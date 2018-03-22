Big Men’s Hawaiian Summer Shirts: 10 Must Have Styles

The Hawaiian shirt has been around a long time. One day Eve was hanging around cataloguing all this new fruit, and Adam walked up in a floral print shirt.

“What’s that?” she said, pointing toward Adam.

“You’ve seen this before,” he said with a wink.

Eve rolled her eyes and sighed. “No, I mean the shirt.”

“It’s an Aloha shirt,” Adam said, smiling proudly.

“A what?”

“An Aloha shirt. A Hawaiian shirt. Same thing. They’re shirts that have fun prints — usually floral — and they’re short sleeved and really comfortable.”

An alternate history of the Hawaiian shirt, as told by Dale Hope, author of “The Aloha Shirt — Spirit of the Islands,” is that a University of Hawaii student named Ellery Chung conceived of the idea to market the shirts to tourists and locals at his parents clothing store in Waikiki. This was 1935. They been goin’ strong since then, and that’s why you’re here.

Big Men’s Shirts for Summer: Hawaiian Shirts

A big part of the appeal is that Hawaiian shirts are comfortable. You (usually) don’t tuck them in, they’re cut with a more relaxed fit and the fabric is usually printed with something fun (or, often, funny). And because they’re routinely worn to the islands, to the beach, to the backyard BBQ, they’ve got built in comfort thanks to time and place. It’s because of all these comfy details that the Hawaiian shirt is appealing to the bigger guys out there. You could call them “plus size” shirts, but that’s an industry term more closely associated with women’s clothing. That’s fine, it works for guys’ stuff, too. We’re just saying that this list is comprised of shirts that are either specifically for “big and tall” guys (the industry term for larger dudes’ stuff) or Hawaiian shirts that come in sizes at least up to 3x, often more.

While all the above is exceedingly true, I thought it was important to also point out that Hawaiian shirts — for any size — have more versatility capability than you might have thought. Take a look at this video from Robin James and his YouTube channel, “Man For Himself.” He points out a few different ways to rock a Hawaiian shirt.

SUMMARY of the video — * wear the shirt tucked into nice walking shorts; * wear the Hawaiian shirt with a jacket and jeans; * wear the shirt with sweats and pull a sweatshirt over the Hawaiian shirt, letting the collar show. Mr. James is into the tucked-in look, which obviously works, but my mid-section and I always advocate the untucked Hawaiian shirt. The point of the video is to show you that there are other ways to wear a Hawaiian shirt.

Hawaiian Shirts: Great Go-Withs

A few options for what to wear with the Hawaiian shirt can be found in a few of our curated lists, like the Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit or for those of you who dig the black jean, the Top 10 Best Men’s Black Jeans. The shirt will also work very well with the right pair of sweats, so check the Top 15 Best Men’s Sweatpants. And, of course, for the feetsies, you’ll find something great on our list of the Top 15 Best Sandals, Slides & Flip-Flops for Men.

There are a ton of men’s Hawaiian shirt makers. You always know it’s a popular style when Amazon starts its own line. In this case, it’s 28 Palms, which offers Hawaiian shirts in silk, cotton, and silk-linen. My list of 10 below doesn’t feature any of the 28 Palms, but that’s just coincidence. In fact, the list is offered in no particular order.

Whatever you’re sporting with your Hawaiian shirt, and whichever brand you choose, we know you’ll be looking good and feeling great when you snag one (or more) of the great shirts from our list of Big Men’s Hawaiian Summer Shirts: 10 Must Have Styles.

P.S. Don’t forget to share this list and, if you’re not already, think about signing up for Amazon Prime, which you can always cancel any time.

1. Tommy Bahama Men’s Big & Tall Blumenau Silk Hawaiian Shirt

While men’s Hawaiian shirts are most commonly found in cotton, silk Hawaiian shirts are also very popular. This one from Tommy Bahama is 100 percent silk. The print is banana leaf and hibiscus and can be ordered in either marble cream (shown) or Bering blue. Either color has a single patch pocket on the left chest, side vents at the hem and coconut buttons. A great go-with in the pants department would be the extremely popular Cubavera Men’s Drawstring Pant with Back Elastic Waistband. Of course, Tommy Bahama offers everything from men’s Hawaiian shirts to cologne to home furnishings. I’ve purchased a handful of their Hawaiian shirts over the years and they always hit a home run. This Tiki Palms Silk Camp Shirt from Tommy Bahama is another great example of a Hawaiian shirt that takes the casual style up a couple notches.

2. Cool Nights Tropical Hawaiian Men’s Batik Cotton Shirt by Johari West

Price: $117.99

The maker of this big Hawaiian shirt — Johari West — is extremely popular with shoppers and they offer a wide range of men’s Hawaiian shirts in a wide variety of sizes. The Cool Nights shirt here is available in S, M and L, as well as the entire array of big and tall shirt sizes. A great benefit of this piece is that it’s pre-shrunk cotton, so unless you wash it in radioactive liquids, it’s going to hold its size for you. Features a single left chest pocket, Johari West monogrammed buttons and side vents at the hems. Batik cotton, by the way, is a cotton that’s been dyed using wax so the end result produces a “crackled” texture. This shirt gets a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. Another terrific Johari shirt is the Tropical Tango, which is in the same price range. Johari West men’s Hawaiian shirts tend more toward attractive prints — often floral — rather than the more fun style of Hawaiian shirt featuring surfboards and pineapples.

Price: $26.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

3. Pacific Legend Men’s Tropical Garden Shirt

This big men’s shirt runs toward the more elegant look of men’s Hawaiian shirts. The deep navy fabric features the contrasting hibiscus print in cream, white and gold. The shirt, which is 100 percent cotton, is available in black or white, too. The shirt would work very well with a pair of linen pants, like this pair from Perry Ellis. Pacific Legend makes a wide array of big Hawaiian shirts so check this one out if you’re looking for something a bit more casual. The great thing about any style of men’s Hawaiian shirt is that they can be worn a bit more dressy or a bit more casual, depending on what you’re pairing the shirt with.

Price: $27.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

4. Paradise Found Jungle Bird Men’s Hawaiian Shirt

This is a classic men’s Hawaiian shirt that’s a classic simply because it’s almost identical to the style that the actor Tom Selleck made popular on his Magnum PI show. This shirt is 100 percent Rayon, so it’s going to have that silky feel and drape. (It’s also recommended that the shirt is hand washed in cold water.) The buttons are made of bamboo and the shirt features a front pocket and side pleats. If you want to go full Selleck, pop a Detroit Tigers lid on the dome. (Tom’s character in Magnum PI often wore a Tigers cap.) Paradise Found offers a wide assortment of men’s and women’s island wear, including themed shirts, long sleeved shirts, sun dresses and button down long dresses.

Price: $45 and up (depending on size/color selected)

5. Alvish Men’s Bamboo Tree Hawaiian Shirt

This is another men’s Hawaiian shirt that trends a little bit more toward the elegant, given the dark shade of blue and the bamboo tree flower print. Alvish makes a wide variety of big and tall shirts and they’re very popular. Out of more than 600 customer reviews, the shirt gets a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. This shirt is 100 percent poly and it’s machine washable and wrinkle free. It features a front pocket and coconut buttons and, in case you hadn’t noticed, it’s extremely affordable. Like all big Hawaiian shirts, this would work very well with some walking shorts and this pair from Dockers is extremely popular. But, again, Hawaiian shirts don’t have to be worn with shorts, they don’t have to be worn with linen pants. They work perfectly with a great pair of jeans, for example.

6. Artisan Outfitters Men’s Catalina Island Batik Cotton Shirt

Price: $11.91 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Another big men’s shirt that’s very popular. This one, from Artisan Outfitters, has more than 150 reviews and gets a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. Part of the reason could be the fact that this is a 100 percent natural batik cotton that’s been hand dyed. This men’s Hawaiian shirt, which is from the island of Bali, features a single front chest pocket, logoed buttons and a straight hem with side vents. This one comes in “shoreline blue” but it’s available in three other colors.

7. Hawaii Hangover Men’s Aloha Shirt

Price: $30 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Hawaii Hangover shirts are made in the 50th state and it’s a very popular brand. This men’s Hawaiian shirt is pre-shrunk 100 percent cotton and it features a front chest pocket and coconut buttons. Hawaii Hangover can customize many of its shirts, including this really fun golden pineapple design.

8. La Leela Men’s Aloha Hawaiian Shirt

Price: $24 and up (depending on size/color selected)

La Leela makes a huge array of island wear — everything from big and tall shirts to regular sized women’s bikini cover-ups and a lot more. This shirt is Likre fabric (not Lycra), which is a factory made synthetic silk, so the shirt’s going to have a very comfortable feel and a smooth drape. It is machine washable. It’s got side vents and logoed buttons. Available in nine different colors. A very popular shirt, with more than 200 customer reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average. For pants, I think a great option would be the extremely popular Cubavera Men’s Drawstring Pant with Back Elastic Waistband.

9. Alohawears Men’s Hibiscus Hawaiian Shirt

Price: $9.69 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This is a 100 percent cotton big Hawaiian shirt that is available in 11 different colors. We’re showing it in the navy/orange combo. Alohawears Clothing Company is a made in Hawaii outfit that has a huge array of island wear. This shirt works great alone, of course, but it is available in a matching women’s version, as well as children’s sizes. The shirt features a front pocket and coconut buttons. A great go-with is the Amazon Essentials men’s classic-fit shorts, available in nine different colors. But, again, the men’s Hawaiian shirt can be worn with virtually any pants or shorts, from dressier to more casual. Of course, a great pair of men’s sandals or slides or flip-flops is always a winning option.

10. Pacific Legend Men’s White Wedding Hawaiian Shirt

Price: $23.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Don’t let the name of this big and tall shirt fool you: this works well for any occasion, including an island wedding. This shirt is 100 percent cotton poplin fabric and it features coconut buttons. Pacific Legend is made in Hawaii and they feature a huge array of different styles of island wear, including this bird of paradise men’s Hawaiian shirt.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Price: $28.26 and up (depending on size/color selected)