10 Funny Christmas Sweaters for 2018: The Ultimate List

Christmas time is upon us once again.

With it comes many holiday traditions, the best of which is funny Christmas sweaters.

After all, nothing captures the overly saccharine aesthetic of the holiday times like an intentionally hideous Christmas sweater.

Funny Christmas sweaters range from ironically cheesy knit patterns to downright lewd parodies. No matter which option you go with, it’s a refreshing change that takes some of the seriousness out of this winter tradition.

If you want to be the center of attention at your next ugly Christmas sweater party, go for whatever sweater print will score you the most laughs.

We’ve highlighted some of the most ridiculous crewneck sweater prints available online right now to make your shopping even easier.

Read on below to browse our favorite funny Christmas sweaters, and make your holiday a merry one.

1. Men’s Winter Whale Tail Santa Sweater

If the dad bod is a legitimately desirable style, consider Santa to be the potbelly pioneer.

This Whale Tail sweater from Tipsy Elves is a risqué design that is sure to shake some stockings at the next holiday.

The print depicts Santa wearing his delicates inappropriately high. Yikes, maybe he ate too many cookies.

Price: $59.95 (7 percent off MSRP)

2. Digital Dudz Fireplace Christmas Sweater

This Crackling Fireplace Sweater uses a little bit of technological magic to set the Christmas spirit ablaze.

This Christmas sweater has a small window at the center of its fireplace design where you can plug your phone in to act as a virtual fireplace.

Simply install the free Digital Dudz app, and you’ll have a warm and toasty fire wherever you go.

Price: $39.96 and up

3. Gingerbread Nightmare Sweater

The team at Tipsy Elves specializes in making the funny Christmas sweaters. Their designs capture the lost beauty of vintage holiday designs without the shrinking and itchiness of a knit Christmas sweater.

Their Gingerbread Nightmare design is the perfect combination of cute and foreboding to reflect how people actually feel about a holiday where they are obligated to buy stuff for all their loved ones.

Price: $29.95 (53 percent off MSRP)

4. Let It Snow Game of Thrones Ugly Christmas Sweater

Winter is here. Anyone who has time to eat, drink, and be merry clearly isn’t aware of the looming threat of the white walkers.

But you can leave things to Jon Snow, King in the North and Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch.

This somber sweater design pairs a vector image of Jon Snow with a tiled tree and snowflake pattern that really ties in the holiday motif.

This design’s sizes run a little large, and the sweater is extra soft on the inside. Just like Jon.

Price: $27.95 and up

5. Wiener Wonderland Christmas Sweater

“Wiener Wonderland” might sound a little naughty without some context, but dog lovers will roll over for this excellent Christmas sweater design.

The dachshund with a scarf is cute enough to wear to a grade school Christmas pageant, yet the vague caption “wiener wonderland” is just salacious enough to go over well for an ugly sweater party. It’s the perfect combo.

Price: $29.99

6. Women’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Light-up Santa

If you could only have a Christmas tree or a Christmas sweater, which size sweater would you need?

In all seriousness, this light-up naked Santa sweater is loads more fun than an actual Christmas tree, and it already comes pre-lit.

This sweater houses four flashing LED lights that come on when you move. There are no batteries needed, and the whole shebang is machine washable.

Just make sure not to touch that present.

Price: $34.00 and up

7. Unisex Doge Ugly Christmas Sweater

Wow. Much Christmas. Such jolly.

There’s nothing like bringing out a classic meme for the holidays. And that’s exactly why this Doge-inspired Christmas sweater is such a fun pick for an ugly sweater party.

Its digital design does not fade in the wash, and the polyester fabric is soft and warm to wear.

Price: $10.99 and up

8. Women’s Christmas Present Sweater

If you are going for an over-the-top Christmas sweater design, look no further than this outrageous Christmas present sweater.

This colorful garment comes complete with gold wrapping paper, a gift tag, and some inexplicably cool elbow patches.

also available in a men’s design.

Price: $59.95

9. Unisex Ugly ’80s Christmas Crewneck

If knit sweaters aren’t your style, this retro ’80s crewneck featuring the king of cool Will Smith is a surefire way to have a pumped up Christmas.

This pullover is as soft and comfortable as St. Nick’s beard, and even though it will thoroughly insulate you from the winter weather, you won’t be able to hold back how cool you feel wearing it.

Price: $19.76 and up

10. Unisex Christmas Great Again Sweater

Whether you wear this one for irony or for some Christmas trolling, you’ll be sure to draw plenty of attention with this polarizing “Make Christmas Great Again” sweater, featuring the one and only D.T.

Price: $23.99 and up

