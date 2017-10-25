10 Best Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweaters 2018

As if your love for ugly Christmas sweaters wasn’t enough, these cringe inducing Christmas knits have taken an even bigger turn toward tacky, only increasing the desire to own more than one. In fact, why recycle that same old ugly sweater year after year? Now, LED lights amp up the action and might add to your devotion for these cult classics. Since Christmas is all about laughter and fun (and kindness, compassion and generosity, too) it seems only right that you’d load up your closet, and kick that impeccable sense of style to the curb, all in the name of comedy.

If you’ve been invited to an ugly Christmas sweater party, or you’re thinking about throwing one, the first piece in your party arsenal has to be the best ugly sweater you can find. Sure we can help you with the rest of those ugly sweater party supplies too, but we’re here to show you the best of the worst. These light up Christmas sweaters go far beyond illuminating Rudolf’s nose, although we’ve definitely found a few funny versions of those. You’ll have to check out the glittering snarky reinkitties, flashy Vegas knock offs, and partying penguins before deciding which ugly sweater is right for you.

From puking polar bears and barfing unicorns, to grandma’s crazy Christmas quilt, our Top 10 Best Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweaters will get rave reviews whenever you dare to wear them. Fair warning, however – you’d best lock them up. Your kids will want to snitch them for their own Christmas fun, although we have included a few selections for Juniors. While we’ve featured our ten favorites, we’re also here to make your sweater search simple, so you’ll see see we’ve suggested dozens more. Mostly appropriate, and always hilarious, you’re going to covet some of these light up Christmas sweaters for yourself, and if your family and friends have a ripe sense of humor, they’ll make awesome gifts for everyone on your Christmas list.

Best Light Up Christmas Sweaters for Men 1. Forum Novelties Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Pay tribute to Christmas past in this throwback light up Christmas sweater. Adorned top to bottom with a Santa, snowman, gingerbread man, Christmas tree and more, this ugly Christmas sweater was designed for laughs. Great for Christmas parties, or to liven up any December business presentation, this looks great in the dark and the daylight. While it’s only available in size large, you’ll find that it gives you that baggy “grandpa sweater” look, which only adds to the hilarious impression it makes. You can also get the light up ugly Christmas sweater with a candy cane and Christmas balls theme. And for the ladies, the tunic length light up sweater adorned with a Christmas tree is a sure fire winner.

Price: $33.06

2. Blizzard Bay Reinkitty Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

You can almost imagine the hissing and scratching, if Santa were to actually hitch up his sleigh to a team of super snarky cats. That’s the picture this hilarious light up ugly Christmas sweater conjures up. This soft 100 percent cotton knit sweater features a sky blue background, bedecked with moon and stars. On the front, the appliqued Santa and his eight questionable kitties are appliqued and highlighted by flashing lights. Once you put this on for the Christmas party or December office wear, you’ll get plenty of good natured ribbing. The Light Up Lazer Kitty Ugly Christmas Sweater features the stuff of bad Christmas dreams, with a snarling feline in a jaunty Santa hat, whose eyes light up, along with the the laser beams. The Crazy Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater doesn’t light up, but it is bedecked with jingle bells and lots of snarling cats.

Price: $34.99

3. Let It Glow Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Rudolf, international mystery buck, looks totally bad**s on the front of this light up Christmas sweater. Decked out in dark glasses and his very own ugly Christmas sweater, his light strung antlers will twinkle and shine whenever you move. With four flashing LED lights, you don’t even need batteries, and the lights will last and last. This comfy and cozy acrylic blend ugly sweater is perfectly appropriate for all your work related events, and it comes in sizes up to 2XL. There’s also a Women’s Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater, and it features lights on both the front and the back, plus it has an equally cool looking Rudolf in dark glasses. The Clubbing Baby Seals Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater (we can’t help the name) looks like a wild game of Twister has just been busted out, along with some holiday cocktails.

Price: $34.99

4. Blizzard Bay Men’s Polar Bear Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

It must have been quite the Christmas party last year, for someone to awaken the next day and think up this light up Christmas sweater. This ugly Christmas sweater features a polar bear vomiting, and better yet, the vomit lights up. Wow. We know you want to wear it at all your upcoming parties as a reminder to behave yourself. Perhaps our favorite part of this sweater is the dead fish bones that are embroidered in right below the glittering barf. While this light up ugly Christmas sweater is definitely in bad taste (yes, pun intended), it is all in good fun. The 100 percent cotton Fair Isle sweater is cozy and warm, and comes in sizes up to 2XL. For more animals (and Santa) behaving badly, check out the Santa’s Relief Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater, where the Christmas twinkle turns tinkle. Truly terrible… and awesome. At least the Vomiting Unicorn Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater is only barfing out cute candies, candy canes, snowflakes and stars. But really, what’s with a Christmas unicorn anyway?

Price: $34.99

5. Sin(ta) City Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Apparently, what happens at the North Pole, stays at the North Pole, at least if you’re lucky, like Santa. This light up ugly Christmas sweater steals from the famous Vegas theme, with glittering lights and casino images. Roll the dice on this light up Christmas sweater and we’re pretty sure you’ll get lucky too, probably winning your office ugly sweater contest by a landslide. The cotton and acrylic blend sweater is machine washable, so it’s easy care and easy wear. Rudolf and Santa are dashing through the snow on the This Is How We Roll Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater, except they’re making the trek in a Jeep, complete with flashing headlights and hubcaps. The Romantic Santa Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater finds the jolly old elf drinking wine by the fire, in the buff. Yes, his package lights up…but we’re talking about his Christmas package, so perish those naughty thoughts.

Price: $34.99

Best Light Up Christmas Sweaters for Women 6. Christmas Tree Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

You’ll be the one to light up your party with this light up Christmas sweater that features a cute, cartoonish Christmas tree with ornaments, candy canes, and, of course, lights up. This cotton and acrylic cutie features a red and white polka dot body, and red and white striped sleeves, all trimmed out in green. It is a nice, slightly longer length, hitting right at the hips. It comes in sizes up to 2XL. Throw on an LED Light Up Christmas Bulb Necklace, and you’re ready to party all night long. The Light Up Reindeer Jacquard Ugly Christmas Sweater is also tunic length, and features Rudolf with his nose so bright, which naturally lights up when you move. It’s also one of the least expensive light up Christmas sweaters we’ve found, at under twenty bucks.

Price: $34

7. Penguin Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Who doesn’t love penguins, especially when they’re wearing bow ties, right? It seems almost wrong to see this cute little bird on a light up ugly Christmas sweater, but once you see he’s not in his Arctic landscape, but rather stuck amdist a littany of terrible patterns and designs, it might just be the perfect juxtaposition for you. This ugly Christmas sweater fits true to size, so if you want a baggier look, by all means size up. It comes in sizes up to 2XL. Looking for something simpler, but still tacky? The Ho Ho Ho Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater, could be just what you’ve been longing to wear with your cozy black leggings or or favorite jeans. Since you’ve already admitted that you’re willing to wear an ugly sweater this year, you can always go slightly inappropriate (but never wrong) with the It’s Your Birthday Jesus Light Up Ugly Christmas sweater.

Price: $18.89 – $21.99

8. Best Plus Size Sweater: Plus Size Reindeer Hooded Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

You’ll be the star attraction of your own light up ugly Christmas sweater when you wear this hoodie to your next party or family gathering. The reindeer on this ugly sweater is decked out with a collar of red and green jingle bells that light up whenever you move. You are the face of this fun light up Christmas sweater, and whenever you’re outside, just pop on the hood that features cute little antlers as decorations. For an ugly sweater that’s totally gone to the dogs, the Ugly Pug and Cookies light up Christmas Sweater features a strand of twinkling light up Christmas lights around the shoulders. Got a love for St. Bernards? You’ve got one to the rescue on the Saving The Party Light Up Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater. All of these ugly sweaters come in plus sizes for the amply figured woman.

Price: $39.99

9. Best Junior Size Sweater: Blizzard Bay Juniors Sup Penguin Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Two perky penguins are groovin’ on the Christmas vibe on this light up Christmas sweater that might actually border on cute. For shame. It’s alright though, because this pullover is still plenty tacky. The gold applique beaks and feet, a sequin snow hat and flashing lights on the sunglasses and ball cap, all add up to the makings of a truly ugly Christmas sweater. Since you’re searching for ugly Christmas sweaters for teens, finding something they’ll actually wear is the trick. The Light-Up Santa and Polar Bear Pullover is hilarious, and not overly dorky, and the Light-Up Feliz Navidad Cactus Pullover for Juniors features a fun fringed bottom edge. Any of these sweaters would make perfect gift ideas for your daughter to give to her girlfriends.

Price: $13.07 – $26.99

10. Light-up Reindeer Wreath Ugly Christmas Sweater

Snowflakes and stripes, and the goofiest little reindeer ever, light up on the front of this ugly Christmas sweater. As you’d expect, the nose glitters with three multi-colored LED lights, but there are three other sets of flashing lights at the top and bottom, making it one of the more sparkly light up Christmas sweaters we’ve found. This cozy cotton and acrylic blend sweater comes in sizes up to 2XL, so it’s a great choice for women of all sizes. Just one step away from what we’d term “scotty dog ugly”, the Patchwork Quilt Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater features poinsettias, Christmas wreaths, a tree and a humble house, all wrapped up in a terrible plaid package. This ugly Christmas sweater also comes in plus sizes up to 3X.

Price: $29.99 – $33.02

