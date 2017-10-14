Skeleton watches are, simply, watches that allow you to see the inner workings of the timepiece. The name skeleton probably comes from the fact that when you talk about minimalism, you can use the word “skeleton” to describe the pared-down aspect of the thing. In this case, skeleton watches were, originally, a way to sort of streamline a nice watch.

Renowned watch expert Ariel Adams, creator and publisher of the online watch magazine aBlogtoWatch, says “Skeleton watches began as existing movements that a trained person ‘cut up’ in order to remove as much ‘extra’ as possible in order to expose the workings of the movement to the viewer.”

The look apparently appealed to a lot of people, as many watch makers incorporated the skeleton style into some of their designs. Mr. Adams points out that’s it’s better, perhaps, to simply call them “open dial” watches. With one exception in this list, all the watches not only feature the open dial (to a greater or lesser extent, as you’ll see), but they also feature an “exhibition back,” which means that you can see the inner workings of the watch from the backside, too.

For this list, we sought to present a variety of skeleton watches each with a unique look, while trying to keep focus on reputable makers. Whether you’re looking to begin building your watch collection or you’re just seeking a great gift for someone — including yourself, natch — this list of the 10 Best Skeleton Watches for Men 2018 is a solid place to start.

1. Stuhrling Original Men’s Legacy Automatic Watch

Stuhrling, the Brooklyn-based watchmaker, offers many skeleton watches, but we think this one is particularly unique. The Stuhrling Original Men’s Legacy Automatic is an automatic self-winding piece: it’s powered by the arm movement of the wearer. The outer stainless steel bezel is silver tone while the inner mechanical parts are silver, blue and gold. You’ll be able to easily enjoy looking at this men’s skeleton watch, as this piece is rather large with a 46mm case size. There are two functional sub-dials: one is for an additional time (dual time indicator) and the other is an am/pm indicator (featuring very attractive sun/moon imagery). Besides the skeleton dial, this piece also has an exhibition caseback. The band is an alligator-style genuine leather. A great looking piece.

Price: $224.99

2. Fossil Grant Watch

Fossil features a whole lotta watches, and this one could be one of the best looking of the bunch. It’s an automatic self-wind movement and it features traditional Roman numeral hour markers, as well as an outer minute track. The sub-dial, at six o’clock, is the seconds dial. The watch face features a skeleton element that is somewhat inset, which adds to the appeal and uniqueness of the look. Great contrasting blue hands, with the hour and minute hands featuring luminescent application. The band is black leather with tonal stitching and a buckle closure. The back is an exhibition caseback.

Price: $130.99

3. Michael Kors Jetmaster Automatic

A really cool looking timepiece here. This Michael Kors Jetmaster fashion watch has a great contrasting look with the silver stainless steel band and mechanics, the black bezel and red highlights on the second hand, one of the four dub-dials and on the two pushers. The sub-dials are comprised of the month, the day, the date and a 24-hour dial. The band features the double push-button safety fold-over clasp and the caseback is an exhibition back. This 45mm piece features automatic Japanese quartz movement.

Price: $229.98

4. Kenneth Cole New York Skeleton Dial

While skeleton watches are, just as a matter of appearance, quite complex, this Kenneth Cole New York piece is, probably, the simplest, cleanest watch of the list. The It features a Japanese 21-jewel automatic (self-winding) movement. The 44mm case burnished stainless steel case offsets the blue silicone strap, which features a sold stainless steel buckle closure and solid silicone keeper/safety. The back is an exhibition caseback and the hour and minute hands are luminescent, as are the tops of the hour hash marks.

Price: $99.99

5. Tissot Men’s T-Complication Squelette Mechanical Stainless Steel Display Watch

Tissot is a luxury Swiss watch maker founded in Le Locle, Switzerland in 1853 by Charles-Félicien Tissot and his son, Charles-Émile Tissot. This beautiful piece features a 48mm stainless steel case. It’s got a kinda-tough-to-see-but-very-cool sub-dial at 9 o’clock, which features the seconds hand. The predominant color of this men’s skeleton watch is silver (the inner mechanism) with a little gold. The hands and hour markers are blue and white. They are luminescent. This is a watch that requires winding: a classic mechanical watch from an extremely reputable Swiss brand. Customer reviews are through the roof, with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $1,255

6. Bulova Men’s Stainless Steel Automatic Watch

We’re including two rectangular pieces in the list. The first is this Bulova piece, which features a 49mm stainless steel case. The skeleton aspect of the front is an open aperture, sort of a peek-a-boo into the mechanics, that sits between six and eight o’clock. It’s overlapped by two sub-dials: the 24-hour dial and the 60 second dial. The hour hash marks and the hour and minute hands are luminous and the bracelet is stainless with a double press deployant closure. It’s an automatic with a 40 hour power reserve (meaning you can wear something else in your collection and the watch will keep ticking for almost two days until you wind it with movement again). While the front skeleton is small, the entire back is an exhibition back, so you can see it all.

Price: $213

7. Charles-Hubert 3888-A Men’s Gold Plated Stainless Steel Automatic Watch

Let’s stay with the rectangular shape. This one is a beautiful rectangular fashion watch from Charles-Hubert Paris.The goldtone 17 jewel movement is viewable both front and exhibition back. It’s a 40mm by 14mm case in goldtone, with a lighter brown alligator pattern calfskin leather strap. Hand wound mechanical movement. The watch features luminescent hour, minute and second hands. This is an extremely good looking piece at a very reasonable price.

Price: $148

8. Seiko Men’s SRP-318 Coutura Automatic Watch

You absolutely cannot go wrong with a Seiko. The Coutura line by Seiko is quite popular, but skeleton watches in this style aren’t necessarily easy to find. This piece features the skeleton peek-a-boo (rather than the entire watch face) at the nine o’clock position. The stainless steel case is 40mm wide, 12mm thick. It features a two-tone (stainless and yellow gold plated) stainless steel bracelet with the sapphire crystal. It is an automatic mechanical, so just keep movin’ and it’ll keep tickin’. For the record, it’s powered by Seiko’s 4R39 automatic movement with 24 jewels. The hands are luminous, as are the index hour markers. The Seiko Men’s Coutura does feature the exhibition back — the full back. A lovely watch from a top quality maker.

Price: $265

9. Ingersoll Arizona II Mechanical Men’s Watch

Quite the busy little (actually, big — 47mm case) watch here, with a variety of colors. Ingersoll is an American company that got its start, according to the website, thanks to Henry Ford’s successful application of automated systems to mass production products. This traditional looking piece certainly doesn’t look mass produced. It features a mechanical hand wind movement and it has a sub-dial at nine o’clock for the seconds. The strap is genuine leather and this one does feature the exhibition back, so you can see the mechanism from either side of the watch. When this list was first put together, this watch was listed for $100 more, so it’s quite a great price now.

Price: $123.82

10. Reef Tiger Chronograph Men’s Sport Watch

A very manly, very dark black presentation with the Reef Tiger Chronograph skeleton watch for men. Reef Tiger’s roots go back to pre-20th century times, when Stephane Reef and Leandro Tiger formed the company. It was revived by family heirs in 1995 and continues making watches in Gelchsheim, Germany today. This piece features Seiko VK 68 Quartz Movement. The bubble-style crystal is scratch-proof mineral. Echoing the crystal, the pushers and winder are in a unique type of bubble style, too. Three sub dials include the 24-hour dial, seconds dial and 60-minute dial. Strap is leather and this one does not feature the exhibition back.

Price: $148

