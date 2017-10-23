10 Best Renaissance Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Here ye, here ye. Renaissance costumes doth make a most splendid choice for lords and ladies of all statures this Halloween. There is something so fun about dressing up in clothing that was once the norm hundreds hundreds of years ago and makes you feel like a character out of your favorite medieval story.

Beyond just Halloween, historical costumes are increasing in popularity due to the massive television juggernaut Game of Thrones as well as cosplay. Cosplay is a contraction of the words costume play, in which a group of people come together dressed up in costumes and accessories that represent specific fantasy characters from movies, comics, cartoons and video games.

Whether you’re looking for something unique to don October 31 or an ensemble to impress your next cosplay event, we put together a top ten list of the best renaissance costumes for 2017. Check them out, in no particular order, but with fair damsels first of course.

1. InCharacter Women’s Renaissance Maiden Costume

Here is a bold, yet elegant outfit worthy of Cersei Lannister herself. This costume comes with a long-sleeved burgundy, crushed velvet-like dress with puffed shoulders, gold contrast trim on the bodice and square neckline, and split-skirt with contrasting gold underlay. The gold sleeves also have finger loops to keep everything looking long and lean. The head piece is lovely as well, with coordinating fabric and gold trim, as well as an attached burgundy veil.

Price: $29.99-$155.93

2. California Costumes Women’s Tavern Maiden Costume

There’s nothing wrong with slinging ale to weary travelers, especially when you can look this good doing it. The California Costumes Women’s Tavern Maiden Costume’s main component is a one-piece outfit that features a blouse, vest, skirt and green apron. The blouse has nice frill details and the built-in corset detailing makes it easy to pull a fun and flirty gothic look together. The black belt is separate, which makes it nice for ladies of all sizes to adjust it to proper tightness.

Price: $18.01-$63.52

3. Nuotuo Women’s Renaissance Costume

For a plainer, more peasant-like outfit, this pick has fantastic details. First of all, you can choose from eleven different apron colors and patterns. Secondly, the blouse has wonderfully exaggerated sleeves, edge details and elegant pintuck stitching at the waist. Thirdly, the entire look is mostly made of quality cotton, so it will last through multiple wearings with proper care. This is a fantastic choice for damsels who might get bored easily, since a simple change of accessories with this outfit will give you an entirely new look.

Price: $63.99-$85.98

4. InCharacter Costumes Women’s Huntress Costume

Here’s an awesome outfit for any headstrong warrior woman out there. This Huntress Costume comes with a hooded cape with chain closure, tunic dress with lace-up front, attached cape strap, printed gauntlets and waist cinching belt. The pieces have ornate gold detailing and the cape with hood is a velvet-esque material, which gives it a more expensive look. Unfortunately, a bow and arrows are not included, but that lets you go for your own weapon of choice, whether it be a crossbow, sword, or the previously mentioned quiver and arrows.

Price: $23.67-$55.95

5. California Costumes Women’s Lady Guinevere Costume

One of the most famous ladies in all of medieval storytelling, Lady Guinevere was King Arthur’s queen, but loved by Lancelot of the Lake. Long story short, she was sentenced to die, but eventually made her way back to Arthur. It’s quite the dramatic tale, and this vibrant and impressive dress does the renowned queen some nice justice for under fifty dollars. The long dark teal dress features flared sleeves with gold piping and the included belt has elegant gold and silver embroidery. You also get the amber jeweled crown, which is easily secured with elastic in the back.

Price: $28.87-$40.83

6. California Costumes Men’s Robin Hood Costume

He stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and now you too can dress as the infamous heroic outlaw that was Robin Hood. This costume set comes with a long-sleeve green shirt with hood and brown vest, wrist gauntlet gloves, belt with pouch, and boot covers. You will have to score your own bow and arrows elsewhere, though. We suggest this simple set for toting as you prowl All Hallows Eve feasts with your own gang of Merry Men.

Price: $22.80-$308.72

7. California Costumes Men’s Tavern Man Costume

Sometimes, all you need is a special shirt and pants to transport you back in time. This easy Tavern Man set from California Costumes will do just that. The shirt features a lace-up front, puffed shoulders, exaggerated sleeves, and gold edges. The plain brown pants have ties at the bottom for a little extra detail too. To really bring the costume to life, you’ll need to grab a few things of your own. A pair of trusty black boots (the more scuffed up the better), your favorite beer mug, and a five-day shadow should do the trick.

Price: $26.99-$65.99

8. California Costumes Men’s Renaissance Medieval Knight Ren Faire Costume

If you fancy yourself a ladies man, then this valiant knight costume is the right choice for you. It even has the shining armor all ready to go. The ensemble comes with a silver tunic with attached sleeves, matching silver hood, detachable cape with medallion, coordinating gauntlets and black belt. Complete the look with any pair of black pants and black boots. Also make sure you pick out a handsome sword. We like this inexpensive option with blue gem handle.

Price: $41.39-$85.98

9. Forum Deluxe Designer Collection King Henry The VIII Costume

This is surely a costume fit for a king. The price tag is bit towards the kingly side too, but the quality and detail of this selection elevate it past your usual costume picks. It comes with a hat, extra-long tunic and faux-fur lined coat, all with standout features. The hat has gems in its trim and falls jauntily to the side. The tunic has great complimentary fabrics and the neckline boasts the same gems as the hat. The faux-fur lined coat is soft and includes extra gold cord details as well.

Price: $76.54-$155.95

10. Underwraps Men’s Executioner Costume

Our last selection is definitely the darkest pick, but we are talking about Halloween after all. This sinister costume includes a black tunic with block edges and grommet details, as well as an oversized hood for added drama. You also get a black wide band belt with coordinating boot covers and wrist cuffs. Just grab an oversized battle axe to be the most intimidating medieval guy at any party.

Price: $22.99-$45.95

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.