Tall, short, chunky and funky, block heel sandals and pumps are primed and ready to dress up your spring and summer this year. We’re betting, right about now, that you’re ready to get all of your dark brown and black closed toe shoes and boots out of sight, and out of mind. The adorable block heel shoes we’ve selected here are embellished and not, in both bright seasonal colors and muted tones. Block heels also have a secret advantage over many other shoe styles. They are are actually more comfortable to wear, because they shift more of your weight to the heel. Believe it or not, they also make you more stable on your feet – a huge plus if you plan to slip into a pair of platforms with a four or more inch heel height.

Everywhere you look, you’ll see these sophisticated little block heel pumps and shoes, so we’ve picked 20 of the most popular pairs, and as always, loaded you up with additional recommendations that are either similar in style, with different heel heights, or are other fashionable options by the same brand. From denim and animal prints, to soft suedes, tassels and fringe, we’ve found the sassiest, sexiest additions for your summer wardrobe.

Since you’re looking ahead to warmer weather, check out our recommendations for plus size floral dresses, swimsuits, tunics and tops to go with these awesomely on trend shoe styles, right after you take a look at these Best Block Heel Shoes for Spring/Summer 2018: Top 20 Sandals & Pumps. Get ready to kick up your heels in any one of them.

1. Sam Edelman Women’s Stillson Block Heel Pumps

When you’re thinking about spring and summer, you’re ready to relegate most of that black and brown footwear to the back of the closet. These refreshing pale pink suede block heel pumps are a classic that can play well with neutral tones and are equally great with the season’s darks, like navy and olive. These Sam Edelman shoes feature top notch design, along with a dose of comfort. With a 3.5 inch heel, they’re terrific for the office or an evening out, but they’d look equally great with your fave skinny jeans. The rounded toe box makes for more comfortable wear throughout the day, and the hours beyond. These sweet block heels come in more than a dozen cool colors and patterns, including several variations of pink, metallic jacquard, and our other timeless favorite, cheetah print.

Price: $54 – $139.95

2. Nine West Women’s Synthetic Pump

We’re always in search of the perfect neutral shoe, and these Nine West Pumps fit our bill. These cute block heel pumps look sassy in their synthetic patent, but you can also get them in three other colors and finishes as well. We love the clever cut out styling at the arch, that gives them a slightly more sexy look, while still being professional. With a 3.5 inch block heel, and more pointed toe, they look sophisticated for every occasion. If you’re looking for neutral block heels with a lower heel height, the Nine West Women’s Scheila Patent Dress Pumps pare it down a bit, but keep the same chic styling, and we love the pale grey – a perfect light neutral tone. If you’re putting comfort at the forefront, a two inch heel height can give you just enough lift, without a lot of pain. The Nine West Women’s Ike is a great choice that comes in both suede and smooth leather.

Price: $49.99 – $104.97

3. Calvin Klein Women’s Genoveva Dress Pump

These sassy silver block heel pumps are so comfy and cute, they might have you kicking your fave summer flats to the curb. With a modest height you’d expect more from a kitten heel, these cute Calvin Klein pumps have a 1.5 inch heel that looks just dressy enough, and just playful enough. To make them even more comfy, they feature a gel pod insert that’s like a big squishy hug for your feet. With a pointed toe, and a deeply scooped vamp, these sweet block heels come in 13 different colors and patterns. We love the metallic embellishment on the heel that features the Calvin Klein logo, too. Very chic. The Calvin Klein Women’s Georgie Dress Pump features the same block heels, with a two piece look (a la Mary Janes) that would be perfect all those lightweight fabrics of spring and summer.

Price: $43.99 – $137.98 (Up to 55 percent off MSRP depending on color and size)

4. The Fix Women’s Margot Block Heel Ankle Strap Pumps

Okay, even though we’ve been throwing shade on the black shoes, all the rules are off when you add some glitter to the picture. These glitter pumps from The Fix, are super adorable, and would make the perfect evening shoes for cocktail hour, although they’d dress up pretty much any outfit you had in mind. These mid-height block heel pumps have a dainty ankle strap that gives them lots of sex appeal, and the squarish toe with rounded corners is easy on the tootsies, even after hours of wear. You can also get these cute block heel shoes in gold multi-colored glitter. Is the sparkle a little too much for your tastes? The Fix Women’s Mona Embellished Block Heel Ankle Strap Pump is a a similar style, in simple suede, with a super cool embellished heel. Embellished shoes are super hot this year, so get ready for Vegas, baby.

Price: $36.79 – $89

5. Clarks Kendra Sienna Platform Pumps

If you’re concerned that block heels might look chunky or unflattering, these gorgeous Clarks pumps will convince you otherwise. These block heels feature a half inch front platform, and a 3.25 inch heel, meaning you get a little added height, without the discomfort of taller heels. These cuties come in this perfect nude color that goes with virtually anything for spring and summer, and rounded toe keeps your feet comfy all day long. We also love another Clarks platform pump, that has an oh so sexy peep toe. The Jenness Cloud Dress Pump features a criss-cross vamp and cushioned insole for all day wear.

Price: $48.97 – $109.99

6. Nine West Women’s Jineya Pump

We think you’ll love these two-tone cuties from Nine West, especially because they take traditional block heel pumps a fashion step forward. These black and cream pumps feature an architectural heel that’s particularly popular this season, plus they add a bit of shimmer with a gold inner heel. The moderate block heel and rounded toe make for a comfortable fit for business or special occasions. With a dressy look, at an affordable price, they’re a must-have for your seasonal shoe collection. You can get them in navy, or an uber-elegant black and pewter combo too. The Nine West Women’s Astor Block Heel Pump comes in both fabric options and several other colors, with either chunky stacked wood block heels or crock covered heels. Sam Edelman’s similar two-tone block heel pumps feature open sides and a delicate wrap around ankle strap.

Price: $49.99 – $89

7. Dolce Vita Women’s Caley Block Heel Mules

These woven raffia mules certainly say warm weather is on the horizon. The solid, wood heel adds a sturdy lift and enhances the overall look of these block heels that come in a natural color that goes beautifully with olive tones, and light summery colors. With a three inch heel height, they add a splash of pizazz to your favorite jeans or capris, and would look great for both casual and business wear. If you want to kiss the natural look goodbye, and slip into something that’s going to get some serious attention, the Dolce Vita Women’s Enya Mules feature clear lucite four inch high block heels, and a leather upper in either fuschia or silver metallic leather. We dare you to be brave enough to slip into them.

Price: $120

8. Nine Seven Patent Leather Women’s Block Heel Party Pumps

These handmade block heel pumps are pretty much guaranteed to make any woman feel like a princess. With lush patent leather uppers, contrasting black platform sole and embellished block heels, these comfy pumps will make any day shine. The moderate 3.15 inch heels are the stars of this show, with beautiful matching dimensional flowers, both large and small, applied on a shiny silver heel. These sassy red patent leather pumps get rave reviews for how well made and comfortable they are, even after hours of wear. They also come in black patent leather and grey patent as well. No doubt they’d amp up your collection of business suits in a hurry. Nine Seven also makes a leather ankle bootie with the same sassy heel treatment, while their cream leather wrap ankle bootie has an unembellished round block heel that looks cool too.

Price: $85.90

9. Aerosoles Women’s Times Square Block Heel Pumps

Aerosoles pumps are known far and wide for both high style, and unbelievable comfort. These adorable block heels feature a tone on tone upper, with a clever leather tassel to draw added interest. These oxford block heel shoes are a perfect with streamlined silhouettes and feminine clothes. They feature a leather stacked heel, with heel rest technology that helps to shift your body weight to the heel for more comfort. And did we mention the cushy memory foam footbed? The 3.25 inch heel is easy to wear with anything, and the super flexible soles make these comfortable the first time out of the box. Another great pair of block heel shoes are the Franco Sarto Women’s Nolan Tailored Slip-on Pumps, that deliver that oxford styling and terrific comfort too. They feature slightly lower 2.75 inch block heels, and their supple leather upper is simply delicious.

Price: $99

10. The Fix Women’s Ramsey Slingback Block Heel Pumps

Warmer weather means it’s time to slip into some slingback pumps, and these snake print block heels from The Fix are a fun way to do just that. These feature an easy 2.25 inch heel height, so you’ll feel stable on your feet, but still get the on trend style and sophistication of a pump. This pointed toe pump has an adjustable buckle back strap, and super grippy sole. Made from natural leather, the snake pattern is edgy and chic, and these sweet slings come with their own drawstring bag to make them easy to toss into your vacation suitcase. You can also get them in a reptile pattern basic black, as well as pale camel suede. For an edgier look, The Fix Women’s Nash Floral Embroidery Ankle Bootie features an oval block heel.

Price: $31.32 – $79 (Up to 60 percent off MSRP depending on size and color)

11. Cole Haan Women’s Emilia Pump

A clever cutwork pattern makes these Cole Haan block heel pumps a total stand out. These block heel shoes feature three colors of suede in a zig zag, intermingled with sheer mesh inserts. The lighter colors make these sweet shoes just perfect for spring and summer. Fully lined, with a moderate 2.5 inch suede wrapped heel, means they’ll be super comfy as well as being a chic style statement. You can also get these block heels in a bright turquoise and yellow combo, as well as solid black suede and nude suede.

Price: $180

12. Steve Madden Women’s Declair Block Heel Dress Sandal

With fun, summery colors to pick from, these Steve Madden block heel sandals are the perfect way to swing into the season. Their minimalist styling features a single toe strap, with a dainty ankle strap and heel support for added stability. With a 2.35 inch block heel, and a slight .25 inch platform, they’re cute and get rave reviews for being comfy and allowing lots of toe freedom. Their natural leather is soft and has a little break-in room, but they can run a bit narrow, so be forewarned if you have chubby feet. The Steve Madden Women’s Carrson Dress Sandal features similar styling, but a four inch block heel. It comes in 35 crazy cool colors and patterns to choose from, including solids, prints and velvets.

Price: $63.02 – $79.95 (Up to 21 percent off MSRP)

13. Rampage Ruby Tasselled Open Toe Block Heel Sandal

These little boho chic numbers are the perfect sandals to pair with denim, as well as all your favorite summer sundresses. Made from rich cognac micro-suede, these block heel sandals have a strappy look that is slightly native, and somewhat gladiator. Each of the straps has a fun pierced pattern, highlighted at the center by a playful row of fringed tassels. The heal features a short zipper that makes for easy slip on and off. With 2.5 inch block heels, and a cushy insole, these will be one of your summer favorites for all around versatility. One issue to note is that the sole isn’t super grippy, so consider if that’s problematic for you. The Fix Women’s Bonilla Block Heel Sandals also feature fun pierced straps, and lace up the front, versus zipping up the back. We love their fringed tassel ties and they, too, have comfy 2.5 inch heels. Love twisted straps and buckles, combined with a fun snake print? The Rampage Women’s Havarti Casual Buckle Block Heel Sandals have an even lower heel for easy all day wear.

Price: $29.99 – $34.99 (Up to 40 percent off MSRP)

14. Nina Women’s Ganice Dress Sandal

Every woman needs a pair of little gold sandals tucked in the closet for just those occasions when you want to add a little spark to a simple outfit. These cute block heel sandals by Nina feature sheer mesh straps, finished with gold metallic edging. With two straps in front, and a wrap around adjustable heel strap with a velcro closure, these are the perfect grab and go shoes that can dress up anything. They have 1.5 inch metallic covered block heels, and a matched metallic insole. You can get these cute sandals in silver, as well as navy and black. Another pair of gold cuties, the Nina Women’s Gerri-Fy Dress Sandals, feature narrow block heels, and rhinestone embellished straps. For more substantial straps, an easy pair of gold slides is a great choice, like these Kenneth Cole REACTION Women’s Limora X-Band Slide Block Heel Sandal.

Price: $49.95 – $79 (Up to 37 percent off MSRP)

15. TOMS Women’s Majorca Cutout Block Heel Sandals

There’s nothing as fresh looking as a chunky pair of block heel sandals, with light woven uppers and sassy little zipper closures. These TOMS sandals fit the fashion criteria, with aplomb. With a three inch stacked wood block heel, these Majorca cutout sandals are inspired by Mediterranean and modeled after their popular bootie with similar styling. Because these sandals run a bit small, the manufacturer recommends sizing up if you have a wider foot. The rubber sole is super grippy, so if these are set to be your dancing shoes, you’re good to go. We also think you’ll love them in tan or black. Plus every time you purchase a pair of TOMS shoes, they give a new pair to a child in need. That makes you feel great while you’re looking good. The TOMS Women’s Elba Block Heel Sandals feature the look of a bootie, but with a bare heel and toe. The back ankle tie is especially cute, and you’ll love the selection of summer suedes in lighter colors.

Price: $89

16. Clarks Women’s Ralene Dazzle Block Heel Dress Sandal

This double buckle cutie from Clarks takes tradition and adds some on trend style features to update their classic Ralene sandals. Part of the Clarks Artisan series, these block heel sandals feature solid leather uppers with adjustable toe and ankle straps to give you a perfect fit. The 2.75 inch stacked block heels are a comfortable height, and the suede covered Ortholite footbed means your feet will feel good with every step, and the rubber sole guarantees slip-free wear. For a strappier look, and a little higher heel, the CLARKS Women’s Banoy Valtina Dress Sandal features a criss-cross T-strap design with a velcro ankle closure and 3.5 inch block heels.

Price: $45.70 and up, depending on size and color

17. Sam Edelman Women’s Inara Block Heel Sandals

Why wear flats when you could be wearing these adorable low block heel sandals from Sam Edelman? These leopard print sandals are so sassy, but with just 1.75 inch block heels, they will take you from dawn to dusk in style and comfort. The leopard pattern is actually printed on calf hair, because these sandals are made with natural leather uppers. The clever scalloped edges on both the toe strap and heel give them a super-sophisticated look, and the dainty ankle strap is the perfect way to keep them secure on your feet. You’ll also love the lightly cushioned footbed for extra comfort. If these low heeled leopard print sandals aren’t quite sassy enough for you, the Leopard Print Kloverly Heeled Sandal is similarly styled, but with 3.5 inch block heels, and the Madden Girl Women’s Sass Block Heel Sandals are even higher, but have a moderate platform in front to keep your feet a little more comfy, despite the elevated height.

Price: $72.99

18. Comfity Women’s Lace Up Block Heel Sandals

These trendy faux suede fringed sandals will be one of your summer faves, for both their comfort and earth friendly components. These cuties feature two inch block heels and a lightly padded insole. They feature a bushy tasseled toe strap, and sexy lace up ankle straps, that are finished with fringed tassels. Not only do they come in a wild array of colors including bright blue, green, red and hot pink, right now, you can get these block heel sandals for up to 67 percent off the normal price, which is a killer deal. The Comfity Tassel Backless Slides give you a similar fringed toe strap in their mules, with teeny tiny block heels. They’re on sale for up to 66 percent off.

Price: $45.99 – $49.98 (Up to 67 percent off MSRP)

19. ECCO Women’s Block Heel Dress Sandals

These sophisticated and sexy block heel sandals give off that cool summer vibe in this sweet baby blue. With wide straps at the toe, and criss-crossed at the ankle, these sandals offer supreme support and well as on trend styling. The uppers are handcrafted from premium leather to ensure a soft surround for your foot. With 3.25 inch block heels, they’re made even more comfortable with .25 inch front platform. With a higher heel back, and adjustable ankle buckle, these are sure to be one of your favorite finds this season. ECCO also makes cute lower block heel sandals with a dressy feel. They feature minimal 2.25 inch block heels, with a half inch from platform. Be aware, however, that the low heeled style does tend to run a bit narrow.

Price: $72.38 – $233.74 (Up to 55 percent off MSRP)

20. The Fix Women’s Mischa Block Heel Ankle Wrap Sandal With Bows

These adorable, triple strap block heel sandals will sweep you off your feet with their ballerina styling, and unbelievable comfort. The low block heels compliment this casual chic style, and straps are double stitched to stay sturdy through a full season’s wear. Pair them with your favorite capris, summer dresses and jeans, and these low heels look extra cute with shorts too. As with most shoes from The Fix, these come with a convenient carry bag, so they’re easy to pack. Check them out in a lovely dove suede or sea green suede too. And every woman needs a basic summer slide in the closet. The Fix Women’s Belle Block Heel Mule is a perfect option that comes in six colors and patterns that are perfect from spring through fall.

Price: $89

