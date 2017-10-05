If it’s Halloween, it’s time for the Star Wars universe to come alive once again. Star Wars costumes have been going strong since 1977, when the first movie in the nine-part series, Star Wars, was released. At the end of this year, around Christmas, the eighth installment in the series will drop: Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While we’re sure it’s gonna be another great episode of intergalactically popular proportions, we’re not focusing on the story and plot here. We’re talking about the look. What will Jedi look like? A lot like all the others…but with very small differences.

As with any fictional franchise, there are going to be various versions on the same theme. For example, early on, Batman wore grey, blue and black. The current version of The Bat is now in a nearly completely black colorway. With the Star Wars universe, it’s no different. The Last Jedi merchandise that is trickling out now features slight variations on the last version, The Force Awakens. Think of it like a new model year for a car. Just little differences along the way. But the differences — and the sheer power of the Star Wars franchise — add up to m-o-n-e-y. According to the Guiness World Records, the Star Wars franchise is the number one most successful merchandising franchise of all time.

A note about the list below: there just aren’t a lot of options available. Basically, you have your choice of five different The Last Jedi characters. They’re all great, give or take a dark side here and there. It could be that there are already so many versions — so many layers upon layers — of Star Wars merch that everyone’s been covered. But, there are some new ones on this list of the Top 10 Best Star Wars: The Last Jedi Halloween Costumes. But before you choose your new ride, here’s a look at the trailer for the film. Chills.

1. The Last Jedi, Deluxe Luke Skywalker Costume

The King of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker. Okay, maybe you reserve that title for Yoda — but you don’t look good in green. You def look great as the guy who is at the center of the Star Wars universe. Luke’s a little older now, so he’s sporting the gruff and the wild longer hair — those are going to be an additional purchase on your part since they don’t come with this costume, but you can get them easy right here. (If you opt for the dome and face fur, you might be able to fool some people that you’re trick-or-treating as Chuck Heston in The 10 Commandments.) The Last Jedi Deluxe Luke Skywalker Costume includes the hooded cape, the robe with attached top, pants and a belt. To complete the look, you may want to include Luke’s lightsaber. This one is going fast.

Price: $53.98

2. Rey The Last Jedi Child’s Costume

Who, indeed, is the last Jedi? Is it Luke? Or is it Rey, the young superhero who burst onto the scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens? For the kids who want to rock it as Rey, this is a great costume comprised of a jumpsuit with attached wraps and boot tops, a belt, a cuff and arm warmers.

Price: $24.71 (12 percent off MSRP)

3. The Last Jedi Girl’s Rey Costume Bundle

This is just like the one above, with a couple of notable differences. First, this one is a bundle, so it comes with the costume and the lightsaber and the Darth Vader candy pail. There is yet another option — the Rey The Last Jedi Deluxe Child Costume Package — which is the costume, the lightsaber and the Darth candy pail…but this costume isn’t a jumpsuit, it’s pants with attached boot tops and a separate top.

Price: $69.99

4. The Last Jedi Deluxe Women’s Rey Costume

For the ladies who want to rep Rey, this is the Halloween costume for you. It’s got the top with attached wraps, pants with attached boot tops, the cuff, the arm warmers and the belt. You can score a lightsaber here. If you want to pop a Rey wig on your dome, you can get that here.

Price: $28.50-$111.93 (depending on size selected)

5. Rey The Last Jedi Deluxe Women’s Costume Package

For the one-stop-shopper who wants to be Rey, this is the package for you. It’s a jumpsuit (as opposed to some of the other options in the list, which are separate pants/tops) and it does come with the wig and the lightsaber. It also includes the top with attached wraps, the pants with attached boot tops, a belt with holster, the cuffs and the arm warmers.

Price: $84.99

6. Rey Deluxe SW 8 Costume

This version of Rey was actually available for Halloween 2016, but it is labeled “SW 8” and, since The Last Jedi is the eighth in the series, we’re including it here. Also including it because it’s made by a different company (Xcoser) than the other Rey options in the list and this one does include one significantly additional piece: the bag. Here’s what this The Last Jedi Halloween costume for women includes in total: the waistcoat, the shirt, the pants, oversleeves, the belt, the holster and that bag. It doesn’t come with boots, but this is a pair you could rock with the costume and later.

Price: $118.99-$125.55 (depending on size selected)

7. The Last Jedi Kylo Ren Adult Deluxe Package

If you want to be that guy — the villain everyone loves to hate, but he looks good so maybe some people secretly just love to luv him — then this is the guy to be. As you probably know from Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Kylo is (SPOILER ALERT) the son of Leia and Han. And (MORE SPOILER) Kylo, in a fit of very badness, sent Han to the great beyond. What this did was cement his place as a major character in the Star Wars universe and it made him a great choice for a Halloween costume. This one includes the robe, the hooded cape, the mask, the Kylo Reno lightsaber, the wig and a scar tattoo kit for your face. I mean, let’s face it: somebody this bad has gotta have a face scar.

Price: $84.99

8. Kylo Ren The Last Jedi Deluxe Child Costume Package

See above for all the details about this BA dude who, in this case, comes in miniature…as this is the kids’ size costume. It has all the same great stuff: the robe, the hooded cape, the belt, the mask, the lightsaber, the wig and the scar tattoo. But this one also has the Darth Vader candy pail. Even evil little dark side guys need a place to keep the treats. If you don’t need the wig, lightsaber and pail, you can go with just the costume, which is a bit less spendy.

Price: $79.99

9. The Last Jedi, Deluxe Poe Dameron Costume

Poe Dameron is for those of us who long for the Han Solo vibe. You know, the sorta swashbuckling jet jockey who fights for good. And you will look good in this costume! For crying out loud, it’s so cool that you could probably make it a part of your regular street wear. The deluxe Poe D. comes with the foam padded jacket with attached top, pants with attached boot tops and a belt. For the Little PD’s, this child’s deluxe Poe Dameron costume is the ticket.

Price: $41.96-$89.76 (depending on size selected)

10. The Last Jedi, Child’s Super Deluxe Executioner Trooper Costume

It’s always been a dichotomy, the fact that the baddies under Darth Vader’s command are white wearing baddies. Bad as stormtroopers are, they’re a great Halloween costume idea, especially The Last Jedi version, which is officially licensed. It comes with the foam padded jumpsuit with attached shoulder pads and boot covers, a belt and a two-piece mask. To add a bit of essential accessorizing, these stormtrooper gloves are a great addition. As always, make sure you take a good look at the easy-to-read size chart before you make your selection.

Price: $35.10

