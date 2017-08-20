10 Best Cool Men’s Bracelets 2018

Bracelets have been around for a long time. From Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” (“…With amber bracelets, beads, and all this knavery.” — Petruchio) to the summer blockbuster Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot’s always worth another look, and this is a great Heavy.com piece…and, yes, we know she’s making an appearance here in this list of stuff for men, but are you gonna argue with Wonder Woman or Gal Gadot?), bracelets have played a fashionable part of the fashion game for a long time.

Men’s bracelets have become a serious thing, but it’s not such a new thing. Elvis was a bracelet guy. Brando was a bracelet guy. Lenny Kravitz on up to Dwayne Johnson, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled and Cam Newton: bracelets are definitely a guy thing and a going trend that’s getting stronger.

Speaking of strong, take a look at this great bracelet on Amazon. Stainless steel is one of the classic traditions in bracelet materials. Whether it’s stainless, or silver or a gold bracelet, you can’t go wrong with these time-honored styles.

But the focus of this list isn’t limited to simple tradition. We’re taking a look at cool bracelets for men. Any of the previously mentioned qualify, but so, too, do the more up-to-the-minute materials like leather bracelets, stonework or bracelets for men made from a variety of different materials.

One of the great things about cool bracelets for men is that they can be worn with virtually any outfit. Take a peek at a few curated lists below the bottom of this list for some other fashion ideas for the dudes.

We also want to make sure you see our list of the 10 Best Men’s Cuff Bracelets, which are, generally, a bit chunkier. A lot of great ideas there. And here. As we’ve mentioned, there are some stylish dudes (and one very stylish super hero) for whom bracelets are their thing. Take a look at this list of the 10 Best Cool Men’s Bracelets and make one — or more — your thing.

Stainless Steel Bracelets for Men 1. Men’s Stainless Steel Railroad Bracelet

There’s a lot going on with this one. First glance, you’ll notice the simple yin-yang of tough-beautiful. Upon closer inspection, the details say a lot about this silver stainless steel bracelet — and the guy who wears it. The silver looks more elegant and silvery, if that’s possible, because it’s offset by the polished black colorway of crosses that runs the length of this cool men’s bracelet. We think it’s a great buy for the guy who wants a little masculine flash. And if it’s the cross iconography that appeals to you, check out a cool bracelet like this one on Amazon. Of course, your taste may run toward the best men’s bracelets in gold, so read on.

Price: $27.27 (80 percent off MSRP)

2. Men’s Stainless Steel Curb Chain Bracelet

There’s something to be said for the classics. When it comes to silver bracelets for men, we think this may be the closest to the bull’s-eye of just what you want in a bracelet. Great luster? Check. Low profile on your wrist? Check. Heavy as in you-know-you’re-wearing-something-serious? Check. A look at the user reviews (just about all five-star) demonstrates that this curb chain is a champ. Tiny added bonus: lots of the reviews even talk about the cool packaging this guy comes in…and we love great packaging (who doesn’t?). For all that, the price is supremely right. If you want to kick it up a few levels to sterling silver, this equally strong and beautiful silver bracelet for men might be your jam.

Price: $18.75 (55 percent off MSRP)

3. Fossil Vintage Casual Braided Bracelet

Fossil calls this their “tough yet tender bracelet,” which…okay. We’re thinking that may depend on just how in touch the wearer is with those two sides of himself. We think we know what the maker of this men’s bracelet is getting at, though: the leather band, which is half-an-inch wide, is made up of brown braided leather, while the focal point of the bracelet is a stainless steel panel. (We’re not sure which is tough and which is tender, but we’ll go with it.) The bracelet is 10.5 inches in length, which is long, but the clasp is a traditional buckle so there’s plenty of room for adjustment to pretty much any wrist size, regardless of how tough or tender that wrist is. We think it does look rustic and cool, but we also have chosen it for the list because of the stainless steel, which has a very clean and, we think, somewhat sophisticated look. P.S. — more leather later in the list.

Price: $58

Gold Bracelets for Men 4. Men’s Stainless Steel Foxtail Chain Bracelet

The allure of gold is ancient, and for good reason: it just looks dang great. We think the entire category of gold bracelets for men could very well be started off with this Men’s Stainless Steel Foxtail Chain Bracelet. The foxtail links are a classic, and they make for a satisfying (maybe even smug) piece of heavy-duty dude-jewelry. But again: the gold. This piece is as sophisticated as they come and because it’s ion plated gold, it’s not going to wear off the stainless. The cool men’s bracelet in gold has a cousin — if something a little less flashy is your thing — that is equally polished in a deep, dark silver steel, which we think is very good looking. You might even consider this (on Amazon) not-often-seen rose gold men’s bracelet, also in a foxtail chain.

Price: $27.27 (55 percent off MSRP)

5. Giles and Brother Men’s ‘G&B’ Skinny Nut Bolt Cuff Bracelet

And now for what we’re calling the outlier entry in this Top Ten Best Cool Men’s Bracelets list, we give you this little beast. Yes, we’re categorizing it as a gold bracelet for men but we’re all about full disclosure, so: it’s brass. The Giles and Brother Men’s Skinny Nut Bolt Cuff Bracelet is the work of sister-brother duo Giles (Courtney, the sis) and Philip, a couple of artistic geniuses working out of NYC. You’re not going to find a collection quite like theirs, as evidenced by great pieces (also on Amazon) like the Latch Classic Brass Cuff Bracelet or this wild thing, the Lash Hook Wrap Bracelet. It’s a line-up of gear that is thoroughly modern, tough and great looking. The Skinny Nut Bolt Cuff Bracelet would be perfect for the guy who works in a shop of any kind, but it will work wherever cool men’s bracelets are the thing.

Price: $95

6. Men’s Two-Tone Railroad Link Bracelet

Call it the best cool men’s gold bracelet for the undecided man who knows exactly what he wants. Translation: it’s for the very confident individual who can’t choose between gold and silver so he opts for both. But let’s be clear: the entire piece is 14k gold, both yellow gold and white gold. Coming from the immensely popular family operated jewelry store chain, Reed’s Jewelers (based in North Carolina), this Men’s Two-Tone Railroad Link Bracelet is completely masculine and totally elegant. It is the top-priced entry in our list so if you lean a bit less expensive — but still dig the two-tone — we think this Men’s Two-Tone Stainless Steel Chain Link Bracelet from Reed’s could be the one. Whatever you decide, you can have it both ways: a great looking men’s bracelet in gold and silver.

Price: $1499.95 (21 percent off MSRP)

Leather Bracelets for Men 7. Tateossian POP Rigato Bracelet

Leather bracelets for men may tend toward the rustic and rugged, but this red leather beauty from Tateossian London makes it clear that the category can be refined and super classy. The piece is a double-wrap braided Italian leather with a rhodium plated silver cylindrical pop tube clasp. (Rhodium, by the way, is one of the most rare and expensive precious metals there is, part of the platinum family.) In this case, the rhodium clasp is laser stamped with “Tateossian London,” which we think gives it a detail of panache. And about the name Tateossian: it’s Robert’s surname. Robert Tateossian created his company in London after a career in finance. Leather’s just one medium he works in, as you can see with a quick-check (on Amazon) of the Asteroid Ruthenium Plated Silver Matt Lapis Beads Blue Bracelet or the Men’s IP Plated Titanium Black Magnetic Balance Bracelet. As the team at Tateossian says about the Rigato Double Wrap, it can be worn alone or pointed to a more contemporary look by stacking it with a few other of its kin. One more thing: this is one of those bracelets that comes in packaging that is almost as cool as the product.

Price: $215

8. Urban Jewelry Men’s Leather Bracelet with Locking Stainless Steel Dragon Head

Attention Game of Thrones fans! This piece, by Urban Jewelry in New York City, may not have been designed with the show in mind, but anyone who sees this men’s leather bracelet can’t help but give GOT at least a passing thought. In other words, we think this piece is cool and popular slightly by association, as well as because of its great look. The silver dragon head is the focal point but it also serves as the clasp, an outstanding example of form and function. Among the dozens and dozens of five-star reviews, you’ll find consistent mention of how this cool men’s bracelet just looks…cool. There’s plenty more talk about the high quality leather and stainless construction. There are other dragon head bracelets to consider — the King Baby Men’s Leather Bracelet with Large Dragon Clasp is a few hundred bucks more expensive. Whatever you choose, the dragon makes a statement.

Price: $19.50 (70 percent off MSRP)

9. Murtoo Multi-layer Leather Men’s Bracelet

We think this one has possibly the most contemporary look of the list. Murtoo calls it a “braided multi-layer wrap,” which is true, but to drill down a bit more, the piece is comprised of five stacked bands of leather. Two of the bands are smooth rounded strands, two bands are squared and show a weathered look, while the main strand in the middle — the largest — is the braided segment. The deep dark brown coloring provides enough neutrality that the bracelet can be worn with anything so it’s not an either/or, brown/or/black situation. The clasp, which is in the same shade as the leather bands, is a magnetic slot-and-pin mechanism, which reviewers say is super simple to deal with. If you like the stacked leather but want it offset by the clasp, this Amazon Collection piece with traditional silver stainless steel coloring, is a great option. As for the Murtoo, not only is it a cool bracelet for men, it’s one of those pieces that comes with great packaging, so we think it makes for a great gift. In fact, it was a great gift: after we wrote this, our wife (okay, my wife) secretly purchased this bracelet for me and I became a bracelet guy. I love it and I get all sorts of compliments. I do believe that it has added to my mystique in the eyes of those who compliment me on it. (Either that, or I don’t know what a look of pity is.)

Price: $16.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

This is a very solid, very cool looking men’s leather bracelet with a great looking, dark and black tone plated shade of stainless steel. I happen to own a bracelet that has the same magnetic clasp and I love that clasp (if you can, in fact, love a clasp). It takes a little getting used to in the beginning, but then it’s no problem. This piece is a double-banded dark braided bracelet with the stainless detailing popping up throughout the length of the bracelet. Speaking of length, this one comes in seven-and-a-half, eight and eight-and-a-half inch lengths. Says one reviewer: “Bought this gift for a family member, and he loved it!!! Good quality and great product. Would recommend.”

Price: $14.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

