Top 10 Best Unique Bow Ties 2018

Step aside, satin. Catch ya later, cotton. There are some new kinds of killer bow ties in town.

While bow ties in general can have more of a quirky reputation, a unique bow tie in a non-traditional fabrication can look sharp and sophisticated when the rest of your look stays classic. Plus, it really shows off your confidence and personality, and demonstrates you definitely know what’s up when it comes to style. A unique bow tie isn’t just for a fashion rock star either. If you feel that even a basic design is too much of a leap, rest assured that many of our unique picks are still quite subdued and handsome. We made sure to include something for everyone.

Before we dive in to our list, let’s go over a few important components of bow ties:

1. The Big Three Styles: All bow ties you find will be self-tie, pre-tied, or clip-on. Each is as it sounds with the self-tie loose for you to tie; the pre-tied has the bow and knot already in place, comes with a strap, and is the easiest to wear; and the clip-on will clip directly into the collar of your shirt.

2. The Five Shapes: The butterfly, the big butterfly, the batwing, the diamond point, and the club round are the most common bow tie shapes. The butterfly is the most popular, the one with which most people are familiar, and the shape of most of our picks.

3. The Golden Rule: The bow tie you wear should never be larger than your face or neck. That’s what keeps even the most unusual styles from veering comical.

Got all that? Good. Now, let’s see the looks that will set you apart and take a look at the top ten best unique bow ties available in 2018, in no particular order.

1. Ubumo Men’s Hollow Out Bow Tie

This first pick shows just how a unique bow tie can be more cool than kooky. It has clean, simple lines, a black leather center, and a hollow middle that allows your shirt and collar underneath to show. The result is truly modern and striking. Plus, even better, the cherry wood design means this one won’t ever bend or lose its shape the way a fabric bow tie does.

Its great style and durability make it a fantastic option for all types of occasions. Throw it on over a dark chambray button down shirt, slim-fit khakis and brown lace-up boots for an easy yet elevated work look, or pair with your favorite patterned shirt and solid suit for a wedding or party ensemble that will get you noticed for all the right reasons.

You can also choose the cherry wood and denim style for $14.99.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Pre-tied style

One size fits all, adjustable strap

Made from real wood and real leather

Cons:

Bow is smaller in size

Cut out style makes it more fragile

2. Bow Tie House Python Bow Tie

Made of 100% real cowhide leather, this double-layered python option from the Bow Tie House was born for a saunter down the Grammy’s red carpet. Not Dave Grohl? No problem. This pick can work for any guy that’s an up-for-anything rebel at heart. The 2-mm thick cowhide leather carries from the bow tie through to the adjustable strap that also features a metal buckle for added convenience.

So what works with such a distinct piece? Think basic and black, and make sure those pieces are expertly tailored. If you’re extra daring try pairing with a super slim shirt and pants in emerald green. Either way, you’re ready for any holiday party or funkier formal event.

Bow Tie House also offers leather styles in a variety of solid colors for $4.99-$19.99.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Pre-tied style

100% leather

Hand-washable

Available in small or medium sizes

Cons:

Leather can get bent if not stored or cared for properly

3. CorWelt Cork Bow Tie

CorWelt was established in 2016 with a goal of enhancing the “nobility and sustainability of a natural and environmentally friendly product: cork.” The line of unique vegan products includes jewelry, bags, wallets, and more, and the cork bow tie is definitely well done. There is a noticeable attention to detail in the clean cut, absence of stitching, and velvety feel.

Its neutral color matches tons of outfits too. The textured beige looks sharp with any solid color or patterned suit and shirt, and goes nicely casual when added to a button down, cardigan and jeans. Whatever you choose, you can don this bow tie knowing your good look is also good for the environment too.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Pre-tied style

100% eco-friendly cork

Comes with a storage box

Cons:

Clasp quality isn’t the best

Hard to tell it’s cork from far away

4. Tik Tok Designs Genuine African Wax Fabric Bow Tie

African wax prints feature striking and bold designs and bright colors on cotton cloths. The fabric is difficult to make, and results in identical color intensity on both the front and back. This fun and unique material makes the selection from Tik Tok Designs perfect if you’re looking for a bow tie that’s powerful and vibrant.

There is pretty much every color option in seemingly endless patterns to choose from, all at a super affordable price point, so go ahead and stock up your own collection or score some personalized groomsmen gifts.

Price: $5.95

Pros:

Pre-tied style

100% cotton

Great selection of patterns and colors

Cons:

Actual pattern varies from bow tie to bow tie

Dry wash only

5. 808 Ave. Men’s Walnut Wood Spectacle Bow Tie Set

Here’s a style that guarantees you’ll be the center of attention. The 808 Ave. glasses-shaped wooden bow tie, blue bicycle themed pocket square and matching cufflinks will have everyone you meet begging you to tell them where you scored the coolest bow tie ever. The bow tie itself is made of smooth, lightweight walnut with a bicycle pattern center knot, and the adjustable strap features a magnetic clasp for added convenience.

When it comes to what to wear with this stand out style, you can’t go wrong. It’ll work with a laid-back short-sleeve button down and shorts on the weekends, a white button down and cardigan for work, and even a patterned suit and coordinating shirt for polished occasions. Just get ready to be known as the funnest, most popular guy in the room.

Price: $18.99

Also available in other cool shape sets including Winged, Spades and Mustache.

Pros:

Pre-tied style

100% walnut

Comes with matching pocket square and cufflinks

Cons:

Style is a bit more fragile than others

6. Brackish Original Feather Bow Tie

A hands-down show stopper in a variety of ways, the Brackish Original Feather Bow Tie is worthy of family heirloom status. The Brackish line was born when its founder hand-crafted a set of turkey feather bow ties for his groomsmen in 2007. Now, each style features feathers that are hand-selected, cleaned, pared and crafted, requiring four to five hours of work to complete. And don’t worry, these one-of-a-kind works of art are animal-friendly too. The feathers are collected once the turkeys molt, when they would usually just be thrown away.

The Original style included here was inspired by that first set of bow ties back in 2007 and has varying shades of black, olive and copper iridescent feathers. It’s a dapper, classic choice that will impress everyone down to every last detail for years to come.

Price: $165

Brackish also makes numerous other elegant feather bow tie styles ranging from $165-$225. You can shop their entire offerings here.

Pros:

Pre-tied style

Handmade in the U.S.A.

Unparalleled detail

Comes in a deluxe wooden storage box

Cons:

Fragile

Pricey

7. Slim Timber Men’s Rosewood Bow Tie

Sure, it’s another wood option, but this rosewood bow tie from Slim Timber is more than worthy of your consideration in how it differs from its counterparts. First of all, it’s made of rosewood, a richly hued timber with darker veining. Secondly, its three-dimensional shape is carved from a single piece of that rosewood for a sturdy, well-made accessory. Thirdly, it’s in the smaller batwing shape, rather than the more traditional butterfly.

This casual style is perfect for graduations or even a rustic fall weddings. Think of how sharp you’ll look by pairing this one with a crisp white shirt, black pants, and black suspenders to complement the darker veining.

Price: $45

Slim Timber also offers this batwing shape in zebrawood or maple for the same price.

Pros:

Pre-tied style

100% rosewood

Less formal batwing shape

Durable

Cons:

Smaller shape may not appeal to all wearers

8. AINOW Men’s Metal Edge Bow Tie

If you’re a fella who wants a bow tie with just a little added flare, the AINOW Men’s Metal Edge Bow Tie is for you. Its traditional polyester silk comes in eighteen colors and is elevated by a black leather center and gold metal edges on the inside bow tips. The double bow ups the formal factor too, and completes a look that’s unique yet still understated.

The metal accent and rich color selection make this an ideal choice for holiday parties and events. Its sharp details and handsome shape would also allow it to stand in for the standard black silk bow tie with a traditional tux.

Price: $8.50

Pros:

Pre-tied style

Great color variety to choose from

Luxe look for smaller price

Cons:

Fabric can bend or warp if not stored properly

Metal can fall off if not stored or handled properly

9. Old Fashion Sartoria Wool Bow Tie

Talk about unique—when you order this one, it’s made by hand totally made just for you. Using techniques from the past applied to modern contexts and superb attention to detail and quality, Old Fashion Sartoria’s wool bow tie is an exceptional classic you’ll love to wear over and over. The boiled black wool with red polka dots has an appealing, luxurious texture. The quality even extends to the adjustable strap, featuring black Alcantara outside (a durable and stain-resistant microfiber) and red satin inside.

There’s something warm and jaunty about this choice. It’s casual enough for the office, handsome enough for a cold-weather date night, and more than sophisticated for more formal affairs. It’s hard to believe such a functional piece, made entirely for you, is also under $100. Order one now and you won’t be disappointed.

Price: $65

Pros:

Pre-tied style

100% wool

Handmade in Italy

Comes with denim pocket square

Cons:

Wool style works better in colder weather months

10. Neon Nightlife Light Up Bow Tie

Neon Nightlife says its light up bow tie is the perfect ice breaker for singles. While we won’t suggest it for your next speed dating session, theirs is a quality option when it comes to a funky concert or party ensemble. The seven vibrant color choices include aqua, blue, green, orange, purple, red, and white. The mini battery pack has a velcro and adhesive back that allows you to hide it inside of your shirt while wearing for a flawless, luminous look. The pack also features a switch so you can choose between constant light, blinking light or off.

The bow tie construction is legit too, with textured fabric and clean, finished edges at the light tubing. If you’re into making a style statement and want have some fun while doing it, this is definitely the bow tie for you.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Pre-tied style

One AAA battery gives you over 12 hours of continuous use

Three light settings: full on, blink, and off

90-day warranty

Cons:

One AA battery not included

Battery pack emits slight noise while in use

