Top 20 Best Men’s Watches Under $100

When it comes to watches, a hundred bucks is a great price point for someone looking for value. But we know that you’re hunting for more than a good deal: you want a good watch. Bam! You’ve come to the right place.

Men’s Watches Under $100: Perspective

on March 29, 2018. We’ve expanded the list from the original 15 to 20. We removed a few items (either unavailable, or priced over $100, or we discovered a better item) and replaced with different watches. We also updated all prices and added additional information. And an important point to make: the list isn’t in order of preference or ranking. They’re just numbered to keep it simple.Admittedly, it’s a challenge to find a watch that’s got some style and some substance and costs less than $100. But we have good instincts! We also know who to ask! Ariel Adams is the founder of aBlogtoWatch.com . It’s an online magazine for watch geeks and, also admittedly, it caters to the watch geek with very expensive tastes. Nevertheless, Ariel is, simply, a lover of what he calls “little wearable machines.” So, I reached out to him for his opinion on how to choose a watch under $100. Three highlights, yo:

First, don’t let the lower price point weigh on you. What you like it what you like, regardless of price. And the good news is that not only can you find a watch you like for under $100, you can find a quality watch in this price range, too. (Just not as many as you’ll find in higher price brackets.) Just because there are watch snobs out there doesn’t mean there aren’t good watches under $100. “Solid options exist for $100 that might even satisfy a snob,” says Ariel.

Men’s Watches Under $100: Style

Second, we’re seeking out watches that have a bit of panache. Watches that are “dashing looking,” to put it in Ariel’s terms. Too often, he says, cheap watches for men “aren’t very original looking, well-made, full of personality or, even, cool.” This list, then, is comprised of watches that are “easy on the eyes with a good design.”

Men’s Watches Under $100: Volume

Third, it pays to pay attention to some of the well known names because they’ve been making watches — and a lot of them — for a long time. Well regarded and rock solid watch makers like Seiko or Timex or Casio are so big, they’re able to bring some of their pieces in at the lower prices. That’s good for those of us with a Benjamin budget!

Before we get to the list, take a quick look at this video of Ariel chatting it up (with another high-profile watch guy from another high-end watch site called Crown & Caliber) about some of the watches in Ariel’s collection. I didn’t notice any in our price range, but it’s still a fun little movie that will teach you a few watch basics.

Men’s Watches: Other Options

Men’s Watches Under $100: It’s About Your Taste

The biggest reason for getting a watch is simple: you like it. And if you’re giving a watch as a gift, make sure that you not only think the recipient is going to like it, but that you like it, too. Personal taste can be tricky, but it’s never chancy to send the message: I like this, and I think you’ll like it, too. To the person receiving the gift, it means that you’re sharing something that’s meaningful. So take a look at our list of the Top 20 Best Men’s Watches Under $100 and get it or give it like you mean it!

1. Timex Weekender

A classic, great looking watch from Timex. The Weekender is one of the company’s most popular models, and for good reason. It’s a genuine leather band and the Weekender is designed so it’s very easy to swap that band out, thereby giving you the ability to simply create lots of different looks. (When you click through to take a closer look, note the little video that shows how easy it is to switch bands.) A clean, round dial with Timex’s Indiglo light up capability. A great price, a solid piece and perfectly emblematic of what we’re getting at with this list of the Top 15 Best Men’s Watches Under $100.

Price: $37.05 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great, simple look

Easy switch band

Reputable company

Price

Cons:

Brass case (softer than stainless steel)

Weak water resistance

2. Seiko SNXS79K Automatic

And coming in just under the wire…. This great looking watch is unique in the list because it’s the only automatic movement of the lot. That is, you don’t need to wind it and it doesn’t need a battery. The watch is powered by the movement of your arm. The crown on this piece is almost imperceptibly located at the four(ish) o’clock position. It’s a very simple, clean look with the silver-tone luminous hands set against the charcoal dial. Its water resistance is just 30 meters, but this isn’t exactly a sports watch. It is, though, a Seiko automatic and it’s a great price for a rock solid piece from a rock solid company.

Price: $98.98

Pros:

Reputable manufacturer

Automatic movement

Stainless steel

Cons:

One reviewer (4 stars) cited some scratching after wearing

3. Stuhrling Original Men’s Minimalist

This is one of those “stop the presses” type of deals. It’s not every day you see a quality fashion watch offered at 83 percent off. This is a very beautiful, simple and super-discounted piece from Stuhrling Original. The case is the very sturdy 316L surgical stainless steel and the band is leather. In fact, this piece, which is designed with easy band interchangeability, comes with two bands, one brown (supple textured), one black (alligator embossed). The ivory dial is set off very well by either band color. Stuhrling, which is based in Brooklyn, New York, uses the very reputable Swiss quartz Ronda movement here. This great looking piece is flat out a great deal!

Price: $89.95 (83 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Huge price reduction

Comes with two leather bands

Swiss 515 Ronda movement

Cons:

Weak water resistance

4. Casio CA506B-1AVT Calculator Watch

Calling Marty McFly! Or, actually, Doc. (If you watched the video in the introduction, you’ll know what we mean.) Yes, this digital Casio reps a sort of OG appeal, given the calculator function. It’s actually from Casio’s Men’s Vintage Collection. When you’re not balancing your checkbook (you do that?), you can make use of the stopwatch function. It’s a Casio, so it’s from a legendary and very solid manufacturer. A fun piece at a great price and it’s got a stainless steel band. And, of course, it features that extremely reputable Japanese quartz movement. In a nutshell, this is cool cuz it’s old school. Retro always works. Another option that takes the geek factor even further is the Casio General Data Bank watch, which has all the calculator functions and a 25-page data bank, dual time, stopwatch, four multi-function alarms, auto calendar, hourly time signal, dual time — need we say more? Okay, one more thing: it’s just $34.95. At that price, it almost is irrelevant if you like the watch. It’s another cool old school men’s watch under $100. Way under.

Price: $49.48 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Functional calculator

Stainless steel band

Great throwback look

Cons:

Digital readout small

5. Nixon Comp S Sport & Surfing Watch

Every watch list needs something quirky. Wait, we already have that with the Casio calculator watch. Okay, every watch list needs a surfer watch that’s kinda quirky. Nixon, from Southern California, established itself in 1998 as a maker of fashionable, sporty watches that are great for the beach, skateboarding and more. This digital number — a chronograph — certainly stakes a claim in both the unique looks and beach utility departments. We do want to note, though, that water resistance requires understanding on the part of the consumer. While you might be tempted to just jump in the pool and start your laps, make sure you have a good grasp on the issue, because some watches that probably shouldn’t be worn for extended periods of time in the water are often billed as being all-about-the-water. You can learn more about water resistance in a previous post we wrote, Top 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men. But this is a sporty watch and, also, Nixon says this is the “thinnest (8mm), fully featured 10 ATM watch ever.” We do know that, looks-wise, it’s sui generis and you’ll probably get lots of comments on this very comfortably priced piece. Staying with Nixon, an extremely popular option — and well under $100 – is the Nixon Time Teller A045. It’s got more than 470 customer reviews and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. It’s got a more conservative, traditional look with a black dial and band and gold hands and time indices.

Price: $34.35

Pros:

Reputable manufacturer

Chronograph

Strong backlight

Unique look

Cons:

Listing might say it’s a women’s watch, but it works for everyone

6. Timex Expedition Chronograph

Another entry from Timex that we have to include because it’s just, a) too good looking; b) too well priced; c) from such a strong company; d) has too many great features. This is a great example of a chronograph that doesn’t have to be super expensive. The black, brass case and the leather strap look great together. You can certainly wear the Expedition wherever you venture to — indoors or out. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that…even though it’s sporty looking…don’t be too tempted to jump in the pool with your good looking watch. You don’t want to get it wet because it’s a leather band and leather bands shouldn’t hob-nob with water. This is one of the best watches under $100 because it is, in fact, a chronograph, featuring the tachymeter along the outside of the dial, large five-minute-increments in the inner ring. The three sub-dials track minutes, seconds and 1/20 of a second for up to 30 minutes. Date window at the four o’clock position. And it’s an Indiglo, so you can see what time it is while you’re slouching in your movie seat, scarfing popcorn.

Price: $42.49 (48 percent of MSRP)

Pros:

Chronograph

Reputable company

Leather band

Cons:

One reviewer cited watch thickness

7. Invicta 89260B Pro Diver Stainless Steel Automatic Watch

We are of the opinion that this is a super great looking watch. And, given its performance, it’s coming in at a almost ridiculously great price and is a fully deserving candidate to be included in a list of watches under $100. The Invicta Men’s 8926 Pro Diver has great water resistance — up to 660 feet. Further, it has a screw down crown, which increases and enhances the water resistant capability. (It is quite rare to find a dive watch under $100, btw.) The watch is powered by Seiko’s NH35A caliber movement, so you’re getting some great “guts” in this piece. It is an automatic — another great feature for a watch under $100. The bezel is uni-directional and the stainless steel link bracelet features a fold-over clasp with a safety closure. It’s 40mm and the caseback is an exhibition style (i.e., you can see what’s going on inside). This is a perfect example of what we mentioned in the introduction to this list, which is a watch that can be brought in at a lower price point because the manufacturer is a big’un. Whether you dive or not, this is a great looking watch (a’la Rolex style) that we’re sure any guy would love to add to his collection. For something in gold, Invicta offers this Pro Diver, too.

Price: $84.99

Pros:

Screw down crown

Automatic

Seiko movement

Cons:

Rolex look alike (which may or may not be a detriment — up to you)

8. Stuhrling Aquadiver

Another “you gotta be kidding me” discount here, at 85 percent off. A big, beautiful blue watch that will look good at the office and will work wonderfully in the water. The 200 ATM is super solid, and the watch’s water resistance is enhanced with the screw-in crown (makes it virtually water tight). We love the big, bold 12, 3, 6 and 9, but maybe that date could be a bit bigger. At this huge discount, though, for a watch from this terrific Brooklyn-based company, who can quibble? Another great point about this watch is the fold-over band clasp with double push button safety, meaning it’s not going to pop off while you’re doing your laps in lane five. The hands and indices are luminous and the watch features a quick-set date and a rotating uni-directional bezel. Another very attractive water resistant watch from Stuhrling — this time with a cool orange bezel and orange-highlighted dial/hands — is the Aquadiver Regatta Champion in stainless steel. (Also 85 percent off and we are not kidding.)

Price: $89.95 (85 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great price

Solid water resistance

Screw-in crown

Cons:

Date window is small

9. Kenneth Cole Classic Dress Watch

This is, possibly, the dressiest watch of the list. If what you’re looking for is a watch under $100 that can be described as “lovely,” look no further. The Kenneth Cole New York Classic has a classic (duh), rectangular look and is in the unique rose gold color. The Japanese quartz movement piece features a textured push-pull crown for easy winding. The index hour markers are very clean and it does feature a date window at the six o’clock position. The case is 31mm and the watch features a water resistance to 50 meters (meaning, don’t go swimming or into the shower with this watch — but why would you?). The band is genuine calfskin. If the rectangular case aspect is appealing to you, another great option is from Seiko, with the Men’s SUP880 Solar quartz watch. A great price at $87.45 (55 percent off, you save $107).

Price: $64.99

Pros:

Stainless steel

Rectangular case

Rose gold

Cons:

Weak water resistance

Date window is very small

10. Casio G-Shock Quartz Resin Casual Watch

If any watch in this list could be called legendary, this is it. Casio invented the G-Shock back in 1983 because one of the company’s designers dropped his graduation gift (a watch, from the folks) and it broke. So he came up with the G-Shock. Obviously a good idea, since Casio just shipped its 100 millionth G Shock. This model features analog and digital readout. Besides the fact that you could safely play hockey with this thing (as the puck), it also has several cool features. A stopwatch…a digital world time window…five alarms. We love this model in its tough, great looking black, but you can get the piece in blue, red, white, black gold or grey. Take note, however: a couple of those alternate colors come in above our magical $100 line. Comes in a cool case, too. For something blue (really blue) and funky (quite funky) and inexpensive (around 40 bucks) check the Casio Men’s DW9052-2 G-Shock Blue Rubber Digital Watch.

Price: $78.98 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Extremely durable — it’s a G-Shock

Good water resistance

Multi-function

Cons:

No second hand (seconds shown digitally)

11. Fossil “The Commuter” 3-Hand Leather Watch

We very much dig the clean, simple, elegant look of the Fossil Commuter. Fossil describes it as “resembling a turn-of-the-century wristwatch,” to which we say, okay, but this timepiece has a timeless look and we’d like to wear it regardless of heritage. The wire lug stainless steel case is fantastic and Fossil has produced this model to be easy for switching out the leather bands, so you can get other colors to match your look du jour. And Fossil knows its bracelets, which you can see here in this list of Top 10 Best Cool Men’s Bracelets. But back to the Commuter. For being such a big, easy-to-read watch, we do wonder why that date is so tiny. But we only wonder a little because we like this watch a lot and it’s a great price. It also comes in a version with a deep blue dial (which is about 10 bucks more).

Price: $55.99

Pros:

Super clean look

Easy-switch leather band

Reputable manufacturer

Cons:

Very small date readout

12. Seiko Men’s SNK805 Seiko 5 Automatic Stainless Steel Watch

Another great deal on a super solid watch from an extremely reputable, legendary, long standing watchmaker. The Seiko SNK805 is a very simple watch, and that’s part of its cool appeal. The price is fantastic, especially for a Seiko. It’s not one of those jumbo watches, its case is a very “traditional” size of 37mm. The stainless steel case features a unique analog display that puts the hours on an inner ring and the minutes (in five minute, or seconds, intervals) on the outside. The day and date are in the traditional three o’clock position, whereas the winder is right about the four o’clock position. The hands of the watch are luminous, including the second hand’s tail (while the point of the second hand is an eye-catching red). A fun feature is the display (see through) back, so you can see some of the mechanical operation of this 21 jewel watch. This is an automatic mechanical watch so it doesn’t use a battery. It is powered by the motion of your arm (or you can manually wind). The fact is, Seiko by itself is cool. At this price — and with these good looks in the military-esque green — it’s double cool. This one is a near twin to the Seiko 5 SNK 809, which we feature in our list of the Top 10 Best Cool Watches for Men.

Price: $64.99

Pros:

Seiko

Unique green dial and band

Automatic movement

Cons:

Smaller case diameter

13. Casio EF106D-2AV Edifice Stainless Steel Watch

One of the reasons we’ve included this handsome piece in the list is a very fiscally pragmatic reason: we wanted to make sure and include some quality watches that are well below $100. You can’t beat this price, especially from the reputable and gigantic Casio. But the low price is just one of the reasons the watch is in this list of the best watches under $100. This stainless steel analog piece features some great detailing, not the least of which are the decorative indents on the bezel. We also like the way the light green color on the numbers and hands contrast with the blue dial. As for what’s under the hood, this piece features a 10 year battery. If you divide the price of the watch by the decade of use without changing the power source, you can’t lose. Do you wanna go even lower in price with a Casio analogue? Check out the around-20-bucks AW80D-70 Sports Chronograph, also with a 10-year battery.

Price: $29.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Battery life

Low price

Stainless steel

Cons:

One reviewer mentioned difficulty adjusting band

14. Citizen Eco-Drive AU1040-08E Stainless Steel Watch

There are, primarily, three great things going with this watch:

1 – It’s a Citizen. Meaning, a very reputable watch maker.

2 – It’s an Eco-Drive, which is Citizen’s proprietary solar powered function.

3 – It’s offered at a great discount — about 85 bucks off.

Okay, there are four things that qualify it for our list of men’s watches under $100: the watch is great looking, too. Citizen introduced Eco-Drive in the U.S. in 1995 and, since then, the company estimates that its solar powered watches have eliminated the need for some 10 million watch batteries in North America. The fact that it doesn’t need a battery or doesn’t need to be wound is great. What’s cool about it is the way Citizen does it: the solar cells are mounted underneath the watch dial (they’re invisible to the eye), which is what makes the Eco-Drive unique. It’s a very clean look with the black “sunray” dial and the luminous hands and stick markers at each hour. The date and crown are both in the traditional three o’clock position. The band is faux-leather, also black, with a buckle closure. This is a really nice looking piece and it’s a great bargain at almost half off! Another Citizen Eco-Drive at a great price (around $90 — 49 percent off MSRP) is the silver stainless steel case AW1236-03A. It’s got the silver-tone dial that features Roman numeral and stick indices in gold.

Price: $89.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stainless steel case

Eco-Drive technology

Two-tone band

Cons:

Weak water resistance (But why would you need it with this watch?)

15. Swatch Originals Beigesounds SUOT102 Watch

We realize this watch is the outlier in the bunch. This piece certainly brings a unique look that we’re confident in saying is a “fun” look. Beyond that, we love Swatch and, getting back to Ariel’s wisdom (see the intro to this post), Swatch is one of those big brands that even high-end watch geeks can trust. Another reason for the Swatch listing is personal: I’ve been wearing a Swatch for five years now. I can attest to the fact that my $70 Swatch, (which I bought in an airport while waiting for a connector) has worked beautifully the entire time. Mine isn’t as…unique…as the Beigesounds. And, believe me, there are plenty of Swatch options (Swaptions?), like this Black Reflexion. Whichever way you go, Swatch is a great, fun watch to rock.

Price: $57.35

Pros:

Reputable company

Unique color

Cons:

Plastic case

16. Wenger Men’s Urban Metropolitan Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Casual Watch

This is another brand that is pretty consistently priced above our magic line, but we definitely feel this is one of the best watches under $100. Wenger is a long-time company in Switzerland (founded in 1893) that originally started as a maker of the Swiss Army Knife (along with Victorinox — see watch #20 on the list). The Urban Metropolitan features a stainless steel case in black, as well as a black dial face. It’s got a really simple look, and that’s part of its appeal. The band is a striking orange nylon, but if that’s not your gig, the watch also comes with a second, black band. Back to that dial face — it features slate grey numbers at 12, 3, 6 and 9, with hash marks for the rest. The date window sits between 4 and 5. The three hands (hour, minute, seconds) feature luminescent white, which echoes the white of the Wenger logo under 12. The case is 41mm and this watch is water resistant to 330 feet (suitable for brief water exposure — see a more detailed explanation about “waterproof” and water resistant watches here). Wenger offers the same watch with a great looking brown leather strap for just five bucks more (still a men’s watch under $100, by a penny!).

Price: $94.99

Pros:

Swiss made

Quartz movement

Comes with two bands

Cons:

Small date readout

17. Timberland Men’s Wheelwright Chronograph Watch

Famous for its boots, Timberland offers a pretty wide variety of watches under $100. The Wheelwright is a chronograph that features a white dial and black-outlined indices, with numerals at 12, 4 and 8. The date window is at six. This piece features two sub-dials — a 30 minute dial and a 60 second dial. The stainless steel case is a big 44mm and the band, with its buckle clasp, is silicone. It’s a very rugged, durable looking watch that has a lot of masculine appeal. Water resistant to 330 feet, but like most water resistant watches, it’s not recommended for extended exposure to water.

Price: $62.08

Pros:

Rugged looks

Chronograph

Price

Cons:

Smaller date window

Two, rather than customary three, sub-dials

18. Fossil Men’s Grant Sport Chronograph Watch

As we’ve mentioned in the intro to this post, something important to keep in mind when you’re looking for a men’s watch under $100 is the reputation and size of the manufacturer. Fossil is one such reputable and very large player in the watch game (and many other fashion categories, obviously). The Grant Sport Chronograph is one of those larger watches, with a 44mm stainless steel case. This chrono is somewhat unique in that it looks like a hybrid between an elegant fashion watch and a “tool” watch (i.e., a watch that can be used practically). The large hour indicators are gold Roman numerals, set against the dark blue dial. The bezel is stationary and features hash indices at five minute marks, with numerals at 15, 30 and 45. The three sub-dials feature 24-hour time, a one-minute indicator and a 30 minute indicator. It’s got a textured winder and plain pushers at two and four. It is water resistant to just 50m, so don’t be gettin’ your watch wet (but, again, why would you want to, especially with the leather strap?). For another one from the watches-for-men-on-sale category, check the Fossil Grant Chronograph with the light brown band. It’s 45 percent off.

Price: $82.98 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Elegant chronograph look

Heavy discount

Three sub-dials

Cons:

No date indicator

19. ESQ Men’s Quartz Stainless Steel & Leather Casual Watch 37ESQE11001A

This men’s watch under $100 is one of those pieces that features classic simplicity with a bit of a twist. In the case of this ESQ men’s watch, that unique twist is the day and date indicator. Instead of the usual window at three o’clock, it features the days in a vertical line from one to five, with the day of the week indicated by a peep hole indicator. The date, which is in red typeface, is in a window from three to four, with the indicator being two white hashes that frame the date. (That’s a lot of words to describe something that you can easily check out in the photo.) This analog watch features a quartz movement and it is a healthy 46mm case diameter. The case is stainless and the band is a deep brown with contrasting white stitching. Like many watches, the water resistance is not the calling card of this piece, but it’s not the kind of watch you’d want to get wet, anyway. ESQ makes a wide series of watches, and this is one of the few to be found under our magical $100 line, so it’s a good deal and it’s good looking. If you’re interested in an ESQ watch at a higher price point, this one is the same model offered in a great looking blue.

Price: $95

Pros:

Unique day/date indicators

Price

Simple good looks

Cons:

Weak water resistance (But why would you need it with this watch?)

20. Victorinox Swiss Army Men’s Watch

Finding a Victorinox under $100 is like finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. Most of this brand’s offerings hover in the $500 range. Victorinox is the famous maker of Swiss Army Knives and, of course, they branched out to include time pieces. For a men’s watch under $100, this is a very solid buy. It is Swiss made (um, of course) and it features a white dial with a black uni-directional rotating bezel. The black bezel features a count up scale in 10 unit increments, all in contrasting white. (The case is stainless steel while the bezel is plastic.) The indices on the watch face are in black, with the Victorinox red logo at 12. The second hand is in red while the hour hand features blue detailing. The date window, at three, is outlined in yellow. Water resistant to 330 feet. The case is a healthy 43mm and the band is dark nylon with red, yellow and blue striping.

Price: $94.79

Pros:

Swiss made

Low price point

Established, reputable maker

Uni-directional bezel

Cons:

One reviewer mentioned that the luminescence could last longer after light exposure

