Top 10 Best Easter Clothing for Girls 2018

If you’re lucky enough to have a little girl to shop for, whether she’s yours, a friend’s, or one of your family, there’s hardly a more fun shopping excursion than picking out the cutest Easter clothing for girls. (Christmas might be a tie.) Adorable Easter clothes run the gamut from flowery and flowing dresses, to straw hats, bunny socks and Peeps pajamas. Now, you can even find matching Easter outfits for your girl and her dolly.

If you’re planning her outfit around going to church, a fancy dress and hat combo might be the perfect choice, but if you’re looking for something she can play in and thoroughly enjoy while egg hunting or playing outside, a pretty wash and wear maxi, or matched top and leggings might be the best option.

One thing is certain, when it comes to cute, these clothes have it in spades. From fun and fresh floral prints, to layered chiffon shifts and tutu tops, your little girl is going to look like a doll this Easter, when you put her in any of the Best Easter Clothing for Girls. If you’re still shopping for Easter baskets, decorations and more, make sure to check out all our recommendations here.

1. Angeline Boutique Girl’s Easter Bunny Clothing Set

Your little one will look cute as a doll these adorable girls’ Easter clothes. Bright and cheery, with bunnies and polka dots, this cute outfit features a cute sleeveless top, with an empire bodice, and ruffled neckline. The top has a sweet bunny applique on the front, and a ruffled hemline. The bunny print pants have ruffled ankles, with an added ruffle on ruffle design. Perfect in Spring colors of pink, green and blue, this comfy cotton and spandex outfit will be one of your daughter’s favorites, plus it comes with a matching hair bow to go with. It also makes a perfect Easter gift idea for any little girl on your list. We also love the huge variety of Angeline Boutique Easter outfits featuring mixed plaid patterns, sunny chicks and uplifting spiritual messages.

Price: $15.99 – $24.99

2. Bonnie Jean Girls’ Easter Appliqued Skirt Dress & Legging Set

Every girl will look baa-a-a-a-d to the bone in these cute girls’ Easter clothes. Adorned by an adorable lamb on the front, this skirt dress has a fluffy skirt covering in sweet white roses, with a pink sating bow at the waist, and tiny sheer ruffle around the neckline. The sweet pink and white striped capri leggings feature ankle ruffles and matching pink satin bows as well. Made from a super soft cotton and spandex blend, this Easter outfit is both comfy to wear and easy to care for. If you’re stuck on the bunny, another cute dress and leggings set features a layered skirt with a lettuce edge tulle overskirt that will have every little girl dancing and twirling.

Price: $21.50 – $33.99

3. Bonny Billy Girls’ Easter Flower Dress & Cardigan

Easter is often the first real reminder of spring, and nothing looks more springy than lots of ripe red strawberries, polka dot bows, and clusters of white berry blossoms. This sweet Easter dress for girls is a fresh picked look that’s both fun and fashionable. With a lovely full skirt and a big tie on the zippered back, this flowing floral dress is comfy and cute, with a full cotton lining. It comes with the perfect pastel blue cotton cardigan, to keep your girl’s arms warm until sunny weather hits. Get her a matching blue or white straw hat and bag to complete her adorable Easter outfit.

Price: $18.83 – $28.83

4. JYH Girls’ Floral Swing Maxi Dress

This clever little girls maxi dress makes a perfect outfit for Easter, and every day afterward. With a boho chic look, big pockets and a swingy flared ankle length skirt with an assymetrical hemline, she’ll feel like a lady in every regard. The pale green floral print is a spring standout, and the three-quarter length sleeves will keep her cozy on the way to church, or family gatherings. Made from an easy care poly-spandex blend, it flows effortlessly. Get it in sizes up to 11-12. Another bright spring green floral print maxi features short sleeves that are great for spring and summer wear and makes a great swimsuit cover up as well. You’ll also love the Chrome Classic Girls Striped Maxi Dress, with it’s trendy look in either black or navy and white.

Price: $17.85 – $19.50

5. Dollie & Me Girls’ Easter Legging Set & Matching Doll Outfit

Dressing up just like your best friend is the best feeling, so when you can find Easter clothing for girls, with matching outfits for both her and her dolly, it’s a total win. This adorable knit outfit features a serene bunny on the front, finished with a flouncy tutu skirt, covered in black and white polka dots. The lilac bunny creates cozy pockets, and the contrast striped top makes it perfectly stand out. This sweet Easter outfit comes with matching solid lilac leggings. The matching doll outfit is nearly identical to your girl’s, so she and her bestie can go everywhere together, from church to egg hunts, in style. We also think you’ll be enamored with the sparkly Dollie & Me Girls’ Hi-Lo Tunic with Leggings and Matching Doll Outfit, that comes in the prettiest peach. The leggings, with a sparkly floral print at the calves, are especially cute. The Dollie & Me Girls’ Lace Top With Woven Skirt is another solid choice for Easter in a combo of pretty purple and pink.

Price: $34 – $43.89

6. Satin Bib Neckline & Chiffon A-line Dress

Layers upon layers of sweet chiffon make this girls’ Easter dress a special one for the holiday, or other important occasions. This elegant little dress is gently pleated in the front, and capped by a shimmery stain yoke, adorned with a hand-rolled satin rose at the shoulder. We love that it comes in more than a dozen colors, including this sunshiny yellow. If you and your little girl are in love with that feminine layered look, the BluNight Collection Pearl Beaded Ruffle Dress is another smasher that’s perfect for Easter, and we think you’ll also love this blush pink layered chiffon dress, with it’s pretty chiffon roses all along the bodice. And the Emma Riley Girl’s Embroidered Tulle Halter Dress features a lovely sheer layer overtop that’s embellished with a feminine floral design.

Price: $21.74 – $35.87

7. Sunny Fashion Girl’s Flowered Dress & Hat

There’s hardly anything that says Easter like a perfectly matched flowered dress and hat set. This adorable pair from Sunny Fashion brings out the best of the season with a brightly patterned red, pink and black floral pattern, adorned by bands of red and topped off by ric-rac details. This light and airy little darling is made from 100 percent comfy cotton and can be machine washed to be worn over and over, once Easter has passed. If you’re looking for more Easter dresses for girls, this cutie comes in a bright cherry pattern as well as a slightly different style dress with brilliant yellow flowers on a black background. Of course, it has a matching hat too. The flowing Full Length Flower Print Dress has more of a sundress style, and the matching hat is cinched up on one side with a bright red bow.

Price: $12.99 – $18.99

8. Peeps Girls’ Holla Ruffle Nightgown

Easter clothing for girls doesn’t have to mean frilly dresses and outfits. It can be equally fun to give your girl a sweet little pair of Easter pajamas instead. This fun and frilly nightgown features the famous Easter chicks everyone loves to hate. With three sunglass sporting Peeps on the front, and a saying that will make your girl giggle, this cute nighty features peeps print fabric ruffles at the sleeves and hemline, along with trim at the neck. Make her Easter morning even more special by snuggling up to read Peeps in Pajamas, a fun story from Little Golden Books. And don’t forget to add some Peeps marshmallow treats to her Easter basket, while you’re at it.

Price: $16.99 – $24.99

9. Girl’s Easter Outfit Bunny Ankle Socks

Little girls love fun socks, and these bunny anklets are the perfect addition to their wardrobe. This three pack of bunny socks adds just the right touch to all Easter clothing for girls. With different bunny patterns in lavendar, pink and grey stripes, the socks are cute, cozy and fun. Plus they’re perfect to roll up and stuff in any girl’s Easter basket. We also think she’ll love the Happy Easter Bunny Knee Highs, as well as this pair covered with brightly patterned Easter eggs.

Price: $16.99

10. Butterfly Twinkles Girls’ Sun Hat, Purse & White Gloves

Easter is every little girl’s excuse to dress more like mommy, and this girl’s hat and gloves set even includes a matching purse to make it better. The cute straw hat features lace ribbon trim and flower accents, as does the sweet straw bag. White gloves will give your little girl the perfect look for church on Easter Sunday as well. Once the holiday has passed, this adorable threesome will be her favorite for dress-up, tea parties and lots of make believe play time with her dolls. For bigger girls the Dantiya Large Brim Flower Sun Hat is foldable and packable, which makes it perfect for the holiday, and then a full summer of use afterward.

Price: $15.95

