Top 10 Best Sexy Nurse Halloween Costumes 2018

Whether you’ve always envisioned yourself on Halloween night as a naughty Nurse Nightingale, or you just like to have good fun with a sexy Halloween costume, playing a nurse on this one night of the year can be a riot. From plunging necklines, to super short mini-skirts, these sexy nurse costumes could even attract Dr. McDreamy at your next Halloween party. From just slightly outside of prim and proper, to down right cardiac arresting, the assortment of nurse costumes we’ve collected for this post will keep your patients (aka. party pals) needing a dose of CPR, or at minimum, some Jello shots. Be sure to check out the assortment of fun accessories we’ve included too, from giant syringes to naughty knee highs, and of course they’re all embellished with the classic cross emblematic of real nurses everywhere.

If you’re looking for a variety of costume choices, check out our collections of costumes for the whole family. We’ve looked at witch costumes and cowgirl costumes, vampire costumes, seriously sexy costumes, maternity costumes and adorable costumes for babies and toddlers. Of course we’ve found the perfect princess costumes too, along with the best ways to dress up like Wonder Woman. Whatever strikes your fancy, or fulfills your Halloween night fantasy, these Top 10 Best Sexy Nurse Costumes for Halloween 2018 are just what the doctor ordered.

1. California Costumes Women’s Cardiac Arrest Costume

If you’re naughty by nature, you’re up to being the daring and dangerous cardiac arrest nurse. This sexy nurse costume looks far more naughty than nice, and it comes complete with the nurse’s uniform, which features a low cut sweetheart neck line with an adjustable zipper. The skirt has a saucy little apron attached. This sexy Halloween costume is even more adorable thanks to the red belt with a cross on the front and the campy nurse’s cap that come with this it. You can take this sexy costume to the hilt with some black fishnet thigh high stockings that include nurse badges in front. If you’re hosting a party, be sure to prep some special jello shot syringes to treat all your guests…er, patients appropriately.

Price: $25.10 – $29.18

2. California Costumes Women’s Nurse Heart Breaker Costume

Be still your beating heart. This sexy nurse costume will have your patients swooning. The two piece Halloween costume features a sweetheart neckline with adjustable zipper and a flouncy ruffled skirt with attached apron. The bodice features pretty red piping that sets off the flattering fit. This nurse costume also includes a cute nurse hat and belt. Make the skirt even more flouncy and fun with a layered petticoat. A red stethoscope is also the perfect accoutrement to make you look like a true blue nurse on Halloween night.

Price: $31.55 – $33.03

3. Say Ahhh! Sexy Nurse Costume

Red pleats catch your eye in this fun and flirty sexy nurse costume. The mini-dress uniform zips up the front so you can show a bit more cleavage, should you so choose. This women’s Halloween costume includes the washable nurse’s dress and cap. The bonus with this costume is that it also includes a stethoscope and two jumbo shot syringes. Since you’re dressing up as a sexy nurse, you might want to add some white platform sandals and white fishnet stockings to the mix as well.

Price: $29.99

4. Smiffy’s Women’s Sexy Nurse Costume

This sexy nurse costume is just what the doctor ordered for your Halloween party. The body con nurse’s outfit has a super sexy fit that might send admirers to the ER when they see you in it. The bright red zipper in front can be adjusted to your comfort level. The scoop neck dress also has a fold over collar and sleeves with red detailing. Grab some white fishnet thigh highs, and a cute red nurse’s cape for a sexy Halloween night out on the town.

Price: $16.86 – $53.20

5. Be Wicked Women’s Personal Care Nurse Costume

This sassy and oh-so-sexy nurse costume promises to maximize you special personal skills at treating patients (aka. party guests). The Halloween nurse outfit zips up the back. With a cute peplum, red piping and a matching red belt, all you’ll need to complete this costume is a nurse’s cap. And since you’re already breaking the hospital rules with that nurse costume, why not add some seriously sexy red shoes too?

Price: $33.32 – $49.00

6. Best Buy: Fashoutlet Women’s Sexy Nurse Uniform

This naughty nurse costume is ready to make a Halloween debut at your next party. The stretchy, body con dress features a front zip up top, which doesn’t require showing quite as much cleavage as the photo depicts, unless you want to, of course. It has an attached tutu style skirt. The nurse outfit has a cute notched collar and bright red accents. The headpiece with a bright red cross is also included, and at this price, it’s more affordable than many. Slip into some white thigh high boots for an even sexier look.

Price: $13.77

7. Leg Avenue Women’s Nurse Nikki Costume

Who says sexy has to equal overly revealing? This cute sexy nurse costume features a more modest, but totally adorable, knee length swing dress in a perfect polka dot print. It features an attached apron, sassy red and white collar and sheer sleeves with red trim. This Halloween costume also includes the matching nurse’s hat/headpiece that’s also done in the polka dot print. Be sure to get a fluffy petticoat to maximize the look of the dress’s swingy skirt, and check out those little red mini-cropped gloves. Don’t they add an extra cute touch?

Price: $28.04 – $28.95

8. Starline Sexy Women’s Head Nurse Costume Set

This naughty little nurse costume would have even the healthiest patients pressing their call button. The Sexy Women’s Head Nurse Halloween costume features a flatteringly fit nurse’s uniform that combines a red trimmed mini-skirt with an attached apron, and a fitted bodice with red accents, and a sweetheart neckline with a cute fold-over collar, embellished with crosses. The short sleeves are also embellished with the nurse’s emblem. This sexy nurse costume comes with the matching nurse’s headpiece and the bright red stethoscope. Some not-at-all-nurselike sheer white thigh highs add a great look to this nurse costume, and the clear lucite pumps are another sexy addition.

Price: $40.80 (22 percent off MSRP)

9. Leg Avenue Women’s Heart Stoppin’ RN

This sexy nurse costume could cause your fellow Halloween partiers to go into cardiac arrest. First, the dark detail, red on black, instead of the traditional innocent white look. The garter belt details in front, hold up some sassy black fishnet stockings, which are not included with this nurse outfit. Up the back of this sexy Halloween costume, you’ll find a clever red heart monitor detail that looks just like an EKG readout. This costume includes both a a cross embellished arm band and matching leg garter. It also includes the black and red nurse hat headband. Grab a huge jumbo syringe, so you can pretend to inject your partying friends with fun.

Price: $27.74 – $42

10. Best Plus Size Costume: Music Legs Home Care Nurse Plus Size Costume

If you’re big, bold and beautiful, slip into this sexy nurse costume from Music Legs. In sizes up to 3XL/4XL, this cute plus size Halloween costume cleverly shows off all your best assets. The dress features a pleated peplum top, with a scoop neck, petite notched collar and sheer short sleeves. The sheer overlay skirt features shiny red detailing and has two nurse emblem accents. Thic sexy Halloween costume also comes with the nurse hat headband, and a stethoscope as well. Snag some sexy white nurse stockings that hit just above the knee to really enhance this cute costume, or be daring and grab the blood red patterned thigh highs with a white cross on the top.

Price: $51.04

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.