rubber outsoles for added traction. The Maze Espadrille sandal is perfect for exploring new cities, museums and more.

Price: $31.47 – $117.97

7. Top Rated Hiking Sandals – ECCO Women’s Yucatan Sandal

Versatile design features make this sturdy nubuck-upper sandal great for all your outdoor treks. Lightweight, with a specially designed tread pattern, it provides great stability as you explore. You’re feet will stay fresh with the stretch-fit material lining. The dual density EVA footbed gives you added comfort. This hiking sandal features a sole that is specially created to ensure increased support and ease of wear. It provides superior grip and traction in all kinds of outdoor terrain. For long walks, the foot friendly Cruise Sandal provides a smaller, strappier look with the same great footbed and stability. The Babett Three Strap Sandal offers a dressier look, in a shimmery moonrock color.

Price: $129.95

8. Timberland Women’s Granite Trails T-Back Ankle-Strap Sandal

If you’re just breaking into hiking or longer distance walking, the highly rated Timberland Granite Trails Sandal is an affordable option. This rugged hiking sandal is trail ready with a cushioned EVA footbed that feels good on bare feet (because wearing sandals with socks is a total fashion faux pas.) The premium leather uppers feature contrast stitching. Two adjustable straps make for a secure and custom fit. According to some purchasers, these sandals run a bit small, so you might consider sizing up for the most comfortable fit. If you’ve got a toddler in tow, the Adventure Seeker Two Strap sandal will get your little in the hiking spirit with comfort and great traction to prevent tumbles. Timberland hiking boots for women are a more popular choice for endurance hiking and camping excursions.

Price: $39.16 – $49.96

9. Kamik Women’s Bali Sandal

Kamik comes from a place of extremes. A place where the harshest conditions intersect with some of the most beautiful sights you’ll ever see. I know for a fact, as I’ve been a fan of Kamik snow boots for decades. Now this company with northern origins is stepping into the hiking sandal game with this quick-drying synthetic nubuck sandal. An adjustable hook-and-loop closure at the instep and heel strap make these easy to snug up for dependable traction in any terrain. The quick drying padded lining and comfort cushioned sole mean your feet hold up to miles of exploring without feeling soggy, sweaty or tired. The Kamik Mustique Sandal mimics a flip flop, but with a lot more support, and features a microfiber-lined EVA footbed, along with a rugged sole for serious outdoor fun.

Price: $42.12

10. Most Affordable Hiking Sandals – Columbia Women’s Kyra Vent Sandal

Ma Gert wasn’t messing around when she set out to make some of the world’s best outdoor clothes and shoes. This Kyra Vent sandal fits right into the Columbia family. It features a PU leather coated upper matched with a responsive midsole that features awesome air-flow to keep your tootsies cool and comfy even in super hot weather. Water drainage ports, and a super gripping outsole, mean you can hike through water and mud without worry. These sporty hiking sandals have three asymmetrical straps that securely adjust to the comfort of your foot and keep them secure through long treks. The hydrophobic lining adds additional cushioning, and combined with the techlite based midsole, which creates remarkable high energy return, this sandal’s footbed gives you super shock absorbtion from heel to toe. The Omni-grip outsole is equally adaptable to water providing excellent traction and durability.

Price: $28.12 – $89.00 (Up to 60 percent off MSRP)

11. KEEN Women’s Uneek Sandal

There’s unique, and then there’s Uneek – this new sandal from KEEN. This huarache inspired design sandal uses two cords, woven like macrame, to create the upper and connect to the sole, allowing for a perfectly comfortable fit. The two cords, along with a simple, free-moving cord junction design allow the upper to move and adapt to the shape of your foot. This innovative construction gives you full freedom of movement, while keeping your feet securely inside this sport sandal, even in the diciest situations. The lightweight poly-urethane midsole delivers durability as well as comfort, and the high traction rubber outsole with razor siping guarantees you’ll have sure footing, from slippery rocks to muddy trails. This hiking sandal comes in three dozen crazy-cool colors, so you’re sure to find a pair you can’t do without. As always, you can count on KEEN sandals for superior wear, and a great satisfaction guarantee.

Price: $100

12. Viakix Sport Sandals

If you’re shopping on a budget, but you need a sandal that offers some of the look and features of the more expensive brands, these lightweight sport sandals could do the trick. Four durable webbing straps offer supreme adjustability, meaning you’re going to have more comfortable feet, along with a super secure fit. This is especially true if you have a somewhat wider than average foot. These won’t require a break in period, when you’re hoping your sandals will stretch. You simply adjust the straps to fit properly. Cushioned insoles, and lightweight outsoles make them the perfect sandal to toss in your beach bag or backpack, because they’re awesome in the water, and on the trail. While not as rugged as some other brands, these are perfect for the casual hiker, walker and beachcomber, and at a super reasonable price.

Price: $34.99 – $39.99

13. Chaco Women’s Z Cloud 2 Sport Sandal

There are times when you’d like to put your environmental and humanity hat on, before you make a purchase. We agree, making a statement with what you spend is the ideal situation. In the case of these awesome Chaco sport sandals, there won’t be any compromise on quality, but you’ll get some soul salving comfort, knowing that a portion of your purchase goes toward supporting organizations dedicated to caring for people and the planet. That’s almost enough to make one buy them, but there’s also that famous Chaco comfort factor with the podiatrist-certified LUVSEAT PU footbed. That super-soft insole, along with great arch support, means you’ll be happy wearing them from dawn to dusk. The toe loop adds stability to the front of your foot, and the performance ChacoGrip rubber outsole means you’ll be able to tackle the trails, as well as those pathless treks to your fave pristine places.

Price: $65.99 – $110

14. Khombu Ladies’ River Sandals

It’s not often I’m compelled to buy on the case of price, but when I found these sport sandals for just $12.99 in my size, I grabbed them figuring I’d stuff them in our kayaks for spares. Turns out, these Khombu sandals were so comfortable that I kicked around in them constantly. Their velcro closures at the ankles are supremely adjustable, not just over the top, but at the heel too. The front closure makes it easy to adjust them for a secure fit, and they had no trouble traversing over rocks down to the creeks and streams where I was fishing. Their super grippy rubber sole was great for many of my outdoor activities, other than the steepest climbs, when a more supportive hiking sandal is required. The nubby insole has a massaging quality, so wearing them for hours wasn’t a problem, and because they were so reasonably priced, I bought a second pair.

Price: $9.99 – $45 (Up to 33 percent off MSRP)

5. Earth Origins Women’s Sophie Sandals

We’re always impressed by sport sandals that are comfortable right out of the box, and these Earth Origins sandals feel great from day one. Their soft suede strapping feels good against your feet, but even better, the soft suede footbed is especially comfortable, along with a pronounced arch support that gives your feet an added boost. These sandals have another sneaky secret – they’re convertible. The heel strap can actually come right off, leaving you with a slide if you prefer. We think that’s pretty cool. The rubber outsole and cushy footbed makes them perfect for urban strolling or easy hikes, but because of the suede footbed liner, we don’t recommend them for muddy and wet, or extremely strenuous climbs, where serious support and more grippy sole treads are required. These sport sandals come in more than a dozen colors, and don’t be off put by the sizing chart. Simply scroll to the bottom where all the standard sizes are available.

Price: $40.99 – $79.95 (Up to 51 percent off MSRP)

