10 Best Emoji Halloween Costumes for Kids & Adults (2018)

  • Updated
Getty, Amazon

Emojis are an integral part of modern communication. They have always had a significant presence in pop culture, culminating in this year’s The Emoji Movie.

The film brought some dynamic new characters into the fictional realm of iconography, but sometimes the simplest characters are the ones that truly capture our attention.

Whether you use emojis to reflect on the semiotic value of emoticons, or to just flood your group chat, it’s clear that they mean something to everyone.

If they mean something special to you, you can show that with a creative Halloween costume.

Their simple design makes them pretty easy to D.I.Y. if you so desire, but there are also a number of high quality costume kits available online.

Read on below to check out some of our favorites, and put a smile on. Or a kissy face. Or a turd.

1. Unknown Sunglasses Sandwich Board Adult Costume

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

This simple sandwich board costume from Disguise is an easy way to transform yourself into any keyboard pictograph.

You will need your own black shirt and pants to complete the illusion, or maybe an extra pair of cool guy sunglasses.

Price: $36.99

Buy the Unknown Sunglasses Sandwich Board Adult Costume here.

What’s an Emoji?

2. Devil Emoji Kids Costume

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

You typically have to put a little personality into these costumes to make them work.

But this costume seems to automatically bring out the devil in you. Or in this case, your child, as this costume is meant to fit someone under the age of 12.

Price: $15.97 and up

Buy the Devil Emoji Kids Costume here.

3. Disguise Wink Emoji Adult Costume

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

The wink emoji is a much flirtier option for an easy sandwich board costume. Simply throw this foam polyester costume piece on and suddenly everything you do carries an element of playful mischief.

Price: $19.01

Buy the Disguise Wink Emoji Costume here.

4. Costume Source Poo Emoji Kids Costume

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

I think that the poop emoji is a very humanizing part of the emoji anthology. It’s magical how it tickles everyone’s scatological funny bone just right.

No doubt, that’s why this icon is so popular with the kids.

This poop emoji tunic comes in a child and adult size. But we’re kind of relying on you to raise the bar here, adults.

Price: $39.99

Buy the Costume Source Poo Emoji Kids Costume here.

5. UHC Eggplant Emoji Tunic Costume

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

My personal all-time favorite emoji is sometimes so profound that it transcends meaning.

The eggplant emoji transports you to a world where vegetables and phallic symbols alike are utterly obsolete. Instead, there is only purple.

This garb will fit adults of most size, and older kids as well.

Price: $39.95

Buy the UHC Eggplant Emoji Tunic Costume here.

6. Emoji Vacuform Party Masks 6-Pack

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

These plastic half-face emoji masks are a simple and entertaining alternative to wearing a full-body costume.

These masks come in a six pack, which includes the Tears of Joy, See No Evil Monkey, Heart Eyes, Kiss Face, Winking Tongue, and the Concierge.

Price: $8.88

Buy the Emoji Vacuform Party Masks 6-Pack here.

7. Disguise I’m Dead Emoji Adult Costume

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

Every friend group has that one person who parties a little too hard. If nobody (or everybody) in friend group fits that bill, it might be you.

If so, this X’d out emoji face is perfect for all those non-functioning alcoholics out there. Just be sure to bring your own shirt and pants.

No really, please don’t forget to clothe yourself this time.

Price: $21.11

Buy the Disguise I’m Dead Emoji Adult Costume here.

8. Fun World Emoji Movie Jailbreak Child Costume

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

Jailbreak is a fearless codebreaker Emoji in The Emoji Movie who represents a whole range of emojis.

I would tell you more, but some of us are trying to pretend The Emoji Movie doesn’t exist.

Price: $35.07 and up

Buy the Fun World Jailbreak Emoji Child Costume here.

9. Fun World Emoji Movie Gene Adult Costume

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

Gene is the male counterpart to Jailbreak. This overly expressive emoticon is considered the protagonist of The Emoji Movie. It’s a simple and inexpensive costume, as long as you’re into this sort of thing.

Price: $70.95 and up

Buy the Fun World Emoji Movie Gene Adult Costume here.

10. LarpGears Cry Emoji Adult Party Mask

emoji costume, emoji halloween costume, emoji costume kids, adult emoji costume, emoji halloween mask

Amazon

The tears of joy emoji has always been a popular one, but this latex mask rendition is downright terrifying. Or hilarious. It depends on how you see it.

Either way, this adult sized mask is here for you to make for a simple and easy Halloween costume.

Price: $13.99

Buy the LarpGears Cry Emoji Latex Party Mask here.

  • Published
