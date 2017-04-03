With Easter 2018 right around the corner, it’s time to find the cutest and most perfect Easter dresses for your sweet girls. Whether you’ve got a baby, toddler or big girl, we’ve rounded up a selection of the sweetest, most adorable and especially stylish Easter dresses for girls of all ages. From ruffled and precious, to boho chic and more mod designs, these girls dresses are affordable and more importantly, machine washable. You definitely don’t want any dresses for kids that require dry cleaning, right?

We’ve even found a few Easter dresses that come in a wide variety of sizes, from newborn to bigger girls sizes, just in case you want to dress your daughters alike for the Easter holiday, and perhaps take some special family photos. Plus we’ve picked some decidedly fun options that will make great school and summer dresses, once Easter has passed.

Since you’ve probably got egg dying, bunny shopping, basket making and ham roasting on your mind, we’re here to help you find the perfect Easter dresses for your little ones. If you’re an Amazon prime member, it’s a snap to order one or more, and get free, two day shipping. So check out our selections, and keep in mind, while these dresses are all in stock now, the closer you get to the Easter holiday, inventories may become sparse. Here are our picks for the Top 10 Best Easter Dresses for Girls 2018.

Best Easter Dresses for Babies 1. Bonnie Baby Baby Girls’ Circle Embroidered To Ribbon Organza Dress

Your baby girl will look as cute as a button in this embroidered sleeveless Easter dress with an organza ribbon trim skirt. Perfectly plucky in Easter green, pink and white, this sweet baby dress machine washable and comes with a matching white panty diaper cover. The pink ribbon sash ties up in a bow at the back. For a floral delight, the Bonnie Baby Floral Border Shantung Dress is adorned with sweet red flowers in front and features a crinoline underskirt. Pretty polka dots and satin roses adorn the Bonnie Baby Dress and Coat Set, that is great for those with tiny ones that live where it’s still a little chilly during the Easter holidays.

Price: $36.40

2. Baby Girls’ Flower Petals Dress

Who wouldn’t want to put their baby girl in an Easter dress as sweet as this? This huggable little dress, features a satin bodice with loose flowers petals floating around the hem of the three layer, tulle topped skirt. It has a sweet pink satin tie sash in back, and a removable flower and ribbon brooch in the front. These adorable baby girl Easter dresses come in seven different colors, and in sizes from 3-6 months to 18-24 months. Another special option is the tulle and lace long sleeve princess dress. Great as a special occasion outfit or infant Easter dress, it features a lacey bodice and multi-layer tutu skirt. You can get a similar style, although sleeveless, that’s an equally beautiful option.

Price: $9.95 – $20.99

3. Rare Editions Newborn Girl Vintage Rose Print Easter Dress

You can almost smell the old fashioned cabbage roses in your grandma’s garden when you picture your baby girl in this two piece vintage rose print dress. Pink and white roses blossom at the empire waistline, and this darling Easter dress comes with a matching diaper cover. If your baby girl is a bright spark, the Pink Sparkle Lace to Mesh Easter Dress features a sweet lace bodice and hemline with a sparkling tulle skirt. This sweet Easter outfit comes with matching pink panties. The Baby Girls’ Ballerina Easter Dress comes in spring green, replete with ribbons and bows.

Price: $27.99

4. Bonnie Baby Baby Girls’ Short Sleeved Brocade Dress

An empire waist and cap sleeves make this darling brocade Easter dress truly something special. When so many baby girl dresses look alike, this one stands out with sparkly brocade flowers and three pretty pink peonies at the bottom of the bodice. The sweet pleated skirt will make your baby look like quite the little lady, and the matching panties complete this cute Easter outfit. If your baby happens to have a big sister, and you’d like to put them in matching Easter dresses, this sweet little frock comes in a toddler size version too. For a super cute look, get them matching Easter hats to go with, or an Easter hat and purse, at least for your older daughter.

Price: $22 (17 percent off MSRP)

Best Easter Dresses for Toddler Girls 5. Sunny Fashion Little Girls’ Bug Print Colorful Dot Dress

When it comes to cute Easter dresses, I think this one is as cute as a bug’s ear. Sunny ladybugs adorn the hem, along with pink, red and green polka dots. The waist features a shimmery green ribbon trim over a hot pink waistband, and in back, this sweet frock has a button up closure adorned with a fabric bow tie. Hot pink bows at the front shoulders give it an especially precious touch. The Sunny Fashion Rose Flower Double Bow Tie Sundress, would be picture perfect on an Easter egg hunt. If your little darling is the apple of your eye, an adorable Easter dress printed with bright green apples would be a perfect choice for the holiday.

Price: $7.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

6. Sunny Fashion Girls’ Purple Flower White Tulle Dress

Purple and white is a classic color combo for Easter, and this cute toddler Easter dress teams those colors up with the prettiest embroidered purple flower bodice that really adds elegance to this pretty little frock. This dress features a multi-layered tulle skirt with purple lettuce-edged finishes. For a more shimmery look, a pink fancy toddler Easter dress has a satin underskirt, topped by pink tulle, and the hems are finished with sweet ribbon edging and a pink sating bow tie back. Keep your baby girl’s little arms warm and cozy by adding a sweet pink or white toddler cardigan over the top. The lacy little collar adds an adorable element to this sweater you’ll want to pair with lots of her favorite outfits. A long sleeve bolero shrug is another cute idea that lets her Easter dress still be the star of the show.

Price: $9.99 – $17.99

7. Toddler Girls’ Cotton Long Sleeve Striped Dress

If you’re a practical mom, you are probably in search of a toddler Easter dress that’s pretty, comfy and easy to care for. This cute little cotton dress totally fits the bill. The pink and white striped bodice features orange accent buttons at the shoulder, making it easy to slip on over a wiggly toddler’s head. Long sleeve keep your little girl cozy, and the bright floral print skirt hits a high note for spring, with lots of fun colors and a playful pattern. This cotton cutie will quickly become one of your daughter’s favorites for dress up and play wear, especially if you get her some solid color leggings, like these ruffled ankle ones, to wear underneath. With these Easter dresses for girls at such a reasonable price, you might want to pick up the blue and yellow print dress, or the playful dinosaur print dress to add to your little girl’s comfy clothes collection.

Price: $11.99 – $15.19

Best Easter Dresses for Big Girls 8. Bonnie Jean Big Girls’ Knit Jaquard Dress With Cardigan

As your little girl turns into a bigger girl, she’s less apt to want a cute little frilly dress for Easter. That’s when this black and white floral print dress comes into the picture. As a sweet and stylish Easter dress, its fashionista styling and pale pink accents will make your girl feel ever so grown up. This girl’s dress features a cute notched round neckline, with a fit and flare style. The pale pink belt makes this girls’ Easter dress special, and the matching pink shrug offers this year’s most popular sweater style, oversized puffy sleeves. This cute cardigan has a single button at the neckline. A black and white polka dot dress with royal blue accents is another perfect choice for the holiday or any other special occasion. Both of these cute Easter dresses for girls are made from a polyester and spandex blend, making them easy wear and easy care, which is a big deal for moms.

Price: $30.00 – $46.89

9. Bonny Billy Girls’ Vintage Floral Swing Party Dress

This vintage style swing dress is so darned cute, it makes us wish this came in adult sizes. The bodice features a sytlish boat neck bodice, with 3/4 length bell sleeves, but the full circle flared swing skirt is the show stopper here. This cute girls’ Easter dress is topped off with a sweet skinny white belt, giving it an even more grown up girl look. We’re enamored with the teal and white polka dot print, sprinkled with vivid red roses, but this dress comes in a wide variety of prints and sleeve lengths, from the sleeveless pink, green and yellow version to a cute cap sleeve navy floral print. For your girl with the whimsical personality, consider the undersea print dress with pink and white striped piping and faux pockets in front. All these Easter dresses for girls are 100 percent cotton, so they’ll be comfortable as well as cute to wear.

Price: $17.85 – $22.85

10. Amy Byer Big Girls’ Bell Sleeve Lace Dress with Belt

This lace dress is so darned cute it makes me wish my daughters were still small. Its hipster style is so cute and 70s. This Easter dress for girls features a soft scoop neckline, slightly flared hemline and adorable bell sleeves. It comes complete with a faux leather belt and a clasp that’s reminiscent of native American turquoise and silver. This dress would look fabulous with a pair of pink cowboy boots. The Multi Print Cold Shoulder Dress with Ruffle Top and Belt delivers another fun and funky look that makes it a cute everyday school dress after the Easter holidays are over. The Amy Byer Big Girls’ Sleeveless A-line Print Dress features a fun printed pattern, with a center print detail. It’s extra special because it comes with a necklace as well.

Price: $18.10 – $33.99

