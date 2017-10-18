10 Best LED Halloween Costumes (2018)

Halloween night is meant to be a dark, mysterious time when the sound of twigs snapping makes you jump and strange nightmarish things float out of the dark toward you with a supernatural glow.

Or you could be that luminescent creature in the dark.

These LED costumes light up your Halloween costumes for all to see. They’re eye-catching, unique, and stand out in the crowd. Unlike glow in the dark costumes, LED costumes don’t need to be charged up by a bright light (which immediately kills your night vision) and won’t fade on you halfway through your trick or treating, the party, or costume parade. Plus it’s just plain fun to have light up clothes at any age.

Let’s dig into some of the best LED Halloween costumes of this season.

1. Light-Up Angler Fish Jawesome Hat

For a unique costume when you’re out in the dark, bring the terrors of the deep sea onto your neighborhood streets. The angler fish lives deep in the ocean where no sunlight ever reaches and it uses its light up “lure” to attract prey toward those fearsome jaws. When you combine this angler fish hat with a black zentai bodysuit, you can recreate that nightmarish sea monster swimming through the pitch black with its lure illuminated.

In contrast to this spiny fish, this plush hat is soft and comfortable to wear. A hidden band adjusts to suit your head size and the fish is highly detailed. Your face sits inside the creature’s wide, toothy mouth so there are no finicky eyeholes to try to see out of. The lure is over a foot long and has a glowing LED bulb 0n the end of it that is powered by one three volt watch battery.

If you’re looking for something matching, check out the full body octopus costume I featured in my best unusual Halloween costumes of 2017.

Price: $24.95

2. Light Up Wire Clown Mask

With all the attention Pennywise is getting this year, the desire for clown costumes, and everyone’s fear of clowns, is on the rise. This clown mask is creepy with the lights on and off. On, you’ve got one angry clown who looks like they’ve got nasty plans in mind. Lights off, that same menacing face is outlined in LED wire so it glows in the dark. The mask is powered by two AA batteries (not included) in a small battery-pack with a long cord so you can clip it onto your costume wherever it’s most convenience. The lights have four settings: off, on, slow blink, and fast blink so you can control how you want your floating clown face to appear in the dark. The mask is made with FDA registered PVC so it won’t have that strong, stereotypical Halloween mask smell which is a huge plus. The inside of the mask is lined with soft foam for a comfortable fit and an adjustable head band keeps everything in place.

Price: $25.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

3. Dance Fairy LED Angel Wings

Whether your costumes is an angel, fairy, butterfly, Pegasus, rainbow, or other ethereal creature, these LED Angel Wings lend an air of the supernatural with their flowing fairy lights. Between 228 and 316 LED bulbs illuminate these transparent wings in a range of color combinations from pure white to all the colors of the rainbow. They’re powered by three AA batteries held in a white battery-pack with an easy to reach on and off button so you can flash your wings while you move. The wings attach to included telescoping rods that extend your wingspan out to nearly 10 feet wide and five feet tall. That said, these are too large to be suitable for children or those shorter than five feet tall. There are 13 color combinations to choose from including gold, green-blue-purple, and white.

Price: From $79.99

4. Neon Nightlife LED Horror Venetian Half Mask

This glowing LED Venetian-style half-mask gives you the look of a crescent moon. It’s powered by two AA batteries (not included) and has a separate battery-pack with long cord that you can clip onto your waist or wherever is most convenient with your costume. The LED lights have four modes–off, on, slow blink, and fast blink. It’s perfect for Halloween, carnivals, and masquerade balls. With the lights on, the mask has glitter accents and silver trim so you won’t only be eye-catching in the dark. The band is adjustable to fit most everyone. It’s available in several color combinations including blue and orange, red and green, pink and blue, and blue and white.

Price: From $11.99

5. Light Up Iridescent Jellyfish Costume

Keeping with ocean theme, this LED jellyfish hat will turn you into a beautiful but deadly aquatic being. It’s a pink hat with irridescent fabric covering the top and hanging from the sides to form the tentacles. Strings of LED lights are housed in the top section of the hat and cause the whole dome of the jelly to glow. The tentacles don’t glow, but will flow around you as you walk. It takes four AA batteries (not included) split between two battery-packs which are both stored in the hat, inside easy to reach pouches. This really isn’t sized for children, so it’s probably best for adults. You can pick up a metallic silver zentai body suit, like the one in the photo, or wear whatever clothing you’d like your jellyfish to rock.

Price: From $44.98

6. Zipper Face Mask

Bringing the nightmare of The Purge to your town, this Zipper Face Mask comes complete with spattered gore. It’s woven with green LED wire that is powered by a two AA batteries (not included). The masked is connected by a long cord to the battery-pack so you can stow the pack wherever it is most convenient for you. The LED lights have four modes to choose from to creep out your friends–off, on, slow blink, and fast blink. Throw on a Statue of Liberty Costume and you’re good to go.

Price: $17.99

7. GlowCity Light Up Stick Figure Costume Kit

Turn yourself into a stick figure with this costume kit from GlowCity. You can wear your own clothes with this and simply attach the LED ropes with the provided clips to transform you, or your little one, into a walking stick figure in the dark this year. It’s a good fit for people up to six feet tall and includes instructions on how to trim the ropes to fit if using for a child. Everything is battery powered and the glasses run on a separate battery so you can skip them if you’d rather or switch them out for a different glowing mask. There are nine colors to choose from including neon green, pink, and blue.

Price: $64.95

8. LED 2-in-1 Jason & Skull Mask

When you want some versatility in your tools of terror, check out this 2-in-1 Jason and Skull Mask. It arrives with the watch batteries included, installed, and ready to go. At first glance, it’s a creepy white Jason Voorhees mask that glows from within with a touch of a button. But lift up the mask, and it reveals a second silver skull mask underneath with the LED rope running between its jaws. The top mask can be removed with a simple screw depending on what kind of horror you’re in the mood for. The LED has seven modes: off, on, slow flash, quick flash, red, blue, and green. This is the first LED costume piece we’ve seen where you can alter the color of your lights. The one thing I would change is that the control button is set on top of the mask so it can be a little tricky to adjust while you’re wearing it.

Price: $13.99

9. Children’s Sparkle Witch Light Up Costume

If you’re little one can’t decide between being a fairy princess or a witch, try this Sparkle Witch costume what comes with purple lace-up witch’s hat, purple magic wand, and flouncy purple dress with LED lights strung into the tutu skirt. A battery pack hidden in the skirts powers twinkling lights that will have your little witch giggling for sure. Anytime you give small children access to something with wires, there’s a chance they could pull them and cause them to stop working, so keep in mind that this is always a risk. Even without the lights, this is a super cute little witch dress. It’s available in toddler and small sizes and runs true to size.

Price: From $44.91

10. Children’s Skeleton Costume

This skeleton costume has glowing, fiery red eyes that are worthy of a haunted house. The black body suit has a skeleton printed on the front of it and the included thin, fabric skull mask has bright red glowing LED eyeballs that burn in the dark to frighten all who dare to look upon them–just hopefully not so much that they forget to give your little skeleton their trick or treat candy. The eyes are powered by three AA batteries held in a battery-pack which has a long cord which you can stow wherever makes the most sense. Just keep in mind that they will have to wear something under this costume that you can attach the battery-pack to. It’s a unique twist on a skeleton costume what will stand out in a graveyard–I mean crowd.

Price: From $18.39

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.