Top 21 Best Plus Size Swimsuits for 2018: The Ultimate List

If you’re a big, beautiful woman, and you’re ready to rock the beach, patio or pool this summer, you deserve gorgeous, sexy and supportive plus size swimsuits, made just for women your size. Good news. After years of searching for a swimsuit, only to find a paltry selection of sized up skinny girl suits, lots of designers have embraced your unique shapes and sizes, and started to cater to your specific needs. Happily, you’ll discover the same is happening with other fashion basics, from plus size sports bras, to little black dresses.

Whether you’re ready to rock a plus size bikini, maillot, tankini or swimdress, there are amazing options that will make you feel confident and beautiful. Plus size swimwear has definitely taken a turn toward form and function. If you want to swim laps, Speedo has a line of top quality swimsuits that will fit the bill. If you’re simply looking to turn some heads while you relax and work on your tan, you’ll see the best designers, from Kenneth Cole to Gottex, creating beautifully supportive plus size swimsuits with tons of features that I love. From tummy tucking panels and flattering ruching, to underwire cups and bust enhancing options, plus size swimwear offers both high performance and serious style.

One of our fave emerging swim trends are bike short-tinis. These feature the traditional tops, but bottoms are cut longer to cover that inner thigh area we’re particularly sensitive about revealing (and so easily burns.) These swimsuits are super cute, and really functional too, as they can act as crossover sportswear for multiple uses. Want to ride your bike to the beach? No problem in one of these cuties. The aquatard is another similar option, in a one piece swimsuit.

Plus size swimdresses also continue to be one of the most popular styles this year, and they’re an adorable swim style that can be as revealing or as modest as you’d like. It was also really great to find some super sexy plus size bikinis that tap into summer’s hottest style trends. Isn’t it nice to know that finally, the best summer swimwear is actually being designed with real women in mind? Nice change. So pack your beachbag, slather on the sunscreen, don your your fave shades and get ready to proudly strut your stuff with these Top 20 Best Plus Size Swimsuits for Summer 2018.

Best Plus Size One Piece Swimsuits 1. Kenneth Cole Reaction Women’s Plus-Size Ruffle Shuffle Solid High-Neck Swimsuit

What more can we say? Hot. Pink. Sexy. Gorgeous. This sweet plus size swimsuit takes the monokini to a new level of alluring. The Ruffle Shuffle solid one piece mio swimsuit features a high neckline and ruched bodice, ruched cups, and slim keyhole in the front that shows just the right peep of cleavage. For ultimate adjustability, it has a tie-back halter strap so you can cinch it up for the perfect fit. The ruching does a yeoman’s job of hiding any extra bulk around your midriff, but as an added extra, this pretty swimsuit has an internal tummy control panel to give you an ultra-glam fit. If you like ruffles instead of ruching, a hot pink plus size tankini could be your favorite new swimsuit. If strapless is your best look, a Kenneth Cole tankini in a Boho chic print is a fun beach option.

Price: $78.99 – $102

2. Speedo Women’s Plus-Size Aquatic Endurance Ultraback Swimsuit

Whether you’re a beach babe, or a serious endurance swimmer, you can count on Speedo for comfort and long lasting performance both in and out of the water. This solid moderate ultraback plus size suit is one of Speedo’s most popular designs and its simple silhouette is great for all water activites. Made of Speedo’s exclusive endurance, chlorine resistant fabric, it will last 20 times longer than ordinary spandex. This suit also has four way stretch technology for a body hugging fit and softer feel. The soft cup construction and moderate cut offers just the right amount of coverage for women who are a bit more modest about baring their body. The suit is ideal for water aerobics, lap swimming, or while sunning poolside or at the beach. You know you can look and feel great in a Speedo. If you like the slimming look of shirring, Speedo has a pretty plus size tank swimsuit with side shirring. Their clever square neck suit offers ruching, front and center.

Price: $58.05 – $84 (Up to 26 percent off MSRP)

3. Tropiculture Women’s Bon Voyage Convertible Sheath

In sizes up to 24, this perfect polka dot sheath is a gorgeous way to enjoy fun in the sun. The twist-front sweetheart neckline offers up a daring homage to your cleavage. This plus sized swim suit offers a full encircled shelf bra with a plus elastic underband, and soft, wire free molded cups to give your bust great lift and shape. The versatile bandeau styling means you can wear this suit two ways – strapless or with the straps tied up halter-style. This cute suit even has attached strap ties in back when you want to go for that strapless look. The clever secret in this sheath is the power mesh, tummy control lining, a plus no matter your size. The side shirring also allows for the functional pull ties to allow you to hike up the sides for a more traditional look. You can get this plus size swimsuit in basic black, or check out a sexy high neck, mesh top Tropiculture swimsuit at a terrific price.

Price: $50.40 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. Miraclesuit Network Madero Plus Size Swimsuit

This gorgeous maillot shows off everything it should and none of what it shouldn’t. Count on looking your best in this chic, slimming one-piece swimsuit that evokes the bandage style but keeps it subtle with bands of stretch mesh. This suit is made of chlorine resistant stretch microfiber, which means it’s going to look as sexy wet as it does dry. The innovative Miratex fabric offers triple holding power to maximize your curves and minimize bulges. The flattering side ruching adds to the slim silhouette of this plus size swimsuit. This one piece should be order one size larger than you normally wear due to the body slimming fabric. If you love the look of that peek-a-boo mesh, Miraclesuit also has a high neck plus size swimsuit with just a hint of see through mesh at the top and sides. Their Oceanus suit offers slimming surplice styling that’s flattering on every figure.

Price: $174.96 – $182.01

5. Aquabelle Women’s Plus Size Maillot

Sweet, simple and sexy is the perfect way to describe the plus size swimsuit from Aquabelle. This maillot is like a summer bouquet – flowers are splashed on the top and sprinkled lightly as they move down the body of the suit. It is chlorine and fade-resistant, UV blocking, quick drying and retains its shape. Aquabelle plus size swimwear has Xtra-Life Lycra spandex, which resists chlorine, and Creora which means this suit will last up to ten times longer than ordinary swimsuits. It retains color without fading, retains its shape and looks new longer. The easy-fit stretch fabric moves with you for fantastic comfort and ease. A Power Mesh tummy-control panel provides instant slimming. Looking to get in a game of beach volleyball? No worries. The anti-bounce soft cup molded bra with a plush empire underband will keep your girls secure. The keyhole back with an S-hook closure is designed to ensure free movement. This durable, flattering suit is ideal for your aquatic fitness routines or an everyday dip in the pool. Love the flowers, but prefer a traditional tank that doesn’t give you funky tan lines? Aquabelle makes a hot, hot pink floral tank too. The Lilypad Sport Bike Shortini delivers the best of sporting options that lets you jump from your bike ride into the lake, and then get back on the bike.

Price: $46.20 (30 percent off MSRP)

Best Plus Size Tankini Swimsuits 6. Sylaon Plus Size Tankini

This cute plus size tankini is a swimsuit that has oodles of cool design detail. The blouson top, in shades of rich blue, black and grey, is especially beautiful with a tan. The tankini top is long enough to cover ample hips. It has an absolutely adorable side ruffle at the bottom, that can be tucked up, or shown off. Made with a hefty 18 percent spandex, you can be sure this suit will keep its shape, whether it’s wet or dry. The top features soft cups to give you a little shaping, and the bold black contrast edging and deep scoop neck offer sexy support. Adjustable straps mean you can hike up the girls if they’re looking a little droopy. Get this suit in sizes from 12-14L to 22-24XXXL. Another really cute tankini from this company features multiple criss-cross straps across the back, along with a low V-neckline and structured cups with an empire waist. They also have a high neck knitted neckline tankini with a halter tie that’s another sweet summer option.

Price: $22.99 – $26.99

7. Anne Cole Women’s Plus Size High Neck Crochet Tankini Swimsuit

Flexible, functional and super sporty well describe this cute Anne Cole signature high neck crochet plus size tankini. The clever combination of texture and sheer openwork, along with a defined empire waist, give your bust a more sculpted look. The adjustable halter straps give you an adjustable fit, so you can snug it up, if you’re surfing or in big waves. The top features soft, removable cups for definition, and the tie straps feature sparkling Anne Cole hardware at each end, for a little sparkle. Get this suit in navy or black, and in sizes up to 24 Plus. Add an extra sexy touch with an Anne Cole swim skirt. The traditional style features a cute flair and hits right at the belly button, but our favorite style is the Anne Cole Plus Size Sarong Swim Skirt, that sweeps to one side with ruching and a layered look. It’s downright adorable.

Price: $64.38 – $78

8. Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Blouson Tankini Top

This beautiful blouson style plus size tankini top is light, airy and perfect for the beach. The balmy fuschia multi color print feels so summery and tropical. The flattering styling features a little extra fabric if your looking to hide a slightly fuller waistline. The full encircled shelf bra holds your bust in place with a plush elastic underband, and soft, foam cups. Wide, adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit, and the soft, lightweight fabric creates a relaxed silhouette. This plus size suit fits true to size, so order the size you normally wear. This plus size tankini comes in sizes from 14 to 34. We love that this style comes in lots of other colors and patterns, from paisley to polka dots. Since this is a tankini top only, keep in mind you’ll need to purchase a tankini bottom as well. Swim shorts that can be cinched up on the side would be one cute option, as would a swim skirt that can be cinched to look like a classic bikini, and dropped to provide more coverage.

Price: $40.77 – $50.97 (Top only)

9. Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Halter Front Tankini Top

This playful hanky-style plus size tankini from Coastal Blue features a top in allover abstract floral pattern with an easy, adjustable tie at the neck, and sexy triple straps in front to add tons of style. The bright peach and aqua print is especially great for showing off your tan. The top offers a layered look over the fitted bottoms that are modestly cut. That billowy top also hides any extra tummy you might want to cover, and the hanky front hem adds length to your look. This control tankini top is designed with strategic shirring, draping, and seaming to create a slimming effect. You can also get this same top in a tropical print, or solid navy, which really shows off the details of this cute suit.

Price: Top – $69 + Bottom – $9.26 – $39

10. ZeroXposur Women’s Plus Size Racerback Tankini Top

If you’ve ever suffered through a summer season with a poorly fitted swimsuit, you’ll rejoice over this plus size tankini that offers a built-in shelf bra with lightly padded cups that ensures both shaping and support. This tankini top features a pretty native inspired print with black trim. The racerback styling is comfortable and makes swimming and beach volleyball easy, and because of the added support this offers, the girls will be bouncing a whole lot less. This cutie comes in sizes up to 22W, and a second color option with more pink than yellow. A similar racerback style, the ZeroXposur Plus Size Echo Sporty Swimsuit Tankini Top literally looks like a soundwave pattern in brilliant summer colors. Pair any of these tops with the ZeroXposur Board Shorts that are loose fitting, but feature a built in brief.

Price: Top – $50 + Board Short – $39.99

11. Aquabelle Women’s Chlorine Resistant Undertow Long Bike Short Set

We predict this plus size tankini style is going to rock your summer, and hit the top of the swim fashion charts as well. This two-piece set features a sporty racerback style tank with wide, supportive straps, that allows for full range of motion. This two-piece set includes the matching bike shortini, in solid black with the matching contrast top fabric in clever angled panels on the bottoms of the legs. Lots of spandex means this trendy plus size swimsuit will keep its shape in and out of the water. Get it in sizes up to 26W. And, as always, we love when you can buy the top and bottom for one reasonable price. If you’re looking for longer legs on the bottoms, the Farysays Women’s Two-Piece Tankini Swimsuit Set hits mid-knee, and at under twenty five bucks, it’s an amazing deal.

Price: $56 (30 percent off MSRP)

Best Plus Size Swimdresses 12. Kenneth Cole Reaction Women’s Plus Size Riviera Stripe Halter Swim Dress

As a woman who sports an ample bottom and thighs that touch, I personally love the swimdress concept. A plus size swimdress falls just long enough to cover both of my least favorite body areas. The thing I love even more about this Kenneth Cole Reaction Riviera multi-colored striped swimsuit is the halter top. While I’m so busy covering my bottom and thighs, I still like to show off my assets up top, and this cute suit allows for that. Even better, it has tummy control, and while my waistline isn’t an issue, I still like the feel of that extra gut sucking offering. The adjustable neck ties mean you can snug up your bust to show as little or as much cleavage as you’d like. For princess styling with a sweetheart neckline, the Intuition swimdress is a keeper. And the Ruffle-Liscious Sweetheart Swimdress has a totally flattering neckline, along with a clever curve-flattering cut.

Price: $122

13. Roamans Women’s Plus Size Ruffle Neck Swimdress

Perhaps it’s my penchant for swearing like a trucker that often has me searching out something feminine and ruffly to soften my sometimes sassy way of being. This adorable A-line plus size swimdress migh just do the trick for summer. With a deep front V-neck, and back scoop, this suit is sexy and accommodating for larger women. The cascading ruffles along the front and back neckline soften the look, while a full PowerNet shelf bra and tummy-control shirring at under the bust leave you looking totally supported and well put together. The bodice skirt features flattering princess seaming, and this suit has an attached panty. If you’re not a ruffle gal, an adorable retro polka dot swimdress is equally flattering and comes in sizes up to 34. If you like a style that looks more like a two-piece suit with a swim skirt, a sweet tropical print swimdress with a faux wrap front might be more your style.

Price: $77.17 – $88.37 (Up to 21 percent off MSRP)

14. Delimira Women’s Modest Plus Size Swimdress

Sometimes blocks of color can be the most eye-catching when it comes to sexy swimwear. This gorgeous plus size swimdress has everything going for it. Start with the modest scoop neck that looks flattering on almost every woman. Inside this suit, you’ll find light padded cups, for support and comfort. That adds to the figure flattering potential of this swimdress that has wide, easy on the shoulders, straps. The deep purple back features a lovely low scoop, and the front features color blocked sides, with a beautiful bright floral print on the front. It has an attached panty under the skirt, so you’ll feel securely tucked in at all times. This sweet swimdress comes in sizes up to 20W. If you’re looking for some added tummy control, you’ll find it in the Avenue Women’s Falling Floral Swimdress that comes in sizes up to 32W.

Price: $23.99 – $55.14

15. Anne Cole Women’s Plus-Size Twist Front Shirred Swim Dress

Doesn’t this elegant Anne Cole plus size swimdress remind you of 1940s Hollywood? I can picture some starlet (or you) lounging by the pool, martini in hand. This sexy, solid swim dress in pretty periwinkle features allover shirring that is universally flattering on every body shape. The sweetheart neckline is accented by a dramatic twist at the bustline. Sewn in cups give you the support you need. I also like the fac that this swimsuit offers detatchable straps, so you can wear it bandeau style or attach the straps for more strenuous water sports that could have a tendency to reveal something you hadn’t planned to show. Plus, at the price, it’s one of the best buys for this summer. You can also get this cute swimdress in a color block style with a patterned bodice.

Shop for more stylish and sexy Anne Cole plus size swimwear here.

Price: $12.84 – $115.54

16. Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Color Banded Swimdress

Feminine styling meets classic good looks in this ulta-sweet plus size swimdress. The pretty solid color banding on the neckline and straps will make it a standout at the beach, pool and beyond. The skirted silhouette flatters those of us with more ample hips and thighs. Made of easy fit stretch fabric, this swimdress moves with you, rather than sticking to you. This trendy plus size bathing suit features figure-enhancing powernet lining with tummy control, to keep you feeling super confident about the way you look. The straps are adjustable in back to allow for a perfect fit. This suit has a comfy soft cup bra built in, as well as attached briefs with elastic waist. Get this plus size swimdress in sizes up to 34W. Toss a beautiful kimono over the top, and pack your beach bag baby. It’s going to be a great summer.

Price: $60.97 – $82.17

Best Plus Size Bikini Swimsuits 17. Lalagen Women’s Sexy Strap High Waist Ruched Plus Size Bikini

Are you ready to rock it this summer by sporting a plus size bikini? If you consider yourself a vogue, plus size fearless beauty, this sassy bikini is for you. The top features underwire cups that are totally supportive, the adjustable straps are versatile, and can be worn either crossed, straight depending on your mood. The sexy bikini top back features a peek-a-boo cutout and an adjustable hook closure to give you the perfect fit. A high waist bottom provides tummy smoothing coverage. The retro styling of this suit also features ruching that adds a slimming element to your silhouette. Lalagen also makes a sexy halter top high waist bikini in lots of color choices. You can also find a super cute fringed bikini in sizes up to XXXL.

Price: $26 (65 percent off MSRP)

18. Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Swimwear Strappy Bikini Top

What happens when you take the best attributes of sexy lingerie and infuse them into a plus size bikini? You get a strappy, sassy bikini top that looks as good as any bra you’ve ever had. As with many plus size swimsuits these days, the top is purchased separate from the bottom to allow you to get a more customized fit. This bikini top supports your ample bust with set-in cups and the adjustable cross-back straps allow you to give the girls perfect lift. Another cross strap cutie from Coastal Blue features a color block front with adjustable front shirring and a cute drawstring tie. Both of these tops come in sizes up to 3XL (24W-26W). Pair either of these bikini tops with a cute pair of solid colored bottoms. The Coastal Blue High Waist Cut-Out Sides Bikini Bottom is super sexy, as is the Twist Front High Waist Bikini Bottom.

Price: Top – $22.43 – $45 + Bottom – $39

19. ATTRACO Women’s Plus Size High Waist Bikini

Not only do we think this retro print plus size bikini is sexy as sin, we love that you get both the top and bottom for one reasonable price. Considering you want to look your best on the beach, this is an affordable option that delivers on both style and fit. The print halter top features soft molded cups with a built in underwire, to provide support and structure. With a tie at the back and the neck, this easily allows you to adjust your bust for as much lift as you’d like. The retro high waisted and ruched bikini bottom gives you maximum tummy control, with a minimalist approach. We like that it also offers plenty of coverage for your bum. This trendy suit comes in sizes up to 3XL. Another cute plus size bikini set is the Lalagen Women’s Plus Size Strappy High Waist Bikini, that features multiple straps that criss-cross the chest for a seriously sexy look. It comes in sizes up to XXXXL. At less than $25, we’re thinking you might want to get both.

Price: $34.99 – $35.99

20. Swim Sexy Women’s Diva White Dot High Waist Plus Size Bikini

Who wouldn’t feel like a complete diva in this awesomely sexy polka dot plus size bikini? This cute suit is cut for a woman with a voluptuous body who wants to openly flaunt her stuff. Swim Sexy’s style embodies what swimwear is supposed to be about: having fun, looking amazing, and feeling great in your own skin. The modern print, trendy pattern and strategically placed cutouts, this is an alluring swimsuit for curvy women. The 11-inch high waist brief smooths and flattens the your tummy, while a double keyhole back closure and self-tie halter straps on the top provide a comfortable, secure fit. The wire-free, soft foam cup halter top has power mesh lining to provide moderate coverage, supreme comfort, and full bust support. Looking for something more revealing? The Beach Babe Bikini is another curvy girl style that shows more skin. For a look that’s more lacy and racy, check out the Charlatan Plus Size Bikini that features sheer insets on the top and bottom.

Price: $43.40 (30 percent off MSRP)

21. Jessica Simpson Women’s Plus Size Dusty Road Denim-Inspired High Neck Bra Bikini

This extra cute, modestly cut plus size bikini from Jessica Simpson will get tons of admiring looks from men and women alike. It’s sweet styling includes a high neck halter with a beautiful knotted macrame braided back that is super unique. The top also includes removable soft cups, for more or less support as you choose. The uber-cute, fully lined ruffle bottom swim skirt must be purchased separately. It features side shirring that flatters the already cute styling. If you’d prefer not to have a print fabric around your bottom, you could also consider the Jessica Simpson solid color adjustable swim skirt, or a shirred high waist bottom instead.

Price: $82 + $74

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.