Top 10 Best Men’s Rashguards for Surfing: Your Easy Buying Guide Summer 2018

Many surfers liken the feeling of catching a wave to the way a bird feels gliding along the wind. Whether you’re an old pro or a newbie looking to find your water wings, when you want to catch the surf you must have the right gear. And one of the most versatile surfing essentials is a good rashguard.

Rashguards are primarily designed to protect surfers’ chests from surfboard or boogie board rashes. They also provide warmth in colder water as well as protection from the sun (every rashguard provides at least some sun protection even if not specifically stated). Some water goers choose to wear their rashguard alone or layered under their wetsuit for extra heat too. Another cool characteristic is that most rashguards come with connectors that you can attach to board shorts so they don’t ride up.

When looking for a rashguard there are a few important things to keep in mind:

1. Fit: Most rashguards are made to fit tighter/snug. Size up for a looser, yet still form-fitting look.

2. Fabric: The best selections are made from a combination of polyester or nylon with elastane which make them breathable and quick-drying.

3. Details: Quality seams and a mock- or higher-neck are two features that denote quality and performance.

Check out our top ten best rashguard options for summer 2018, listed in no particular order. These crucial surf shirts will keep you protected and help you look the part.

1. Kanu Surf Platinum Rashguard

Kanu Surf specializes in beach wear essentials that combine performance and great design. Their Platinum Rashguard is an overall pleaser too. The fabric feels very durable and maintains its shape and look after multiple wears and washes. The material also provides for unlimited range in the shoulders which makes paddling all the more comfortable.

Price: $14-$42

Pros:

UPF 50+

Machine-washable

Classic color options

Durable

Cons:

Neckline fits a little larger than is desirable

2. O’Neill Wetsuits Basic Skins Crew

An excellent choice for added insulation under a wetsuit, the O’Neill Men’s Wetsuits Basic Skins Crew also features four-way stretch for a quality fit that won’t shift or ride up when you’re in the water. Prime style, performance and comfort—What else would you expect from a surf wear brand that originated on the California coast all the way back in 1952?

Price: $27.99

Pros:

UPF 50+

Quick-dry, flat-lock stitching

Comfortable

Cons:

Only four color options

Sizes run a bit small

3. Quiksilver Performer Rashguard

The Quiksilver Men’s Performer Rashguard is a standout. It’s not too thick and not too thin. It fits snugly, but won’t make you feel like a stuffed surf sausage. Plus, the style and colors are really sharp and allow you to stand out and be seen in the water, without being too obnoxious.

Price: $20.81-$40

Pros:

UPF 50+

Nice color options

Flattering fit and fabric

Cons:

Hand wash

4. Tesla Surferista Rashguard

The Tesla Surferista is all superstar surf performer. It’s most exceptional feature is the twisted 3-D design that “adjusts according to the motion trajectory of the wearer’s arms and upper body” for optimized swimming and surfing. Plus, it also has a deodorization function that helps keep the sun, sweat and sand funk out.

Price: $15.98

Pros:

UPF 50+

Twisted 3-D design

Nice color options

Flat-lock stitching

Cons:

Tighter fit harder to get off when wet

5. Hyperflex Wetsuits Rashguard

This short-sleeved style is the only featured one on our list. And for good reason. It offers more flexibility while still adding warmth and protection to your upper body. It’s also made 50% mesh skin neoprene and 50% rashguard material, a hybrid fabrication that helps wick away moisture and keeps lingering odors at bay. It also clearly feels thicker and more durable than the standard nylon of other rashguards.

Price: $38.52-$69.95

Pros:

50% mesh skin neoprene/50% rashguard material

Fits true to size

Washable

Cons:

Special material mix feels heavier on

No specifically stated UPF protection

6. XStream Rashguard

The XStream Rashguard looks basic, but has some nice details that elevate it beyond boring. The high neckline and sleeves are designed to provide maximum sun and rash coverage while still allowing the most comfortable ride possible. The understated styling looks sleek and sharp, and is designed to resist saltwater and sun fading. Finally, the flat lock, parallel stitching offers strength and durability. This one’s definitely a keeper. Short-sleeve more your speed? That style is also available for $49.97.

Price: $13.59-$49.95

Pros:

UPF 50+

Flat-lock stitching

Quick drying

Cons:

Only comes in one color combination

7. Cressi Rashguard

Cressi is a brand rooted in a passion for the sea and performance, so they know what they’re doing when it comes to a rashguard. While this handsome style only comes in blue/white, it’s still mighty good looking and boasts multi-stretch fabric for the ultimate in comfort. The fit is a bit more generous around the waist too—which is a pro or a con depending on your personal preference.

Price: $19.94-$32.95

Pros:

SPF 40

Nice, high collar

Good quality

Flat-lock stitching

Cons:

Sizing runs small

Only comes in blue

8. Platinum Sun Gradient Rashguard

Here’s a bit of a bolder take from Platinum Sun. The sublimated printing stays vibrant after continued saltwater wear and offers a more fashion-forward style than other options. It’s also highly functional and comfortable, with antibacterial fabric and a special, inside silicone lined waistband that helps prevent it from riding up while you ride heavy surf.

Price: $55

Pros:

UPF 30+

Inside silicone waistband

30 day money-back guarantee

Flat lock stitching

Cons:

Only available in red color

9. Phantom Aquatics Rashguard

While Phantom Aquatics products are designed with underwater sports in mind, their Rashguard is a winner for snagging some serious waves above too. Each product is also tested by divers, which explains why their Rashguard is a great pick if you’re looking for added warmth, or a rashguard that performs more like a wetsuit. The four-way stretch also provides for optimum range of motion.

Price: $12.39-$39.99

Pros:

UPF 50+

Classic solid color options

Dries quickly

Flattering style works for women too

Cons:

Sizing runs small

10. Meister Rush Rashguard

While many of us primarily think of rashguards when it comes to surfing, the rise of MMA and other grappling sports has seen an uptick in demand for high-performance, quality rashguards for the more physical indoor sport circuit. This last option is exactly that. While it doesn’t offer UPF protection, it still ticks off many surfing-need boxes: a rubberized inner waistband to keep it in place, thick and durable material, and a form-fitting yet comfortable fit.

Price: $24.99-$48.22

Pros:

Reflective silver lettering and logo for visibility

Comfortable yet durable material

Rubberized waistband

Cons:

No UPF

Only three color options

